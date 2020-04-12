 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nola.com)   New Orleans airport officials throw handcuffs, not beads   (nola.com) divider line
7
    More: PSA, New Orleans, Mariel Vergara, New Orleans metropolitan area, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, Spirit Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, charges of obscenity  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 1:05 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original article from NOLA.com, for those with a horror of News Corp.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sigh
//zip
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 452x299]

/sigh
//zip


I have to agree. Factor in that mug shot photos are notoriously terrible and we have someone that might actually look good naked.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i love new orleans
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's never the ones you want to see

tribkcpq.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
diver1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cocaine, it's a helluva drug.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Catalog
Pueblo, CO
81009
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.