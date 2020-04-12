 Skip to content
(AP News)   As everyone stays home, all the money taxed from tollroads ain't coming in, so budgets to repair roads and bridges for the next few years are in big trouble   (apnews.com) divider line
    Interesting, Construction, Interstate Highway System, Freeway, roadwork construction project, Project management, state highways, Road, federal stimulus package  
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The while thing will be worth it if we finally get Infrastructure Week.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, at least here in NJ, the Garden State Parkway project was designed and approved to let the tolls pay for the road, then be abolished, by the late 1960s. Then the parkway authority started to add widening projects etc. to keep the money flowing in. Then the parkway authority merged with the Turnpike authority and by then the tolls  were permanent.  Now it turns out that 70 cents of every toll dollar collected goes back into collecting the tolls.  Between EX Pass contractor and toll collectors' union, this will never change.  Not to mention that EZ Pass has lots of state politicians in its pocket, and the toll road authority is a great way to deliver jobs to choice people via political patronage.  A phone call, "hire this guy" is all it takes, and the hiring system is totally corrupt and inequitable.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think bombing the shiat out of Pakistan, Iraq, and Afghanistan more than makes up for it.

Why do you hate the troops?

USACryingEagleSparkle.jpg
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A TVA-style infrastructure investment would be a fantastic way to get people back to work for the public good when this is all over.

/which is why it will never happen
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It won't matter anyway.

/too dark?
//too soon?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The roads won't need repair if nobody is driving on them.
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image 600x354]

It won't matter anyway.

/too dark?
//too soon?


Those lanes are wayyyy too narrow, and the skip lines wayyyyy too close together. And not one overhead sign/gantry in the picture??

FAKE!!
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't blame COVID-19 for this. This is what happens when you force state governments to balance budgets every single year for fear of socialism.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: The while thing will be worth it if we finally get Infrastructure Week.


Infrastructure week rescue bill!
Trump is going to designate the Wall as critical infrastructure, then ask for more money.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kellner21: HomoHabilis: [Fark user image 600x354]

It won't matter anyway.

/too dark?
//too soon?

Those lanes are wayyyy too narrow, and the skip lines wayyyyy too close together. And not one overhead sign/gantry in the picture??

FAKE!!


Those actually look about right. Lanes are normally around 11-12 ft. You CAN go 10 ft, but you have to lower the speed. The stripe itself is usually 4 inches or 6 inches wide.

Interestingly enough; if you narrow lanes to 10 ft and lower the speed 15 miles per hour, you can actually increase throughput (the amount of vehicles able to pass through) by as much as 15%. The reason? Less accidents.

/ the downside is that everyone would complain about it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it might be nice if we just funded infrastructure adequately instead of trying to find ways to squeeze another penny out of people with another regressive totally not a tax because the "T" word is bad.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I mean, it might be nice if we just funded infrastructure adequately instead of trying to find ways to squeeze another penny out of people with another regressive totally not a tax because the "T" word is bad.


It would be interesting to see how much Jersy spends on debt servicing. The smartest thing to do would be for the state to buy said debt and set the payments aside for major projects. But, that would probably be heresy.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Don't blame COVID-19 for this. This is what happens when you force state governments to balance budgets every single year for fear of socialism.


Agreed, and so they yield to shady offshore conglomerates to sign multi-generational "public-private partnerships" swindling generations of their constituents for massively-marked-up maintenance a few mill levies would have covered.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Well, at least here in NJ, the Garden State Parkway project was designed and approved to let the tolls pay for the road, then be abolished, by the late 1960s. Then the parkway authority started to add widening projects etc. to keep the money flowing in. Then the parkway authority merged with the Turnpike authority and by then the tolls  were permanent.  Now it turns out that 70 cents of every toll dollar collected goes back into collecting the tolls.  Between EX Pass contractor and toll collectors' union, this will never change.  Not to mention that EZ Pass has lots of state politicians in its pocket, and the toll road authority is a great way to deliver jobs to choice people via political patronage.  A phone call, "hire this guy" is all it takes, and the hiring system is totally corrupt and inequitable.


So basically the mafia controls the tollroads.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Well, at least here in NJ, the Garden State Parkway project was designed and approved to let the tolls pay for the road, then be abolished, by the late 1960s. Then the parkway authority started to add widening projects etc. to keep the money flowing in. Then the parkway authority merged with the Turnpike authority and by then the tolls  were permanent.  Now it turns out that 70 cents of every toll dollar collected goes back into collecting the tolls.  Between EX Pass contractor and toll collectors' union, this will never change.  Not to mention that EZ Pass has lots of state politicians in its pocket, and the toll road authority is a great way to deliver jobs to choice people via political patronage.  A phone call, "hire this guy" is all it takes, and the hiring system is totally corrupt and inequitable.


It's so refreshing to see a complaint on this site that doesn't involve Orange Man Bad in some way.

Thank you.

/sincerely
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Kellner21: HomoHabilis: [Fark user image 600x354]

It won't matter anyway.

/too dark?
//too soon?

Those lanes are wayyyy too narrow, and the skip lines wayyyyy too close together. And not one overhead sign/gantry in the picture??

FAKE!!

Those actually look about right. Lanes are normally around 11-12 ft. You CAN go 10 ft, but you have to lower the speed. The stripe itself is usually 4 inches or 6 inches wide.

Interestingly enough; if you narrow lanes to 10 ft and lower the speed 15 miles per hour, you can actually increase throughput (the amount of vehicles able to pass through) by as much as 15%. The reason? Less accidents.

/ the downside is that everyone would complain about it.


And thats proven by what ?? Theory? Is there any country that does it?
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
And this changes things how?
 
hershy799
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Deferring the question of deferred maintenance (I know, I know), what is the cost of maintenance as a function of time compared to the cost of maintenance as a function of usage?

In other words, regardless of how many cars do (or don't) use a road, the road will still deteriorate at some rate. But if fewer cars are on the road, the rate of deterioration due to USE will decrease.

/We're still screwed
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: iheartscotch: Kellner21: HomoHabilis: [Fark user image 600x354]

It won't matter anyway.

/too dark?
//too soon?

Those lanes are wayyyy too narrow, and the skip lines wayyyyy too close together. And not one overhead sign/gantry in the picture??

FAKE!!

Those actually look about right. Lanes are normally around 11-12 ft. You CAN go 10 ft, but you have to lower the speed. The stripe itself is usually 4 inches or 6 inches wide.

Interestingly enough; if you narrow lanes to 10 ft and lower the speed 15 miles per hour, you can actually increase throughput (the amount of vehicles able to pass through) by as much as 15%. The reason? Less accidents.

/ the downside is that everyone would complain about it.

And thats proven by what ?? Theory? Is there any country that does it?


Literally hundreds of studies on work zones. If you reduce speed, reduce lane size and add in smart signs; you can actually increase throughput, decrease accidents AND make transit times faster.

Google "Smart Work Zones" if you want more information. It's ridiculously easy to find.

/ the numbers only get better if you can get people to divert (Go another way).
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, less toll means less wear-and-tear on the roads so it all evens out right?

Oh, the roads are already in urgent need of repair? That sucks.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The roads won't need repair if nobody is driving on them.


Sun, rain, ice and snow
 
