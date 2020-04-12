 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Cruise ship bookings are up for 2021 despite, y'know, the deaths and viral outbreaks   (businessinsider.com) divider line
38
    More: Fail, Holland America Line, cruise ships, Princess Cruises, cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Lines, cruise bookings, Los Angeles Times, outbreaks of COVID-19  
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Yeah my in laws are one of them. Though in fairness they are using the credits from a cruise they were supposed to be a cruise in July of this year.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
zero % chance when the worse outcome would be a stomach virus making me solid myself. we are in negative chances now.
 
Makh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Any number is up from zero.
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
2021 is a long time away.  By then there could be a vaccine and the whole thing could be over.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope we can go. I like the completely mindless indulgence of a 4 day trip to a beach or two.

Used to like being out of touch with the world for those days but it doesnt work anymore. Cell phones work so the world finds you.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do they have roulette wheels on cruise ships?  $100 on black norovirus.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, most cruise travelers are old people and I'm sure they secretly long for death

vpb: 2021 is a long time away.  By then there could be a vaccine and the whole thing could be over.


Like a miracle!  Cheeto Hitler said so. Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott.
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wejash: I hope we can go. I like the completely mindless indulgence of a 4 day trip to a beach or two.

Used to like being out of touch with the world for those days but it doesnt work anymore. Cell phones work so the world finds you.


I want to go on a trip too (not on a cruse ship though) to see some coral reefs before they all die out, but then it makes me feel guilty thinking of all the fuel it would take to get there when the purpose is so frivolous.
 
vernonFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You forgot diarrhea and pollution.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why wouldn't they be? After 10-12 months idle, cruise ships are likely to be as virus free as they've been since they left the shipyard. And the deals have to be pretty good, cause they'll be desperate to get paying customers.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The goal of all life is death" - Sigmund Freud
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been on one bulk tourist trap cruise in the Caribbean. It was definitely "meh." No desire to ever go again.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: I hope we can go. I like the completely mindless indulgence of a 4 day trip to a beach or two.

Used to like being out of touch with the world for those days but it doesnt work anymore. Cell phones work so the world finds you.


Last summer we rented a beach house for two weeks. Both cell phones turned off and placed in the glovebox. Best thing we ever did.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the price is great!
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a good time to take advantage of the stocks
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We went on one cruise.  And that was enough.


It's like being in a giant floating Vegas that you can't leave.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Probably a good time to take advantage of the stocks


CCL was a good buy at 10$. I missed it by a day!
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: Why wouldn't they be? After 10-12 months idle, cruise ships are likely to be as virus free as they've been since they left the shipyard. And the deals have to be pretty good, cause they'll be desperate to get paying customers.


Cruises are also relatively inexpensive vacations.

I don't think it's fair to get high and mighty about people trying to find a good deal.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they still have the one for swingers, or is that what all cruises are actually about?

The Disney line might be a bit creepy,

enough beer: Yeah my in laws are one of them. Though in fairness they are using the credits from a cruise they were supposed to be a cruise in July of this year.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's probably pretty cheap right now.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure that all cruise ships will be well-prepared by 2021.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the heck is it so important to do everything at sea one can do at one of many resorts on land? I know the cruise ships have variety. Shows! Pools! Wacky slides! Buffets ( lol if THAT doesn't stop roflmao )! Drinks! Serfs in uniforms! I can get all of that at Lake Tahoe, have a wonderful view of the lake and the Mighty Sierra, and then hoof it up to Carson City and have me a real wild time. A cruise ship? Wow, I can't even.

/ It has to be some weird 19th Century thing, one of many White European/American Victorian turds we never can scrape off our 'culture'.
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I have to think at least some of this is a "we can't refund you right now; but we'll rebook you for 2021" thing.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Floating in a confined space with  two thousand other fat f*cks breathing over each other. Rather be in hell.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Well it's probably pretty cheap right now.


It's not. Because of all the people on cancelled 2020 cruises being rebooked on 2021 sailings, its quite likely 2021 will be one of the most expensive years ever to take one.

However, there are great deals available for late 2020 if one wants to spin that roulette wheel..
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't forget your handy checklist before you go:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's not like the rapid spread of disease is a new thing for cruise ships, ass-ripping stomach viruses seemed to break out disturbingly often on them.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Do they have roulette wheels on cruise ships?  $100 on black norovirus.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Me and the wife are still scheduled for a cruise on November.  I'm all ready immune compromised.  We're not sure what we're going to do.

It's kinda weird for me.  We just came back to our building after being evacuated Wed. due to a positive case.  I mean they went office to office and said "pack your shiet, and get out"  Building kinda smells like school on the first day.  They scrubbed everything.

I'm just so tired of all of it.  I UNDERSTAND the importance of all the mitigating measures all of us with a brain have been taking.  I know it's important.  And I man, do I get it.  So, while being emphatic about how compliant I am with all the guidelines in place (despite being an essential employee who is typing this from their desk). I gotta say, shiet's getting old.

I miss so many simple things like a stroll in the mall (there's a really nice mall near my office) a trip to the park where you can actually interact with people.  The local dirt market (Cowtown in NJ) a day in the city at Reading Terminal Market or breakfast at a local diner.  Or an overnight at the beach (we go to the beach, not the shore).  I start to wonder how long people will be able to deal with it before the "ice" cracks, people say the heck with it, and just go do what they want, consequences be damned.

And the kicker?  Oh, the kicker.

I'VE GOTTA STAY SOBER THROUGH ALL THIS SHIET

I've been eating a LOT of ice cream lately, and yard work has become an obsession.  My front yard is going to look like Augusta National in a few weeks.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More proof that there's no such thing as bad publicity.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like they don't need a bailout.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hopefully the port cities get smart and keep having standards about what ships can land. Maybe send health inspector onboard first before anyone gets off.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Why wouldn't they be? After 10-12 months idle, cruise ships are likely to be as virus free as they've been since they left the shipyard. And the deals have to be pretty good, cause they'll be desperate to get paying customers.


The ships will be virus-free until passengers start to board.
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Why in the heck is it so important to do everything at sea one can do at one of many resorts on land? I know the cruise ships have variety. Shows! Pools! Wacky slides! Buffets ( lol if THAT doesn't stop roflmao )! Drinks! Serfs in uniforms! I can get all of that at Lake Tahoe, have a wonderful view of the lake and the Mighty Sierra, and then hoof it up to Carson City and have me a real wild time. A cruise ship? Wow, I can't even.

/ It has to be some weird 19th Century thing, one of many White European/American Victorian turds we never can scrape off our 'culture'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aren't the cruise ships all still full of people they won't let off?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: abhorrent1: Well it's probably pretty cheap right now.

It's not. Because of all the people on cancelled 2020 cruises being rebooked on 2021 sailings, its quite likely 2021 will be one of the most expensive years ever to take one.

However, there are great deals available for late 2020 if one wants to spin that roulette wheel..


I would never. Even without all the illnesses there is absolutely nothing appealing to me about being stuck on a crowded ship with 4000 other people for a week or two.
 
snowshovel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thornhill: TomFooolery: Why wouldn't they be? After 10-12 months idle, cruise ships are likely to be as virus free as they've been since they left the shipyard. And the deals have to be pretty good, cause they'll be desperate to get paying customers.

Cruises are also relatively inexpensive vacations.

I don't think it's fair to get high and mighty about people trying to find a good deal.


I guess cruises are inexpensive, if you don't include the travel it takes to get you to a cruise ( or you live next to a cruise port or something), and don't mind being in a little sardine can for a room. All in all, the cruise we took a few years ago turned out to be more expensive than, say, renting a house in Sedona for a week.

But also, we are way past the "oooh, I can drink all the booze I want for free!" phase of our lives. I guess if your goal to stinking drunk all night, a cruise is pretty cheap.

//I found it interesting that the booze and soda was free, but if you wanted water, it was $6 a bottle.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Same demographic that rebuilds their river-front houses after annual floods.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

snowshovel: thornhill: TomFooolery: Why wouldn't they be? After 10-12 months idle, cruise ships are likely to be as virus free as they've been since they left the shipyard. And the deals have to be pretty good, cause they'll be desperate to get paying customers.

Cruises are also relatively inexpensive vacations.

I don't think it's fair to get high and mighty about people trying to find a good deal.

I guess cruises are inexpensive, if you don't include the travel it takes to get you to a cruise ( or you live next to a cruise port or something), and don't mind being in a little sardine can for a room. All in all, the cruise we took a few years ago turned out to be more expensive than, say, renting a house in Sedona for a week.

But also, we are way past the "oooh, I can drink all the booze I want for free!" phase of our lives. I guess if your goal to stinking drunk all night, a cruise is pretty cheap.

//I found it interesting that the booze and soda was free, but if you wanted water, it was $6 a bottle.


Living in the South where you can easily drive to many ports, it's pretty easy to find a 4-day cruise to the Caribbean for ~$350/person - my co-workers do it all of the time.
 
