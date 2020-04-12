 Skip to content
(CNN)   Jesus continues to show America how much he thinks of us   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Tornado, Wind, destructive tornado, National Weather Service, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, state of emergency, Severe weather, reports of tornadoes  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"How many ways do I have to tell you: Stop. Supporting. Trump."
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Expect worse. He'll never forgive Trump for deporting him back to Mexico.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's somewhat amusing that "Jesus" is the romanized version of Yeshuah, so everyone who says "Jesus" is committing blasphemy and going to Hell.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeshuah, who spent his entire life saying, "Be a good Jew"
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks need to pray harder. But sometimes the god(s) mysteriously say no. God(s) are dicks like that.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

One of my theology professors, a now-former Dominican who converted to become an Episcopal priest, was famous for saying in class that "Jesus was a damned fine Jew." Most red hats would probably call him a blasphemer, and me one for repeating it.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Look, all I said was that this piece of halibut was good enough for Yeshuah.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and it's coming towards the Northeast now. Fun times.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouachita Parish. The only parish in Louisiana that voted David Duke for governor.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one feckless and fickle god these people have. The best course may be to avoid its attention altogether.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

触らぬ神に祟り無し

"There are no curses from gods left alone."
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joel Olsteen can fix this.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Red states. It's God's punishment for voting Republican. Amen.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice. Peoples lives shattered and Fark greenlights a hate speech headline. Just what I expect from the standard bearer for the Liberal Extreme Left.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

One of my theology professors, a now-former Dominican who converted to become an Episcopal priest, was famous for saying in class that "Jesus was a damned fine Jew." Most red hats would probably call him a blasphemer, and me one for repeating it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fine is an understatement
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The good thing about science is that it's true whether or not you believe in it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Forgive me if I have less than no sympathy for a bunch of people who call hurricanes and wildfires punishment from God for us not murdering all the gay people.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I commit sins all the time.  I don't want Jesus to have died for nothing.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Seeing how far right the right is, the liberal extreme left is somewhere around centrist now. Do try to keep up from behind your keyboard, Mr. I White Knight The White Knights of the KKK on Social Media.

\there are no fair maidens waiting in the afterlife for the Red Hats
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who?
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good one! Now get angry about socialism or tan suits or emails or whatever else the Standard Bearer of the Liberal Extreme LeftTm has triggered within you.

/Welcome to Fark.com
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*I sent a virus so you could be nice to your fellow humans and not feel like you had to go to Church"
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

You're going to have to point out the hate speech components contained in the headline. I see humor, not hate.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A friend of Tony Simos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

but you guys said that hate speech doesn't exist, though.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

There's that civility & 'Christian love' that the Right love to push.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Republican hoax. Those are just springtime storm clouds, coming to bring a gentle rain to our good farmers.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The young carpenter from Nazareth? I know him well. Promising young man. He died badly."
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dear Evangelicals.

This stuff happens every year when winter morphs to spring. It's like a woman on the rag and she really DGAF whether you are in the way or not.

Sincerely

Lives here.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Who said that?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sane and rational Americans
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

One of my theology professors, a now-former Dominican who converted to become an Episcopal priest, was famous for saying in class that "Jesus was a damned fine Jew." Most red hats would probably call him a blasphemer, and me one for repeating it.


Most red hats don't have a doctorate in theology.

That and 50 years of Kung Fu training will get you a cup of tea in Hong Kong.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lol you have to forgive, churchy. Read the manual.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't think that Yahweh could get any clearer at this point.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Hurricane Season is almost here
//Stay safe out there, because y'all know you ain't getting sh*t from this Administration unless you wear a suit and vote Grifter
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Are you happy?  You got your fill of bites.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are they already blaming those 'mos in NYC and San Francisco?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Heh, rem...remember this:
i2.wp.comView Full Size


hehehehe, that's you guys.
 
