(Press-Enterprise (So. Cal))   After robbing bank, teenager stops in the lobby, enjoys an "adult beverage", and waits for the cops to show up   (pe.com) divider line
    Sonny Gutierrez Jr.  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He will be old enough to legally drink when he gets out.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some kids are having a hard time with the quarantine...
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first thought when reading the story was that the teen was in trouble, and just looking for a way to get arrested without hurting anyone.   But he posted bail.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
John-Ralphio!  No!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Forget it man, it's riverside...
 
GoldDude
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did they charge him with underage drinking / drinking in public too?
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Forget it man, it's riverside...


It's a silly place.
 
HFK
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sidney Samson - Riverside (Official Music Video)
Youtube V775PPuBc7Y



Finally an excuse to post this song.
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought for sure, there would be dozens of bank robberies by know when else can you walk into a bank with a mask and gloves on?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That dude has a Barbra Streisand thing going on.
 
BluVeinThrobber
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's more than one way to get tested
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
