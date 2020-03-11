 Skip to content
"Who's going to pay for it?"
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The United States is the only developed nation a self-deluded shiathole without  universal health care. Nearly 28 million non-elderly Americans, or 10.4%, were uninsured in 2018, according to the most recent Census Bureau data available.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: The United States is the only developed nation a self-deluded shiathole without  universal health care. Nearly 28 million non-elderly Americans, or 10.4%, were uninsured in 2018, according to the most recent Census Bureau data available.


And that's why "Let's get back to normal" isn't a wise sentiment, because "normal" doesn't necessarily mean good.

SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah asshole, go ahead and ease rates 40 percent next year.  See how many people bail on you
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes.. American healthcare; the best healthcare money can buy - if you have money.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trump.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Who's going to pay for it?" the coronavirus patient asked Smith in between labored breaths.

Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mexico?
 
Abacus9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
fark this country.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We've been repeatedly assured that "we're all in this together".
Well, are we?
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abacus9: fark this country.


why don't you move to Somalia
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
While he does not know whether his patient survived, he said it was "pretty unlikely."

So did he die or what?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I smell a Democrat campaign commercial in the making. Most likely never happened, either.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even if someone has health insurance, a high deductible will screw their finances badly if they're hospitalized.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: Abacus9: fark this country.

why don't you move to Somalia


The libertarian paradise
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: We've been repeatedly assured that "we're all in this together".
Well, are we?


The rich arent
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abacus9: fark this country.


I'm afraid it farked itself the minute it elected a cretin as President.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I smell a Democrat campaign commercial in the making. Most likely never happened, either.


Yes, you smell.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Right wingers have to be furiously masturbating over that story. This story proves that their work at shiatting up America is pretty much complete when the last thought through a dying persons mind is worry over how the medical bills will be paid. That's all they want out of you, that mentality that you're owned and nothing in your life matters but your ability to fund some rich asshole's yacht. They want everyone to be as broken as that person.

Break them instead.
 
ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Trump.


Happy Easter, everyone.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bet his REAL last words were, "4 more years ..."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: Right wingers have to be furiously masturbating over that story. This story proves that their work at shiatting up America is pretty much complete when the last thought through a dying persons mind is worry over how the medical bills will be paid. That's all they want out of you, that mentality that you're owned and nothing in your life matters but your ability to fund some rich asshole's yacht. They want everyone to be as broken as that person.

Break them instead.


Still two more things:

1. re-enslavement
2. female servitude
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not the billionaires. The cost will fall on the middle and lower class taxer payers!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I said it before and I'll say it again.  This gives us the chance to wipe a few trillion bucks off our national debt to China.  Other countries may feel the need to follow suit...
 
smunns
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should have joined the military and been a real citizen.   I did my 20 in the Marines plus my healthcare from my second career therefore  I don't spend a dime on healthcare deductibles or whatever you other people complain about for me or my wife or any dependents. Honestly I'd opt out of being forced into paying for healthcare if I could.    Sounds like a trump hater on a soapbox.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I smell a Democrat campaign commercial in the making. Most likely never happened, either.


sounds like someone made this up in order to write a story around it
 
Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Said it before, and here it is again:   Hospitals are facing massive deficits because of this.  Trump and the GOP have already openly stated they WILL NOT bail out the states, and that goes double for blue states.  Many hospitals now face ruin.  The only recourse left to many of these hospitals will be to squeeze as much money out of the victims of Trump's failed COVID response as possible.  That means seizing assets, garnishing wages, placing liens on property and going after the estates of the deceased.   It will happen.   Of course Bernie has been wrong all this time.  We don't need no stinkin' single payer healthcare.
 
smunns
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm fairly certain obama gave everyone healthcare unless you wanna shift blame for his failures.
 
tfresh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We all are.

In many ways we'll wish we didn't have to.

So many in fact a lot of people will regret this and the next time it happens we won't be so nice.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

smunns: Should have joined the military and been a real citizen.   I did my 20 in the Marines plus my healthcare from my second career therefore  I don't spend a dime on healthcare deductibles or whatever you other people complain about for me or my wife or any dependents. Honestly I'd opt out of being forced into paying for healthcare if I could.    Sounds like a trump hater on a soapbox.


1: farkin' what? You don't pay deductibles or whatever? Service guarantees citizenship? Is this a bit?

2: Holy shiat is this account dusty.
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

neongoats: Right wingers have to be furiously masturbating over that story. This story proves that their work at shiatting up America is pretty much complete when the last thought through a dying persons mind is worry over how the medical bills will be paid. That's all they want out of you, that mentality that you're owned and nothing in your life matters but your ability to fund some rich asshole's yacht. They want everyone to be as broken as that person.

Break them instead.


It's worse than you think. He probably wasn't thinking about himself.  He was probably terrified the hospital would go after his estate and leave his family homeless.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

smunns: I don't spend a dime on healthcare deductibles or whatever


I GOT MINES
 
craiguyver
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

smunns: Should have joined the military and been a real citizen.



I have it on good authority that she also didn't take any hydroxychloroquine or zinc before she passed away either.  The nerve of these not real citizens!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But who's going to fix the cable?
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trump has already said covid related bills will be paid for...

...doesn't help me, since my covid (eventually) came back negative, so I was just in for a few days in isolation with the regular type a flu and pneumonia.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

smunns: Should have joined the military and been a real citizen.   I did my 20 in the Marines plus my healthcare from my second career therefore  I don't spend a dime on healthcare deductibles or whatever you other people complain about for me or my wife or any dependents. Honestly I'd opt out of being forced into paying for healthcare if I could.    Sounds like a trump hater on a soapbox.


I am confused here. So you have what I assume is TRIcare or whatever the military people say is amazing. But you don't want to pay for healthcare.

So you don't want to pay taxes? Or do you mean you would rather have only government healthcare, and not need to pay for secondary healthcare?
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: While he does not know whether his patient survived, he said it was "pretty unlikely."

So did he die or what?


Yes, he died
 
