(Reno Gazette-Journal)   Sometimes, it's not what you say, it's how you say it. And sometimes it's what you say and how you say it, like this nursing home telling staff how to reuse masks   (rgj.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Certified Nursing Assistant, Health care, Nursing, Health care provider, Health care workers, management of the Lakeside Health, surgical masks, Health  
posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 12:05 AM



ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Most of them are on their last legs anyway."

-Bill O'Reilly.

/s
 
DoctorCal [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They figured since that's what they make them do with their underwear, it was a normal extension.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And they put it in writing? I smell lawyers Coming!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A mostly unreadable website, but I gather that Rosie The Mask Recycler is doing her part for the cause.
 
