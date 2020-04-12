 Skip to content
(CNN)   Not news: Seven guys go on an "essential" 7-Eleven run. Fark: to the next county over in a state that's under lockdown   (cnn.com) divider line
36
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
terrorists
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think I'd go ahead and take that one to trial.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Well since I'm an attorney I think it would be 0.

For those guys, I bet some group like the ACUL would be willing to take on the case to prove a point.

Just because a jury likes a rule or regulation, doesn't make it Constitutional.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...and people like this are the reason why the curve isn't flattening as fast as it should.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The data don't support your assertion.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Are you licensed in Calif. counselor (although you have also claimed to be a nurse in I think it was Florida)? Although you might be able to represent yourself pro se but I would almost bet that you would not get a pro hac vice motion granted for the other possible defendants and the required association with a local counsel would not be inexpensive.

I would also not bet the farm that the ACLU would take the case in that I don't see a great constitutional issue in that quarantine laws have been upheld in the past.

California Health and Safety Code § 120295,et seq. is drawn pretty narrowly and would probably withstand scrutiny and it has been around in its current form since at least 1996 and from what I can find in a quick Fastcase search has not been thrown out on constitutional grounds.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I didn't read your whole comment because well I don't care. I am not licensed as an attorney in California. I am a lawyer, a nurse, a librarian, and I've bee a restaurateur, a coffin builder, truck driver and many other things - some for a long time, some briefly.

Defending this sort of ticket isn't hard. Go in say you're not guilty of the offense charged and it is unconstitutional. That will get the ball rolling. Good, solid, freedom loving lawyers will beat down a path to their door.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Are you actually licensed as an attorney anywhere? My guess is that if you are you did not practice for very long. Also how many 50 plus mile trips to the court do you think these numb nuts can afford to make? I am sure there would be some attorneys who might take the case for a pretty hefty retainer up front for each of the court appearances.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yes I am, and you're right I didn't really practice at all, primarily I dealt with transfer pricing which really isn't a state thing but to get the job you needed to be admitted to some state. So I was.

I never put out a shingle. I did a little volunteer work for a community law clinic, but other than that I had no desire to practice.

I'm also licensed as a 2-20 property and casualty agent, but I don't do that either. I just like knowing things.

I'd make a terrible attorney if I had to do that for a living, but at least I wouldn't do PI. I'd do something like Admiralty as I like boats.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just got back from a Plaid Pantry run, so I'm getting a kick.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

You may want to read how California has dealt with constitutional challenges to quarantine laws here. If you don't want to read the entire case this may be enough: "We disagree with the petitioner's interpretation of the law and his assertion that section 3285 is unconstitutional."
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

So how did the federal court respond to California's disagreement? I didn't read your link.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OK now I glanced at it. Those people in the matter instant aren't quarantined. So that is a HUGE difference.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why couldn't they just get their "essential drinks"  in Fremont, where they live?  Why would they drive 50 miles to Santa Cruz, unless they're buying essential drugs.  But still, why can't they find their essential drugs in Fremont?  Idiots.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OK now I glanced at it. Those people in the matter instant aren't quarantined. So that is a HUGE difference.


You do realize that the quarantine in the case I linked is a greater restriction on liberty than the stay at home order involved here, but yet the constitutional basis was still found to exist or did you forget that type of argument from law school, before your nursing school and coffin building classes. Also you are asking about how the federal courts would handle this but I am showing you that the state courts would probably shoot your argument down. Now yes you could eventually end up in federal court after exhausting all your state appeals, but your clients would be bankrupt long before that from legal fees alone. I can see why you never really practiced law.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Yes I do, that is why your link is not at all related.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You two need to either get a room or battle it out in Thunderdome to settle this.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

So how did the federal court respond to California's disagreement? I didn't read your link.
 
abb3w [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wait, I thought you were an RN? Sorry for the mixup. When did you get a JD, and from which school?
 
abb3w [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You two need to either get a room or battle it out in Thunderdome to settle this.


Welcome to Fark.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, this thread is a train wreck.

I once spent a summer as an astronaut. It was ok. Food sucked.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I got a question. If you guys know so much about women, how come you're here at like the Gas 'n' Sip on a Saturday night completely alone drinking beers with no women anywhere?

By choice, man!
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Comment count says 23, but only seven show up. I take it one of the regulars got a bite.

In a totally unrelated note (that's UNRELATED note, banhammer-wielders): I'd just like to offer a plug for how well the ignore feature works on fark mobile. Seamless. Beautiful.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad we don't have enough tests to quarantine all of those assholes until they test negative a minimum of 14 days after.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"I wrote all of Shakespeare's plays and me wife wrote 'is sonnets."
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The real crime was undoubtedly contempt of cop.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

This. Life is too short.
 
zang
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wait, are you *my* attorney?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
would have been fine if they had gone to Milpitas
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wait, I thought you were an RN? Sorry for the mixup. When did you get a JD, and from which school?


It's almost like he can't keep his stories straight
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A man who would represent himself is a what?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If the government allows stores to be open, then harasses people for using them, isn't that a form of entrapment?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Santa Cruz PD being a pain in the ass? Well I never...
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I just came to see him get dunked on.  LOL.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

If you lived in Fremont, you would want to get as far away from it as you could too
 
