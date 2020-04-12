 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Stockpile of 39 million masks intended for California found to be fraudulent. Discovery made by Feds trying to steal them for national stockpile   (sfgate.com) divider line
44
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.


I remember in the 90s the GOP were wetting their beds thinking Clinton was going to use FEMA to seize control of the US.

/they just wanted to be the first to do it
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

I remember in the 90s the GOP were wetting their beds thinking Clinton was going to use FEMA to seize control of the US.

/they just wanted to be the first to do it


The 90s? It was the Obama years and re education camps.

Did FEMA have anything to do with Jade Helm?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: I remember in the 90s the GOP were wetting their beds thinking Clinton was going to use FEMA to seize control of the US.


Every accusation is a confession.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, am I also reading that WhatsApp isn't secure?  Shocked.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not sure if Haha.jpg or WTF.gif
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: whither_apophis: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

I remember in the 90s the GOP were wetting their beds thinking Clinton was going to use FEMA to seize control of the US.

/they just wanted to be the first to do it

The 90s? It was the Obama years and re education camps.

Did FEMA have anything to do with Jade Helm?


Wikipedia says no, so they must have.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.


Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?


Because the rule of law is gone
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Ambivalence: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?

Because the rule of law is gone


More like they were mad someone was working a scam & didn't cut them in on it.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jesus. Our federal government is now the guy who calls 911 to report the drug dealer he was going to rob only had oregano and $7.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

basemetal: So, am I also reading that WhatsApp isn't secure?  Shocked.


Wait'll you hear about TOR.
 
chawco
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Honestly, can't help but Wonder what the hell they're trying to achieve by intersecting things intended to go to the states for hospitals? I guess it's just about taking control? They're already saying the national stockpile isn't intended for use by the states, but since the state seemed to be in control of healthcare oh, what the hell is the national stockpile even for?

well okay, I guess it's purposes to redistribute things from heavily populated in hard-hit Democratic areas into less densely populated and less overwhelmed republican-controlled areas.

as another perfect example as to why the United States should be multiple different countries.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A story where they're both arseholes
 
Tymast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: whither_apophis: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

I remember in the 90s the GOP were wetting their beds thinking Clinton was going to use FEMA to seize control of the US.

/they just wanted to be the first to do it

The 90s? It was the Obama years and re education camps.

Did FEMA have anything to do with Jade Helm?


They seized a shipment of them to use as part of Ben gazi's gay wedding cake expo.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or they were real and the feds just didn't want to cause a scene when they took them.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chawco: Honestly, can't help but Wonder what the hell they're trying to achieve by intersecting things intended to go to the states for hospitals? I guess it's just about taking control? They're already saying the national stockpile isn't intended for use by the states, but since the state seemed to be in control of healthcare oh, what the hell is the national stockpile even for?

well okay, I guess it's purposes to redistribute things from heavily populated in hard-hit Democratic areas into less densely populated and less overwhelmed republican-controlled areas.

as another perfect example as to why the United States should be multiple different countries.


Yup.  Donnie wants to reward swing states and governors who fellate him sufficiently.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?


Liberals seeing the fault in big government over reach as conservatives cheer the seizure of goods to combat what they believe is a hoax. While Conservatives cheer for big government socialism for private industry and hedge fund's management and liberals scream not to pick and choose winners. Cats and dogs living together, mass hysteria your honor!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?


Easy.
Fark you. Thats how.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
disturbing on multiple levels...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ambivalence: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?

Because the rule of law is gone


No, it's because the federal government has assumed primacy, just as the left wing has always wanted. I'm surprised they don't seem happy now that it's here.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jjorsett: cretinbob: Ambivalence: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?

Because the rule of law is gone

No, it's because the federal government has assumed primacy, just as the left wing has always wanted. I'm surprised they don't seem happy now that it's here.


Because this isn't government over reach? This is exactly what Democrats and Liberals andnProgressives wanted to happen?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Any takers on the first governor to use the national guard or state police to forcibly prevent the fed from stealing their shiat?

Hell, there's a couple of bets on that.

Name the governor for 17:1.  Red state/blue state for 2:1.  Who shoots first for 4:1...

Vegas, are you listening?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.


What do you mean we can't steal this stuff?!? It's fake?? That's not fair!!
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chawco: Honestly, can't help but Wonder what the hell they're trying to achieve by intersecting things intended to go to the states for hospitals?


Its not even about control it is about marketing. They want ALL good things to be claimable as 'Trump saves the day'. Its pathetically that simple.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jjorsett: cretinbob: Ambivalence: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?

Because the rule of law is gone

No, it's because the federal government has assumed primacy, just as the left wing has always wanted. I'm surprised they don't seem happy now that it's here.


I don't recall a lot of progressives wanting all medical supplies to be taken by the government then given to private companies to sell to the highest bidder. Please find examples.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gaspode: chawco: Honestly, can't help but Wonder what the hell they're trying to achieve by intersecting things intended to go to the states for hospitals?

Its not even about control it is about marketing. They want ALL good things to be claimable as 'Trump saves the day'. Its pathetically that simple.


Marketing, marketing, marketing. See red states and swing states how good you had it voting for me? Look at how much suffering California and New York are having to endure for not supporting me? Don't let it happen to you.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

basemetal: So, am I also reading that WhatsApp isn't secure?  Shocked.


I think it's more a case of the union publicly announcing their great find, several states saying they wanted some, and the feds hearing about it and going, "Whoa, what have we here? Let's relieve these rubes of yonder booty."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cops, trying to steal bait car, find it doesn't exist.   Maybe FEMA should stick to taking candy from babies, the way the Red Cross did in WWII, and then provided it to GIs, for a price.
 
ecor1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess I'm more cynical than the average farker, but I don't see Trump's FEMA actually distributing anything (even to red states). Doctors and nurses don't seem to be getting any PPE. I think the PPE FEMA is taking is going somewhere else, like out of the country. No proof, obviously. Just a feeling.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Prosperous state does its own thing and has its efforts stolen by the Feds to distribute to states that won't get off their arses.

If that's not the socialism the derpers claim to hate, I don't know what is.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: jjorsett: cretinbob: Ambivalence: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?

Because the rule of law is gone

No, it's because the federal government has assumed primacy, just as the left wing has always wanted. I'm surprised they don't seem happy now that it's here.

Because this isn't government over reach? This is exactly what Democrats and Liberals andnProgressives wanted to happen?


For as long as I can recall, they've wanted the federal government to be dominant, federalism be damned. Sometime it's a justified and needed impulse, as in the civil rights era, but not for absolutely everything, which seems to be their goal.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chawco: Honestly, can't help but Wonder what the hell they're trying to achieve by intersecting things intended to go to the states for hospitals? I guess it's just about taking control? They're already saying the national stockpile isn't intended for use by the states, but since the state seemed to be in control of healthcare oh, what the hell is the national stockpile even for?

well okay, I guess it's purposes to redistribute things from heavily populated in hard-hit Democratic areas into less densely populated and less overwhelmed republican-controlled areas.

as another perfect example as to why the United States should be multiple different countries.


"they" ARE the national government now. It's us against them all the way for Trump & Co.
To expect anything more from them than what we have already seen would be naive.
So.... You know where we stand.
California is Trump's enemy , they'll do whatever they can to undermine the Democrat states.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ecor1: I guess I'm more cynical than the average farker, but I don't see Trump's FEMA actually distributing anything (even to red states). Doctors and nurses don't seem to be getting any PPE. I think the PPE FEMA is taking is going somewhere else, like out of the country. No proof, obviously. Just a feeling.


There's lots of proof. Up until recently it was all going to China. Who was then distributing it to other nations for positive press while bashing the US.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Knows where all your masks went.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gaspode: jjorsett: cretinbob: Ambivalence: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?

Because the rule of law is gone

No, it's because the federal government has assumed primacy, just as the left wing has always wanted. I'm surprised they don't seem happy now that it's here.

I don't recall a lot of progressives wanting all medical supplies to be taken by the government then given to private companies to sell to the highest bidder. Please find examples.


That's what happens once you cede power to the feds; they can do whatever the hell they want and you can go pound sand if you don't like it. That's why it's better to leave most power in the hands of the states and let the federal government step in only in limited circumstances.
 
ecor1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: ecor1: I guess I'm more cynical than the average farker, but I don't see Trump's FEMA actually distributing anything (even to red states). Doctors and nurses don't seem to be getting any PPE. I think the PPE FEMA is taking is going somewhere else, like out of the country. No proof, obviously. Just a feeling.

There's lots of proof. Up until recently it was all going to China. Who was then distributing it to other nations for positive press while bashing the US.


Well, positive press until a lot of it was found to be defective. So I guess they kept the good US stuff for themselves while shipping defective stuff out of China.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jjorsett: gaspode: jjorsett: cretinbob: Ambivalence: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?

Because the rule of law is gone

No, it's because the federal government has assumed primacy, just as the left wing has always wanted. I'm surprised they don't seem happy now that it's here.

I don't recall a lot of progressives wanting all medical supplies to be taken by the government then given to private companies to sell to the highest bidder. Please find examples.

That's what happens once you cede power to the feds; they can do whatever the hell they want and you can go pound sand if you don't like it. That's why it's better to leave most power in the hands of the states and let the federal government step in only in limited circumstances.


OR make sure you don't hand a four year old a hammer and tell him to go fix the car.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Night Train to Wakanda: jjorsett: cretinbob: Ambivalence: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

Me too, I thought for sure it was a joke.

How is this allowed?

Because the rule of law is gone

No, it's because the federal government has assumed primacy, just as the left wing has always wanted. I'm surprised they don't seem happy now that it's here.

Because this isn't government over reach? This is exactly what Democrats and Liberals andnProgressives wanted to happen?

For as long as I can recall, they've wanted the federal government to be dominant, federalism be damned. Sometime it's a justified and needed impulse, as in the civil rights era, but not for absolutely everything, which seems to be their goal.


Wrong. They have wanted federal government powers because red state cousin farkers can't be trusted to run a dog and pony show ethically let alone a government. No one wanted the federal government to start cock blocking desperately needed supplies to disproportionately redistribute 10,000 masks to Jasper Arkansas, a town of less than 500 people and 10,000 to New York City.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mission Impossible theme song (Original)
Youtube tGSUjuSBt1A
 
Danack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chawco: Honestly, can't help but Wonder what the hell they're trying to achieve by intersecting things intended to go to the states for hospitals? I guess it's just about taking control?


Trump and his family (particularly Kushner) and other senior Republicans used the time when Trump was downplaying the severity of the virus to invest in and take control of companies that supply medical equipment. They're profiteering by:

* Feds seize goods and supply it to the Trump + allies controlled firms at 'cost'.
* Trump controlled firms sell some back to the states at a huge markup.
* Fed buys any remaining stock at still a large markup.

"genocide - the deliberate killing of a large group of people, especially those of a particular nation or ethnic group."

The Republicans are taking the equipment from the large Democratically controlled states, and moving it to the sparsely populated Republican states, so that fewer Republicans die, and more Democrats die.

Making a profit and punishing their 'enemies'. It's the Republican way.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

I remember in the 90s the GOP were wetting their beds thinking Clinton was going to use FEMA to seize control of the US.

/they just wanted to be the first to do it


Every accusation is a confession with the Republicans.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gubbo: whither_apophis: Dewey Fidalgo: Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

And here I was thinking subby was exaggerating.

I remember in the 90s the GOP were wetting their beds thinking Clinton was going to use FEMA to seize control of the US.

/they just wanted to be the first to do it

The 90s? It was the Obama years and re education camps.

Did FEMA have anything to do with Jade Helm?


Goes back to the opening days of FEMA, naturally.

I could point out the numerous contradictions in their bizarre ideology but pigs can't sing and I shan't bother.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rent Party: Any takers on the first governor to use the national guard or state police to forcibly prevent the fed from stealing their shiat?

Hell, there's a couple of bets on that.

Name the governor for 17:1.  Red state/blue state for 2:1.  Who shoots first for 4:1...

Vegas, are you listening?


Any governor at 17:1?

Newsom, with tonight's entire gambling stake... and the dinner buffet and tomorrow's steakhouse money too.

As I understand it, he's set up the contract for masks to be made in CA, paid for buy CA money -- and already offered to supply other states.  If he feds seize that, well, that candle might finally get lit.

Hell, I gotta think about parlaying the entire stack on the Feds at 4:1 with some Dimwit welfa(R)e stater grunt who drank the shiat-on-CA koolaid a little too deeply being the first hair trigger.

Good times.
 
