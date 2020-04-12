 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Is this America's first justifiable drive-by shooting? Hmm. Hmmmm   (sfgate.com) divider line
26
    More: Sad, California, Kern County, California, Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins, Bakersfield, California, Local TV station KGET, home orders, central California  
•       •       •

1917 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 12:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What part of 'avoid large gatherings' was unclear?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking...
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [Fark user image image 666x500]

Welcome to the party, pal!


/obscure?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people insist on gathering they are being selfish Jackasses.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: When people insist on gathering they are being selfish Jackasses.  
[Fark user image 719x640]


https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sol​d​ier-carrying-donkey/?fbclid=IwAR0ZUzF8​A1VT05gacqdfzoLvOPSDvnO59XUhwp0jSPUqgF​80kbI5gDnixC4
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: What part of 'avoid large gatherings' was unclear?


What part of "Ain't no party like a west coast party." was unclear?
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Bakersfield is not "Central California."

2)  Almost every drive-by shooting in Kern County is justifiable in some sense.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bakersfield

Nothing of value could have been lost.

Well, the cops and paramedics may die from the 'rona the partiers were celebrating, but apart from that...
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeze  got my hopes up there for minute.
 
dexhal
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: MaudlinMutantMollusk: What part of 'avoid large gatherings' was unclear?

What part of "Ain't no party like a west coast party." was unclear?


Ain't no party like a coronavirus party,

Cuz a quarantined virus won't stop!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
No fatalities? So what you're saying is that there was a failure of proper gun control?
/Stockton represent
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
House parties are doubling in number every three days.
 
Alunan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Were all the attendees imprisoned, because if they weren't they should be.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mole Man: winedrinkingman: When people insist on gathering they are being selfish Jackasses.  
[Fark user image 719x640]

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sold​ier-carrying-donkey/?fbclid=IwAR0ZUzF8​A1VT05gacqdfzoLvOPSDvnO59XUhwp0jSPUqgF​80kbI5gDnixC4


I reject your reality and facts and I am sticking with my more appropriate faith promoting version.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: When people insist on gathering they are being selfish Jackasses.  
[Fark user image image 719x640]


Yeah no.  If it was a minefield, everybody would be walking single file directly behind each other, in order to walk through already-cleared paths.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Corona will kill more people in attendance than the shooter. Did he at least find the droids he was looking for?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A party with 400 people may have gone unnoticed?

Um, what?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: winedrinkingman: When people insist on gathering they are being selfish Jackasses.  
[Fark user image image 719x640]

Yeah no.  If it was a minefield, everybody would be walking single file directly behind each other, in order to walk through already-cleared paths.


So why is he carrying the donkey.....
 
skrewewe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MasterPython: rebelyell2006: winedrinkingman: When people insist on gathering they are being selfish Jackasses.  
[Fark user image image 719x640]

Yeah no.  If it was a minefield, everybody would be walking single file directly behind each other, in order to walk through already-cleared paths.

So why is he carrying the donkey.....


Well the donkey is obviously to small to carry him.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
dvdmedia.ign.comView Full Size

"Sir, we've got a gathering of 400 in Bakersfield for a coronavirus party. I'm just gonna fire on the crowd."
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: winedrinkingman: When people insist on gathering they are being selfish Jackasses.  
[Fark user image image 719x640]

Yeah no.  If it was a minefield, everybody would be walking single file directly behind each other, in order to walk through already-cleared paths.


I thought only sand people did that.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sad tag is for subby who is clearly a mirror-fogging ventilator case.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "Investigators found 94 shell cases and three live rounds at the scene."

A number of people can't shoot worth spit.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
94 shell casings, only 6 people hit.  Either gang bangers or cops.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.