(NPR)   So it begins. A doctor used his GOP connections to get hydroxychloroquine to administer to dozens of elderly patients with COVID-19 in what he calls an "observational study." In some cases, he didn't discuss with families before prescribing the drug   (npr.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, he can use his medical knowledge to help treat the other prison inmates...
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure his malpractice insurance provider loves this

/he won't have a pot to piss in when the lawyers are done
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: I'm sure his malpractice insurance provider loves this

/he won't have a pot to piss in when the lawyers are done


Moscow Mitch blows a kiss.
Gloats about installing judges.

The leopards in Texas are having their own epidemic of obesity.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""From my perspective, it's irresponsible to sit back and do nothing."
OK, I'll buy that.

BUT, and it's a big one
"He acknowledged that some families were not aware their relatives were put on the drug, saying that "for the most part," he consulted with each nursing home resident prior to giving them on the tablets."

That is a criminal act.
He needs to lose his licensee and be prosecuted.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: ""From my perspective, it's irresponsible to sit back and do nothing."
OK, I'll buy that.

BUT, and it's a big one
"He acknowledged that some families were not aware their relatives were put on the drug, saying that "for the most part," he consulted with each nursing home resident prior to giving them on the tablets."

That is a criminal act.
He needs to lose his licensee and be prosecuted.


No argument here.

But what rights do nursing home patients retain when it comes to their patient-doctor relationship?  Is the doctor required to obtain the family's permission?  I genuinely do not know anything about this topic
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As Chris Kluwe pointed out on Twitter, there was a time when nazis were hung for doing this.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: But what rights do nursing home patients retain when it comes to their patient-doctor relationship?  Is the doctor required to obtain the family's permission?  I genuinely do not know anything about this topic


It's a complected issue.
In general and very overly simplified , somebody must give informed consent in writing (all those forms you sign before an operation)
That consent can be given by the patient or somebody with those rights.

There are classic exceptions to this and that is why there are ethics boards, lawyers and best practices procedures.

"Informed"?
Informed means just that. That a specific course of action is laid out in understandable terms to those that need to give consent.
They should include both the whys and the what ifs.
This especially true for trials, experimental drugs/treatments or procedures .

This was not a clinical trial. This was going rogue with a predetermined agenda.
an observational trial is when a witch doctor waves a bone over you and the patient doesn't die.
See. It worked.

Here it is.
"The people who are on it were getting sicker but were not so sick that they had to go the hospital," Armstrong explained.
So there was no reason to not get consent.  And an admission of guilt.


And, contrary to Armstrong's assertion that hydroxychloroquine "has virtually no side effects," it is known to have serious negative health impacts. <--- fark doesn't like the link. Link below do a copy pasta


This is telling if you read between the lines

"Armstrong, who is a prominent GOP activist, called Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. He says Patrick reached out to Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes, also a Republican, who knew someone on the board of the New Jersey-based company Amneal Pharmaceuticals. The company, which makes and distributes the drug, has donated more than a million tablets nationwide, including to the states of Texas and Louisiana."

side effect link from above.

https://www.fda.gov/media/136538/downl​oad
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: blender61: ""From my perspective, it's irresponsible to sit back and do nothing."
OK, I'll buy that.

BUT, and it's a big one
"He acknowledged that some families were not aware their relatives were put on the drug, saying that "for the most part," he consulted with each nursing home resident prior to giving them on the tablets."

That is a criminal act.
He needs to lose his licensee and be prosecuted.

No argument here.

But what rights do nursing home patients retain when it comes to their patient-doctor relationship?  Is the doctor required to obtain the family's permission?  I genuinely do not know anything about this topic


If the patient has been deemed by the court to be incapable of managing their own affairs and a family member has power of attorney, then you damn well better make sure you get their consent first.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: blender61: ""From my perspective, it's irresponsible to sit back and do nothing."
OK, I'll buy that.

BUT, and it's a big one
"He acknowledged that some families were not aware their relatives were put on the drug, saying that "for the most part," he consulted with each nursing home resident prior to giving them on the tablets."

That is a criminal act.
He needs to lose his licensee and be prosecuted.

No argument here.

But what rights do nursing home patients retain when it comes to their patient-doctor relationship?  Is the doctor required to obtain the family's permission?  I genuinely do not know anything about this topic


i think they need to consult on care with the family member who holds the medical power of attorney.

if the elderly person has no relatives i have no idea if anyone advocates for their wellbeing.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, he experimented blindly on patients with no consent?

Take his f*cking license and sue him into oblivion. That is the definition of malpractice.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You libs saying he'll lose all of his money once he gets sued for medical malpractice are ignoring the fact he's next in line to replace Dr. Fauci and will be making millions of dollars working for the Trump administration.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trump lies, people die.

:(
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's the US, the lawsuits will come fast and furious.
 
Znuh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I HAVE NO WORDS
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, he experimented blindly on patients with no consent?

Take his f*cking license and sue him into oblivion. That is the definition of malpractice.


"In my defense, I watched a lot of House, MD."
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure those people will be happy to help get the economy going...i mean stop the pandemic.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Texas City. There's already plenty of chemicals in the air from their refineries and petrochemical plants. I'm sure this unproven medication won't affect much.

Right?
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

erik-k: Trump lies, people die.

:(

:(


More accurately, Trump lies, people are encouraged to kill people, people kill people, people die.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope he enjoys being a doctor for what limited time he has left. The mob and gangs always need someone to pull bullets and sew up knife wounds with no questions asked.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For the goal of the study, any results where the patient got worse or died were not included in computing the success rate.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robin​_​Armstrong

Get to work, Farkers ...
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: blender61: ""From my perspective, it's irresponsible to sit back and do nothing."
OK, I'll buy that.

BUT, and it's a big one
"He acknowledged that some families were not aware their relatives were put on the drug, saying that "for the most part," he consulted with each nursing home resident prior to giving them on the tablets."

That is a criminal act.
He needs to lose his licensee and be prosecuted.

No argument here.

But what rights do nursing home patients retain when it comes to their patient-doctor relationship?  Is the doctor required to obtain the family's permission?  I genuinely do not know anything about this topic


a lot of nursing home residents sign a power of attorney to a family member, so yes permission might be needed
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Paging Doctor Mengele,


Doctor Joseph Mengele


static.ffx.ioView Full Size
 
LovesToSpooge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And this is how Vault-tech got its start.........
 
gregscott
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought there was a policy in place to allow doctors and patients to use the drug if they agreed. What happened to that? I've also read that it is the preferred drug in many hospitals, and in wide use. Is all that wrong?
 
Podna
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: As Chris Kluwe pointed out on Twitter, there was a time when nazis were hung for doing this.


And a few we recruited
 
mikalmd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Fine, he can use his medical knowledge to help treat the other prison inmates...


Trump pardon ..
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From the last inspection report in 2019:

The facility did not properly care for residents needing special services, including: injections, colostomy, ureterostomy, ileostomy, tracheostomy care, tracheal suctioning, respiratory care, foot care and prostheses.

The facility did not store, cook and give out food in a safe and clean way.

The facility was not designed, built, equipped or well-kept to protect the health and safety of residents, workers and the public.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How many people with malaria, lupus, or arthritis, and who are already receiving hydroxychloroquinine for that, have gone on to die from COVID-19?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Podna: harleyquinnical: As Chris Kluwe pointed out on Twitter, there was a time when nazis were hung for doing this.

And a few we recruited

And a few we recruited


Werner Von Braun and his cohorts weren't that kind of doctor
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I'm sure his malpractice insurance provider loves this

/he won't have a pot to piss in when the lawyers are done


Oh, you sweet innocent child. As if Republicans aren't going to pass blanket malpractice immunity for anything done in 2020, so we can "move on" from this tragedy.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gregscott: I thought there was a policy in place to allow doctors and patients to use the drug if they agreed. What happened to that? I've also read that it is the preferred drug in many hospitals, and in wide use. Is all that wrong?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I'm sure his malpractice insurance provider loves this

/he won't have a pot to piss in when the lawyers are done


Nope.

No consent, either of the patient or the next of kin/guardian?
No internal review board approval?
Use of an off-label drug, which has already been condemned by a number of state medical boards?

An official reprimand and suspension from the state medical board would be getting off light. Losing his license would be minimum I'd think appropriate, and one can easily argue he deserves prison time.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: blender61: ""From my perspective, it's irresponsible to sit back and do nothing."
OK, I'll buy that.

BUT, and it's a big one
"He acknowledged that some families were not aware their relatives were put on the drug, saying that "for the most part," he consulted with each nursing home resident prior to giving them on the tablets."

That is a criminal act.
He needs to lose his licensee and be prosecuted.

No argument here.

But what rights do nursing home patients retain when it comes to their patient-doctor relationship?  Is the doctor required to obtain the family's permission?  I genuinely do not know anything about this topic


It would be on a case basis.  Some residents would have full rights to make their own decision, others would be subject to the rules of a living will / power of attorney.

Imagine a person doing that to our child without checking with you.  In some cases it could legally be like that.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: And this is how Vault-tech got its start.........


I am playing Fallout 76 right now. I have 1000 hours on Fallout 4.

The real life similarities or getting farking creepy.
 
chawco
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
in research, this is what we call an ethics violation. You can't perform scientific research on somebody without their explicit consent and knowledge.

In medicine, it's just giving people stuff and seeing if works I guess.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Recoil Therapy: Fine, he can use his medical knowledge to help treat the other prison inmates...

Trump pardon ..

Trump pardon ..


Trump can't pardon him from bankruptcy.
 
quiotu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Recoil Therapy: Fine, he can use his medical knowledge to help treat the other prison inmates...

Trump pardon ..

Trump pardon ..


He'll still get sued by dozen of individuals, may even turn into a class action lawsuit with enough people. Malpractice will basically make it so he won't be getting a job in medicine anytime soon. It will, hopefully, limit him from doing anymore harm and at worst be a Rand Paul type of politician out of necessity.
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: But what rights do nursing home patients retain when it comes to their patient-doctor relationship?  Is the doctor required to obtain the family's permission?  I genuinely do not know anything about this topic

It's a complected issue.
In general and very overly simplified , somebody must give informed consent in writing (all those forms you sign before an operation)
That consent can be given by the patient or somebody with those rights.

There are classic exceptions to this and that is why there are ethics boards, lawyers and best practices procedures.

"Informed"?
Informed means just that. That a specific course of action is laid out in understandable terms to those that need to give consent.
They should include both the whys and the what ifs.
This especially true for trials, experimental drugs/treatments or procedures .

This was not a clinical trial. This was going rogue with a predetermined agenda.
an observational trial is when a witch doctor waves a bone over you and the patient doesn't die.
See. It worked.

Here it is.
"The people who are on it were getting sicker but were not so sick that they had to go the hospital," Armstrong explained.
So there was no reason to not get consent.  And an admission of guilt.


And, contrary to Armstrong's assertion that hydroxychloroquine "has virtually no side effects," it is known to have serious negative health impacts. <--- fark doesn't like the link. Link below do a copy pasta


This is telling if you read between the lines

"Armstrong, who is a prominent GOP activist, called Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. He says Patrick reached out to Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes, also a Republican, who knew someone on the board of the New Jersey-based company Amneal Pharmaceuticals. The company, which makes and distributes the drug, has donated more than a million tablets nationwide, including to the states of Texas and Louisiana."

side effect link from above.

https://www.fda.gov/media/136538/downl​oad


Agree with the above, and just to add, a doctor in a nursing home may prescribe products without family consent if the drug is approved for treatment of the condition the patient has.  This is off-label use and does not qualify.  The number of adverse events this guy admitted in the article to triggering without consent is going to cost him his license before the lawsuits will.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 379x750]

[Fark user image image 425x718]

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robin_​Armstrong

Get to work, Farkers ...


Get to work doing what?

I wasn't aware we did things. Is this some attempt at mobilization on a funny news aggregate gone awry?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gregscott: I thought there was a policy in place to allow doctors and patients to use the drug if they agreed. What happened to that? I've also read that it is the preferred drug in many hospitals, and in wide use. Is all that wrong?


Not in Ohio or Michigan, at any rate. You might be able to get away with it in a hospital setting, but outpatient? No. The Ohio State Medical Board has said that if you prescribe hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for a patient in the outpatient setting (even if COVID19 positive) that you're putting your license at risk.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: From the last inspection report in 2019:

The facility did not properly care for residents needing special services, including: injections, colostomy, ureterostomy, ileostomy, tracheostomy care, tracheal suctioning, respiratory care, foot care and prostheses.

The facility did not store, cook and give out food in a safe and clean way.

The facility was not designed, built, equipped or well-kept to protect the health and safety of residents, workers and the public.


Wow. And that's a Texas inspector saying this? Place must've had dirt floors and old bird nests for breakfast.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well...did they live or not?
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know, when I had pneumonia, I also ate food and I ended up getting better.  Food is a miracle cure!
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: BunkyBrewman: blender61: ""From my perspective, it's irresponsible to sit back and do nothing."
OK, I'll buy that.

BUT, and it's a big one
"He acknowledged that some families were not aware their relatives were put on the drug, saying that "for the most part," he consulted with each nursing home resident prior to giving them on the tablets."

That is a criminal act.
He needs to lose his licensee and be prosecuted.

No argument here.

But what rights do nursing home patients retain when it comes to their patient-doctor relationship?  Is the doctor required to obtain the family's permission?  I genuinely do not know anything about this topic

If the patient has been deemed by the court to be incapable of managing their own affairs and a family member has power of attorney, then you damn well better make sure you get their consent first.


You're describing conservatorship.  Power of attorney is generally used by a competent person to allow another person to represent their interest(s) in a limited scope.  They can also be prepared in anticipation of future disability to go into effect if certain criteria are met.
 
Zyme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are these patients decisional, were the MPOA consulted?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: mikalmd: Recoil Therapy: Fine, he can use his medical knowledge to help treat the other prison inmates...

Trump pardon ..

Trump can't pardon him from bankruptcy.

Trump pardon ..

Trump can't pardon him from bankruptcy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
