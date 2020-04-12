 Skip to content
(Axios)   If the US is reopened May 1, we'll be ref*cked by Covid-19   (axios.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anybody with a lick of sense knows this.
Projected PEAK dates.
I just picked at April 25th cut off date for this list.
If you take 2 weeks at the incubation time ( could be as long as 3 weeks) and no reinfections and 100% testing (none of these will happen)  Then  the list get a lot longer.
My source and the results of the model everybody is using.

U.S.A                    April 11

Arizona                 April 26
Arkansas              April 29
Florida                  April 26
Georgia                April 26
Iowa                      April 30
Kansas                 April 26
Massachusetts     April 26
Minnesota            April 26
Missouri               April 25
Nebraska             May 1
N. Dakota             April 29
Oklahoma            April 27
Rhode Island       April 26
S. Carolina          April 27
S. Dakota            April 29
Texas                  April 26
Utah                    April 27
Virginia               April 26
Wyoming            May 1
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reopening the economy will be a lot like the following.

293 employees at Smithfield meat processing plant in South Dakota have now tested positive for coronavirus. Company announced indefinite closure.

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireSto​r​y/smithfield-closes-south-dakota-pork-​plant-due-coronavirus-70111243
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: Reopening the economy will be a lot like the following.

293 employees at Smithfield meat processing plant in South Dakota have now tested positive for coronavirus. Company announced indefinite closure.

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStor​y/smithfield-closes-south-dakota-pork-​plant-due-coronavirus-70111243


Good thing I learned how to cure my own bacon and already made some.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That energy is especially coming from some of the more economic and politically minded aides. "We are looking at when the data will allow the opportunity to reopen," said the official.

Bets on who this might be?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Operation Rolling Farkstain
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

that "model" sucks.
the underlying mechanism of epidemics is not a simple error function.  fitting parameters for it using extant data is not a realistic predictor
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republicans and Trump supporters know it's probably over for Trump, so they're going to do their best to make sure as many Americans die as possible.

They know even if the country were "reopened" the economy would still be halted. I suspect that's part of the plan as well. The more Americans die the better, and the more businesses that are destroyed the better.

If you tell restaurants and retail establishments to reopen, and they do, they'll likely go out of business faster. There aren't going to be enough customers and they'll probably lose a farkton more money than they do today. At the moment they have little/no revenue, but they also have very little costs... they're not buying inventory and paying wages to handle customers that will never arrive.

Even before California did the shutdown, the revenue at most restaurants was down 60-85%. I expect that continue even after "reopening" until the virus is actually beaten. He can say it's open, but it won't remove the fear people have of this. It'll only increase their fear and prolong this entire debacle.

In the end, "reopening" will cause a catastrophic wound that will be much deeper and take longer to recover from.

The way Republicans are talking, they know this and I can only suspect it's a feature to them.

If they wanted America open, there are rational ways to do it gradually while easing everyone's fears. But who am I kidding? That would take competence, planning and execution.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
May 1. Ha! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! Hah! Hee hee.

No, uh, we Ha! sorry, yeah so we will be lucky if we get a partial opening by July.

/yes, I know, phrasing
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some parts of the country could handle opening things up better then others

Most "blue" sections of the country would have learned something and when things open up they'll continue to focus on social distancing, only going to stores when really needed, hand washing, even masking wearing in crowed areas.

In MAGA area of the country they'll have learned nothing and two weeks after "opening up" the hospitals will start filling up again.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ps, it will be extra shiat-fan-hitting-y  come july or august when our yearly cat5 hurricane displaces a few hundred thousand gulf of mexico personages further inland.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like commerce might take a hit when the entire planet bans Americans from traveling to their respective nations, and additional customs fees are slapped on everything we ship because it will all have to be sanitized.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: KungFuJunkie: Reopening the economy will be a lot like the following.

293 employees at Smithfield meat processing plant in South Dakota have now tested positive for coronavirus. Company announced indefinite closure.

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStor​y/smithfield-closes-south-dakota-pork-​plant-due-coronavirus-70111243

Good thing I learned how to cure my own bacon and already made some.


Can we all have some, after all we're all friends here, right?
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People aren't playing by the rules now as it is. Open it up May 1 with no vaccine? Sounds like just asking for more trouble.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the upside, fark will get to post more clickbaity headlines about people seeking aid.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't going back to work until Chunky Monkey is gone.  If they chisel his ass in there again, I may never go back to work.  Not even kidding, not that it'll cripple the economy or anything.
 
trerro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Republicans and Trump supporters know it's probably over for Trump, so they're going to do their best to make sure as many Americans die as possible.

They know even if the country were "reopened" the economy would still be halted. I suspect that's part of the plan as well. The more Americans die the better, and the more businesses that are destroyed the better.

If you tell restaurants and retail establishments to reopen, and they do, they'll likely go out of business faster. There aren't going to be enough customers and they'll probably lose a farkton more money than they do today. At the moment they have little/no revenue, but they also have very little costs... they're not buying inventory and paying wages to handle customers that will never arrive.

Even before California did the shutdown, the revenue at most restaurants was down 60-85%. I expect that continue even after "reopening" until the virus is actually beaten. He can say it's open, but it won't remove the fear people have of this. It'll only increase their fear and prolong this entire debacle.

In the end, "reopening" will cause a catastrophic wound that will be much deeper and take longer to recover from.

The way Republicans are talking, they know this and I can only suspect it's a feature to them.

If they wanted America open, there are rational ways to do it gradually while easing everyone's fears. But who am I kidding? That would take competence, planning and execution.


Pretty much this. Ever see when a corporation is failing, the top brass will stab it until it dies, then collect their golden parachutes, tell their staff to fark off, and move on the next company? Remember, Trump told everyone he's going to run the country like a business. He's running it exactly like that kind of business.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping the country closed the necessary amount of time to flatten the curve nationwide is impractical. $1200 isn't going to buy most Americans more than a week or two, if they're lucky, and when you've got people starving, they get desperate, and the problem of the crime rate exploding is a strong possibility.
The concept of someone getting robbed and shot in the parking lot of a grocery store over a carton of eggs and a container of disinfectant wipes would have never seemed like a possibility before, but it certainly will be the longer this goes.
However, May first as the time to reopen is just as impractical, because you're talking about hospitals running out of room to treat anybody, whether it's Covid-19 or something else, like a heart attack or cancer treatment.

If governors had gotten on the same page and initiated Stay at Home around the same time, the outlook might be better, but you had governors dragging their feet to the last possible minute for short term quarterly gains and bowing to pressure from churches to allow public gatherings which are turning sanctuaries into petrie dishes.

I don't know the answer now, but by now, there's probably no way that Covid-19 doesn't result in hundreds of thousands of American deaths this year.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn those machines back on!

(Machines turn on, people go back to work)

Everyone gets infected. 

Machines now dormant because 1) the virus is raging and 2) Nobody to man them.

VERSUS ACTUAL SCIENCE

Turn those machines back on! 

(Machines are not turned back on, Stay-At-Home breaks the cycle, slowly)

Eventually disease is reduced to the point of extinction

People return to work, do not get infected / reinfected, Machines stay running. 

THE ONLY REASON THESE ASSHOLES WANT YOU TO RETURN TO WORK IS TO MAKE MONEY, EVEN TEMPORARY MONEY BEFORE YOU FALL.

They want them on so hard, how about they suit up and lead by @*)#*& example.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: ps, it will be extra shiat-fan-hitting-y  come july or august when our yearly cat5 hurricane displaces a few hundred thousand gulf of mexico personages further inland.


Don't evacuation centers tend to be pretty crowded? Wonder how the virus might react to those kind of conditions...
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I am an influential modeler too, in bed.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If it enters an animal population, it has become an endemic disease. The big cat that got it in the zoo is not simply an odd bit of data. Is it in our native bats? Are there other animal reservoirs? I have no idea.

If cats are reservoirs, kitty bar the door.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Leader O'Cola: ps, it will be extra shiat-fan-hitting-y  come july or august when our yearly cat5 hurricane displaces a few hundred thousand gulf of mexico personages further inland.

Don't evacuation centers tend to be pretty crowded? Wonder how the virus might react to those kind of conditions...


Enthusiastically.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
His model has been continuously off by 400% but lets go ahead and assume he's correct this time. What are the odds he's going to be wrong again.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
After the virus, back to work
Youtube wDmt5hG7UoE
 
Begoggle
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Obvious tag self-isolating?
 
PenguinTheRed
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: They know even if the country were "reopened" the economy would still be halted. I suspect that's part of the plan as well. The more Americans die the better, and the more businesses that are destroyed the better.


I'm curious.  What, pray tell, is the motive you assign to your crackpot theory?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: ps, it will be extra shiat-fan-hitting-y  come july or august when our yearly cat5 hurricane displaces a few hundred thousand gulf of mexico personages further inland.


Have no worries. They will still vote for trump.
 
sharbear
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Keeping the country closed the necessary amount of time to flatten the curve nationwide is impractical. $1200 isn't going to buy most Americans more than a week or two, if they're lucky, and when you've got people starving, they get desperate, and the problem of the crime rate exploding is a strong possibility.
The concept of someone getting robbed and shot in the parking lot of a grocery store over a carton of eggs and a container of disinfectant wipes would have never seemed like a possibility before, but it certainly will be the longer this goes.
However, May first as the time to reopen is just as impractical, because you're talking about hospitals running out of room to treat anybody, whether it's Covid-19 or something else, like a heart attack or cancer treatment.

If governors had gotten on the same page and initiated Stay at Home around the same time, the outlook might be better, but you had governors dragging their feet to the last possible minute for short term quarterly gains and bowing to pressure from churches to allow public gatherings which are turning sanctuaries into petrie dishes.

I don't know the answer now, but by now, there's probably no way that Covid-19 doesn't result in hundreds of thousands of American deaths this year.


I was wondering if I should up my "awareness" under my jacket on the next grocery run.
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Your source, by the way, sucks. The Trump Administration picked it for a particular reason - it was the most optimistic.

It's a three value transform statistical model. That's all.

If you know anything about math and statistics, you know just how much that's worth.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

that "model" sucks.
the underlying mechanism of epidemics is not a simple error function.  fitting parameters for it using extant data is not a realistic predictor


Yes it sucks. It is also the one that just about everyone is using.
Do you have a link to a better one?  I'm all ears.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: If it enters an animal population, it has become an endemic disease. The big cat that got it in the zoo is not simply an odd bit of data. Is it in our native bats? Are there other animal reservoirs? I have no idea.

If cats are reservoirs, kitty bar the door.


It's a zoonotic virus that probably jumped from wild animals to humans like the original SARS so a non-human reservoir is almost a given.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Your source, by the way, sucks. The Trump Administration picked it for a particular reason - it was the most optimistic.

It's a three value transform statistical model. That's all.

If you know anything about math and statistics, you know just how much that's worth.


Why does the source suck?
 
pedrop357
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Znuh: Turn those machines back on!

(Machines turn on, people go back to work)

Everyone gets infected. 

Machines now dormant because 1) the virus is raging and 2) Nobody to man them.

VERSUS ACTUAL SCIENCE

Turn those machines back on! 

(Machines are not turned back on, Stay-At-Home breaks the cycle, slowly)

Eventually disease is reduced to the point of extinction

People return to work, do not get infected / reinfected, Machines stay running. 

THE ONLY REASON THESE ASSHOLES WANT YOU TO RETURN TO WORK IS TO MAKE MONEY, EVEN TEMPORARY MONEY BEFORE YOU FALL.

They want them on so hard, how about they suit up and lead by @*)#*& example.


It's possible to being relaxing some restrictions using the existing procedures being followed.  Currently, retail outlets of all sorts are open with things like distancing, gloves, masks, increased cleaning cycles, etc.  That can be extended to all the 'nonessential' businesses that can follow them.  This leaves a lot of close contact places closed-barbers, nail salons, massage parlors, noncritical medical care, etc.  But does get more people back to work so they can have some sense of security going forward.

I don't need or want people to go back to work so I can make money; I'd like to see more people going back to work so they can buy food, pay bills, etc.   This doesn't have to be all at once, but it should start really soon.

I don't know how close quarter businesses like food service, casinos, concerts, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bars, and the things I mentioned above go back to work without a vaccine or near-zero infection rate.
 
starsrift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

blender61: Leader O'Cola: that "model" sucks.
the underlying mechanism of epidemics is not a simple error function.  fitting parameters for it using extant data is not a realistic predictor

Yes it sucks. It is also the one that just about everyone is using.
Do you have a link to a better one?  I'm all ears.


Not for the US, because the "official" model has quashed the others. You're going to have to look at other country's models and evidence.... like Italy, which has a comparable value of efficiency for social distancing.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Keeping the country closed the necessary amount of time to flatten the curve nationwide is impractical. $1200 isn't going to buy most Americans more than a week or two, if they're lucky, and when you've got people starving, they get desperate, and the problem of the crime rate exploding is a strong possibility.
The concept of someone getting robbed and shot in the parking lot of a grocery store over a carton of eggs and a container of disinfectant wipes would have never seemed like a possibility before, but it certainly will be the longer this goes.
However, May first as the time to reopen is just as impractical, because you're talking about hospitals running out of room to treat anybody, whether it's Covid-19 or something else, like a heart attack or cancer treatment.

If governors had gotten on the same page and initiated Stay at Home around the same time, the outlook might be better, but you had governors dragging their feet to the last possible minute for short term quarterly gains and bowing to pressure from churches to allow public gatherings which are turning sanctuaries into petrie dishes.

I don't know the answer now, but by now, there's probably no way that Covid-19 doesn't result in hundreds of thousands of American deaths this year.


Well, there are the unemployment payments and the $600 extra per week. It's not just a one time $1200.
 
starsrift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: starsrift: It's a three value transform statistical model. That's all.

If you know anything about math and statistics, you know just how much that's worth.

Why does the source suck?


Okay, so, um. You don't know math and statistics, and that's fine. How could one explain this?

Let's put it this way. As an analogy It's a three value transform in a situation where there are like 12 values.

So the model only incorporates like a third of the responsible values for the result. Now, some of those values, for particular things, maybe irrelevant, but relevant in others, and average out. Some of them will not.

Analogy time again. It's like showing up for a math test, getting 5 - 8 on a question and not knowing that negative integers could exist? I think that's a decent analogy.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

starsrift: blender61: Leader O'Cola: that "model" sucks.
the underlying mechanism of epidemics is not a simple error function.  fitting parameters for it using extant data is not a realistic predictor

Yes it sucks. It is also the one that just about everyone is using.
Do you have a link to a better one?  I'm all ears.

Not for the US, because the "official" model has quashed the others. You're going to have to look at other country's models and evidence.... like Italy, which has a comparable value of efficiency for social distancing.


Other country's models from the same source?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People over profit.
How difficult is that?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The administration can make whatever demands it would like - it's up to state governors to do what they will. Some states have made grave mistakes in how this should be handled; others have not.

I don't care. If Inslee was dumb enough to reopen the state by May 4, I'd still stay home. My contract's good until the end of June, and I can stay home until the end of the year if we live carefully on our savings.

I'll be damned if I risk my life, or my wife's life, because rich folks are worried they're going to become less rich, or because conservative folks are worried that reality's going to continue farking up their ideology's carefully-crafted narratives. We've lived lean before, and we're happy to live lean again if it means surviving the incredible levels of utter bullshiat surrounding what should've been a manageable situation.

You do what you will, but I'd suggest erring on the side of caution if you possibly can, and doing your best to ensure your own personal and family safety even if it means walking away from your employer or elected official.
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: Other country's models from the same source?


I wasn't aware the University of Washington modeled that data. Do you have a link, please?
 
PenguinTheRed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pedrop357: I don't need or want people to go back to work so I can make money; I'd like to see more people going back to work so they can buy food, pay bills, etc. This doesn't have to be all at once, but it should start really soon.


So much this!  I don't understand why so many people assign these idiotic conspiracy theories to this situation.  You want to keep people living on government money for the rest of the year?  Where do you suggest the government GETS that money?  Tax the rich to your hearts content and you won't get near enough to keep everybody else in the pink... and what happens when you've squeezed all the blood from that turnip?

The only way this story has anything like a happy ending is we get folks back to work ASAP.  Yes, more people are going to die than if we all stayed home until New Years.  But more people than that are going to die if the economy collapses, food production and distribution grinds to a halt, and the government loses the ability to enforce rule of law.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Znuh: Turn those machines back on!

(Machines turn on, people go back to work)

Everyone gets infected. 

Machines now dormant because 1) the virus is raging and 2) Nobody to man them.

VERSUS ACTUAL SCIENCE

Turn those machines back on! 

(Machines are not turned back on, Stay-At-Home breaks the cycle, slowly)

Eventually disease is reduced to the point of extinction

People return to work, do not get infected / reinfected, Machines stay running. 

THE ONLY REASON THESE ASSHOLES WANT YOU TO RETURN TO WORK IS TO MAKE MONEY, EVEN TEMPORARY MONEY BEFORE YOU FALL.

They want them on so hard, how about they suit up and lead by @*)#*& example.

It's possible to being relaxing some restrictions using the existing procedures being followed.  Currently, retail outlets of all sorts are open with things like distancing, gloves, masks, increased cleaning cycles, etc.  That can be extended to all the 'nonessential' businesses that can follow them.  This leaves a lot of close contact places closed-barbers, nail salons, massage parlors, noncritical medical care, etc.  But does get more people back to work so they can have some sense of security going forward.

I don't need or want people to go back to work so I can make money; I'd like to see more people going back to work so they can buy food, pay bills, etc.   This doesn't have to be all at once, but it should start really soon.

I don't know how close quarter businesses like food service, casinos, concerts, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bars, and the things I mentioned above go back to work without a vaccine or near-zero infection rate.


We can safely assume the virus is still being spread in those place, albeit at a slower rate than if no precautions were taken. You open up hundreds more places, and now it's spreading even more.

This does not end until testing is fast, free and ubiquitous. If we can't do that (and we can't because our society is broken) then this just rolls back and forth throughout the nation until a vaccine is invented. Also, half the nation will refuse to take the vaccine.

Anyone saying that we're going back to "the American way of life" is hopelessly delusional or lying.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Keeping the country closed the necessary amount of time to flatten the curve nationwide is impractical. $1200 isn't going to buy most Americans more than a week or two, if they're lucky, and when you've got people starving, they get desperate, and the problem of the crime rate exploding is a strong possibility.
The concept of someone getting robbed and shot in the parking lot of a grocery store over a carton of eggs and a container of disinfectant wipes would have never seemed like a possibility before, but it certainly will be the longer this goes.
However, May first as the time to reopen is just as impractical, because you're talking about hospitals running out of room to treat anybody, whether it's Covid-19 or something else, like a heart attack or cancer treatment.

If governors had gotten on the same page and initiated Stay at Home around the same time, the outlook might be better, but you had governors dragging their feet to the last possible minute for short term quarterly gains and bowing to pressure from churches to allow public gatherings which are turning sanctuaries into petrie dishes.

I don't know the answer now, but by now, there's probably no way that Covid-19 doesn't result in hundreds of thousands of American deaths this year.


You also had Supreme Courts ruling that elections must take place during a pandemic and not be postponed...
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Duh?
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is this an "evolving expectations" for stupid people kind of thing? I fancy myself a fairly literate individual and everything I read says nothing's getting back to normal until we can deploy a vaccine -- and that might be mid- to late-2021. Do they think the stupid people need to be spoonfed lies so they don't riot? Do they think the American people can't handle being told: "No, you won't be going to Disneyworld or hanging out in a bar until next year." Anyone care to enlighten me on what this messaging strategy is? Because I don't see stringing folks along as a smart long game.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Your source, by the way, sucks. The Trump Administration picked it for a particular reason - it was the most optimistic.

It's a three value transform statistical model. That's all.

If you know anything about math and statistics, you know just how much that's worth.

Why does the source suck?


because as he told you (or she told you) its a statistical fit to the error function
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11​0​1/2020.03.27.20043752v1.supplementary-​material


did you ever take physics and learn F=m*a  {we'll ignore the vector components}
or economics and learn that  that Profit= Revenue - Costs  ?

those are "governing equations"

well, this guy says  (property of interest about epidemic) = erf(t)

epidemics are NOT governed by error functions

they are governed by systems of 1000s of coupled simultaneous non-linear spatially diffuse advective logistically-bounded SIR (type) PDE's with delay terms, spatially and temporally variant parameters, etc.


They look something like this
Fark user imageView Full Size



The guy (Murray) has a shiat ton of peer-reviewed publications in the last decade where his contribution is hard to discern , possibly 'guest authorship' only, in lists of 10-20 (sometimes more) authors.

He is the sole author on the preprint for the paper this model is to be published in (if it passes peer review). Why do you think non of his collaborators/colleagues wanted anything to do with being on this paper?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

starsrift: Your Hind Brain: starsrift: It's a three value transform statistical model. That's all.

If you know anything about math and statistics, you know just how much that's worth.

Why does the source suck?

Okay, so, um. You don't know math and statistics, and that's fine. How could one explain this?

Let's put it this way. As an analogy It's a three value transform in a situation where there are like 12 values.

So the model only incorporates like a third of the responsible values for the result. Now, some of those values, for particular things, maybe irrelevant, but relevant in others, and average out. Some of them will not.

Analogy time again. It's like showing up for a math test, getting 5 - 8 on a question and not knowing that negative integers could exist? I think that's a decent analogy.


Okay, so, um. You questioned the source. The link listed from the other farker has all available data from different countries. Do you have any links to other analytics based websites besides the one listed? Or is this going to be a study-it-out lesson?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is nothing to worry about. Every Presidential a$$ licker on this site has told us that the whole thing is over, everyone take their hydroxychloroguine, it clears it right up, at least one chiropractor and one Republican Party leader has said so. This pandemic is offically over!!! Wooohooo!
 
gregz18
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here are a few

covidactnow.org

https://www.domo.com/covid19/projectio​ns
 
