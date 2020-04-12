 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Say hello to our next up and coming COVID-19 hotspot: Nicaragua   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Nicaragua, Sandinista National Liberation Front, Latin America, acting assistant U.S. secretary of state, Daniel Ortega, Juan Carlos Ortega, Michael G. Kozak, Nicaraguan general election, 2006  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Subby Central America is gonna be a shiat show. There really is no way to do social distancing. It's horrible to think about because all of the folks I have met in Guatemala, Costa Rica, etc could not have been nicer or more hospitable.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
CSB: back around 1972 the US Army sent me to Panama. A friend who had the same MOS (job, more or less) also got sent there, We got permission to drive - we each had sports cars. We stayed overnight in the capital city of every country along the way. That included Managua Nicaragua and the Intercontinental Hotel.

The hotel was kinda strange. There were armed guys in cheap suits at every stair landing/elevator stop.

Later we figured out that that's where Howard Hughes was living and those guys were part of his bodyguard contingent.

/CSB
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does anything good ever happen in Nicaragua?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Naked Raygun - Managua
Youtube K-VVWzHqI4w
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 400x400]


I spent 11 days in Honduras. Made it the first week with solid poop. Didn't see another one for some time after I got back.
 
a far candle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not the only ones. God loves Burundi so it's not gonna be a problem there.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe you'll return to Managua. You could go unnoticed in such a place.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go giving Trump any more reasons to demand a border wall.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a good time, look at this page:
https://covid19.healthdata.org

Nicaragua not listed yet.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fredbox: kdawg7736: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 400x400]

I spent 11 days in Honduras. Made it the first week with solid poop. Didn't see another one for some time after I got back.


mister rourke and his happpy little robot Twiggy may have something to say about those solid poops.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But my fellow farkers assured me hundreds of times that this is just the flu and will go away with the heat and humidity.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Subby Central America is gonna be a shiat show. There really is no way to do social distancing. It's horrible to think about because all of the folks I have met in Guatemala, Costa Rica, etc could not have been nicer or more hospitable.


The entire developing world is going to be horrific.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: The entire developing world is going to be horrific.


This. I mean, check out what the US is going through right now.

/yes, I know, but our response was way closer to what the developing world is doing than what we should have been doing.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.