(CNN) This week expect the Department of Justice to determine that treating religious gatherings the same as other gatherings is not "evenhanded" (cnn.com)
53
•       •       •

Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, let's at least hope that they practice social distancing at church. The weirdest thing for me about all this is that the churches that are fighting so hard often have more than enough technology for livestreaming. My little bitty church has been doing it--of course big churches with big screens and cameras can do it.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Well, let's at least hope that they practice social distancing at church. The weirdest thing for me about all this is that the churches that are fighting so hard often have more than enough technology for livestreaming. My little bitty church has been doing it--of course big churches with big screens and cameras can do it.


Can you hand over cash on the stream?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

holdmybones: Clarence Brown: Well, let's at least hope that they practice social distancing at church. The weirdest thing for me about all this is that the churches that are fighting so hard often have more than enough technology for livestreaming. My little bitty church has been doing it--of course big churches with big screens and cameras can do it.

Can you hand over cash on the stream?


Yeah, my itty bitty church has figured that out; they could.

Of course, pressuring people for cash on the internet v. in person isn't as effective. But I honestly don't think that's it.

All the churches that have shifted to livestreaming aren't prosperity gospel. The logical trap of prosperity gospel is that it says that if you beleeeeeve enough, you will be wealthy and healthy. So, you don't have to engage in social distancing if you have faith.

FARKers are obsessed with the cash-grab that is some churches. But the cash grab is hidden by prosperity gospel. People really need to pay more attention to it. It isn't just fundagelicals. There is a new age prosperity gospel (like James Arthur Ray) and even sorta secular (like Canfield).

All those people voted for Trump and believe he can save them because he's successful. I have spent so much time arguing with them, and they're caught in a tight belief circle.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus farking Christ
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you can have a max of 10 people, then have 50 services throughout the day.  No limit on that. Nothing in the Bible says it has to be a three hour extravaganza
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virus is agnostic.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Jesus farking Christ


That's how it all started with the church, yes.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the department of injustice

Barr probably thinks it will be funny to watch the contagion burn through these communities
 
gas giant [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Your religious freedom ends where my nose begins.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is this a public health emergency or not? It's a farking virus.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gas giant: Your religious freedom ends where my nose begins.


Don't worry. My religious freedom doesn't like booger crust and whatever that thing is that you still haven't popped.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The reason that the religious extremists have so much power in this country is that they are protected by the millions of mainstream Christians in this country. No one would give a shiat about some 3,000 member congregation if it wasn't wrapped in the sheltering cocoon of 150,000,000 Christians who claim they are different, but have done nothing at all to prove it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gas giant: Your religious freedom ends where my nose begins.


How far can you sneeze?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Have your Jesus meetings and bunch up close.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reminder that one of the most prolific spreaders of the virus in South Korea belonged to Christian death cult.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Even Saudi Arabia, the fundie wackjob capital of the planet, closed Mecca and Medina.  Congratulations, America.  We're more untethered from reality than a conservative theocracy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Republicans are trying to kill their religious nutjob base.
Well go ahead, I guess.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: vudukungfu: Jesus farking Christ

That's how it all started with the church, yes.


When I think about You
I touch Myself

/ Jesus, what are You doing in there?!
// Holy Cummunion
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This takes me back to my high school experience in 1999 wherein the fundies were raising holy outrage about getting marked down as late to class because their lunch-time "bible club" ran late.

Such entitlement... where does it come from?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hello?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"we have to consider alternative ways of protecting people."

Well, that doesn't sound ominous.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans are trying to kill their religious nutjob base.
Well go ahead, I guess.


Is that what you really think is going on? Where do you think we're at?
 
Hitchens' Personal Assistant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: The reason that the religious extremists have so much power in this country is that they are protected by the millions of mainstream Christians in this country. No one would give a shiat about some 3,000 member congregation if it wasn't wrapped in the sheltering cocoon of 150,000,000 Christians who claim they are different, but have done nothing at all to prove it.


My only regret is that I have but only one smart vote to give this post.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If it didn't have a good chance of f*cking everyone else I'd say go for it.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans are trying to kill their religious nutjob base.
Well go ahead, I guess.


And what happens a few days later when a shiatload of them are contagious but asymptomatic? They go grocery shopping, buy gas, make trips to the pharmacy, and they're nurses, cops, grocery store cashiers, and delivery drivers. Their right to worship the way they want to ends when they put the public in danger by doing so.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thefeeherytheory.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Clarence Brown: Well, let's at least hope that they practice social distancing at church. The weirdest thing for me about all this is that the churches that are fighting so hard often have more than enough technology for livestreaming. My little bitty church has been doing it--of course big churches with big screens and cameras can do it.

Can you hand over cash on the stream?


Just change the word "tip" to "tithe" and you're golden.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I call it Chaturpray.
 
gas giant [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: gas giant: Your religious freedom ends where my nose begins.

Don't worry. My religious freedom doesn't like booger crust and whatever that thing is that you still haven't popped.


Okay.
So, my right to live can be impinged on by your right to religion?
My religion says I get to slowly eat your face away with tweezers while keeping you chained to the wall in my basement.
Deal?
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Jesus farking Christ


Is that a ménage à trois or one guy jacking off?
 
farknozzle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And you may ask yourself, "Well, how did I get here?"
 
youncasqua
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec on Twitter late Saturday. "While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly (and) not single out religious orgs."

Aggressive self-entitlement. Asking religionists to obey the same rules everyone else does is "singling them out" for persecution.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

saturn badger: "we have to consider alternative ways of protecting people."

Well, that doesn't sound ominous.


We're going to have to take steps.
 
quiotu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pheelix: Begoggle: Republicans are trying to kill their religious nutjob base.
Well go ahead, I guess.

And what happens a few days later when a shiatload of them are contagious but asymptomatic? They go grocery shopping, buy gas, make trips to the pharmacy, and they're nurses, cops, grocery store cashiers, and delivery drivers. Their right to worship the way they want to ends when they put the public in danger by doing so.


Yeah, that's fine. But what we have to understand here is that these are the people that are likely not really listening to the recommendations already. These are the people that are going to church and meeting with friends and there's no real way to stop them.

All you can do is practice the distancing yourself and take the required steps. The US is not going to pull a China and just declare martial law and lock people in their homes except on bare essential business and force everyone to wait it out. This virus is just set to kill off an abundance of the old and the stupid in this country, and the rest of us are just going to take as many steps as we can to insure that us and our loved ones are spared from the COVIDIOTS.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Christians, please - Matthew 6:5-6 should be your guide here. Stay home. Stay safe.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fine.

Churches are an essential business now.

*looks at IRS*

Tax 'em.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

quiotu: pheelix: Begoggle: Republicans are trying to kill their religious nutjob base.
Well go ahead, I guess.

And what happens a few days later when a shiatload of them are contagious but asymptomatic? They go grocery shopping, buy gas, make trips to the pharmacy, and they're nurses, cops, grocery store cashiers, and delivery drivers. Their right to worship the way they want to ends when they put the public in danger by doing so.

Yeah, that's fine. But what we have to understand here is that these are the people that are likely not really listening to the recommendations already. These are the people that are going to church and meeting with friends and there's no real way to stop them.

All you can do is practice the distancing yourself and take the required steps. The US is not going to pull a China and just declare martial law and lock people in their homes except on bare essential business and force everyone to wait it out. This virus is just set to kill off an abundance of the old and the stupid in this country, and the rest of us are just going to take as many steps as we can to insure that us and our loved ones are spared from the COVIDIOTS.


This - it's now your personal responsibility as an individual to do what you feel is necessary to stay safe and healthy. Just because you're allowed to do a thing doesn't mean that you should do that thing, especially if, by doing so, you endanger the health or even life of yourself or someone else.
 
scanman61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Even Saudi Arabia, the fundie wackjob capital of the planet, closed Mecca and Medina.  Congratulations, America.  We're more untethered from reality than a conservative theocracy.


You mean the other conservative theocracy
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So treating religious gatherings like other gatherings isn't "evenhanded"
In other rulings, war is peace, slavery is freedom, and ignorance is strength.
 
payattention
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am curious as to where he got the idea that there was any non-evenhandedness in the actions of any particular city/state. Well, except any mayor or governor with a (D) beside their name. Not that they are being uneven, but nowadays those vultures and weasels in Congress will try anything to claim absolute power.

/personally, I know enough history to say let all religions be handled 'unevenly'
//in as much as not letting them have any power in our societal model
///that book says go into the most private room in your house and close the door... so please, go do that
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: The virus is agnostic.


If the virus had a face it would look like Matthew McConaughey.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My employment is dependent on people staying home and kicking this virus. These asshats are prolonging my suffering, along with 250,000 other entertainment workers by insisting on abusing their religious liberties. Unless you don't want new content on TV & Netflix while you're stuck in quarantine for the next year because people can't follow simple directions then by all means go to church.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
During the Texas Yellow Fever pandemic in 1897, authorities ordered the churches closed.  They listened.
During the NYC TB pandemic in 1910 authorities ordered the churches closed.  They listened.
During the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1918 authorities ordered churches closed.  They listened.

These days churches don't have to close, they can continue online.  And still many complain and demand in person meetings.  What the hell happened to the followers of Jesus?  When did y'all become such contrarian assholes?  Render unto Caesar, remember that?  Caesar is saying it's dangerous to gather right now.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Clarence Brown: Well, let's at least hope that they practice social distancing at church. The weirdest thing for me about all this is that the churches that are fighting so hard often have more than enough technology for livestreaming. My little bitty church has been doing it--of course big churches with big screens and cameras can do it.

Can you hand over cash on the stream?


Church should start using Twitch.

Bits for Jeebus!
 
corn-bread
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

payattention: I am curious as to where he got the idea that there was any non-evenhandedness in the actions of any particular city/state. Well, except any mayor or governor with a (D) beside their name. Not that they are being uneven, but nowadays those vultures and weasels in Congress will try anything to claim absolute power.



I was wondering the same.  Of course there were no specific instances cited.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: holdmybones: Clarence Brown: Well, let's at least hope that they practice social distancing at church. The weirdest thing for me about all this is that the churches that are fighting so hard often have more than enough technology for livestreaming. My little bitty church has been doing it--of course big churches with big screens and cameras can do it.

Can you hand over cash on the stream?

Yeah, my itty bitty church has figured that out; they could.

Of course, pressuring people for cash on the internet v. in person isn't as effective. But I honestly don't think that's it.

All the churches that have shifted to livestreaming aren't prosperity gospel. The logical trap of prosperity gospel is that it says that if you beleeeeeve enough, you will be wealthy and healthy. So, you don't have to engage in social distancing if you have faith.

FARKers are obsessed with the cash-grab that is some churches. But the cash grab is hidden by prosperity gospel. People really need to pay more attention to it. It isn't just fundagelicals. There is a new age prosperity gospel (like James Arthur Ray) and even sorta secular (like Canfield).

All those people voted for Trump and believe he can save them because he's successful. I have spent so much time arguing with them, and they're caught in a tight belief circle.


Totally agree. Prosperity gospel is crap at best. A total scam at worst. Background.

I am agnostic but respect believers. My cousin is a Methodist minister with a congregation that could fit on a tennis court standing side by side (in person congregants from the before time).

He started doing online only services the first week of March. Granted, he already had a small online ministry (about 10% of the followers who showed up in person).

Not all religious people are morons. Believing in something should be acceptable even though I or others disagree.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

quiotu: pheelix: Begoggle: Republicans are trying to kill their religious nutjob base.
Well go ahead, I guess.

And what happens a few days later when a shiatload of them are contagious but asymptomatic? They go grocery shopping, buy gas, make trips to the pharmacy, and they're nurses, cops, grocery store cashiers, and delivery drivers. Their right to worship the way they want to ends when they put the public in danger by doing so.

Yeah, that's fine. But what we have to understand here is that these are the people that are likely not really listening to the recommendations already. These are the people that are going to church and meeting with friends and there's no real way to stop them.

All you can do is practice the distancing yourself and take the required steps. The US is not going to pull a China and just declare martial law and lock people in their homes except on bare essential business and force everyone to wait it out. This virus is just set to kill off an abundance of the old and the stupid in this country, and the rest of us are just going to take as many steps as we can to insure that us and our loved ones are spared from the COVIDIOTS.


It doesn't kill everyone it infects, so if it hangs around in someone's system after they recover, they can still spread it. I don't think there's a way to avoid this thing in the long term, only to flatten the curve for now, till a vaccine is ready. It's not just going to magically go away if all the old and stupid get infected.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

corn-bread: During the Texas Yellow Fever pandemic in 1897, authorities ordered the churches closed.  They listened.
During the NYC TB pandemic in 1910 authorities ordered the churches closed.  They listened.
During the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1918 authorities ordered churches closed.  They listened.

These days churches don't have to close, they can continue online.  And still many complain and demand in person meetings.  What the hell happened to the followers of Jesus?  When did y'all become such contrarian assholes?  Render unto Caesar, remember that?  Caesar is saying it's dangerous to gather right now.


It happened when American culture shifted to $$$ being more important than anything else.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's an Easter Miracle!
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: If you can have a max of 10 people, then have 50 services throughout the day.  No limit on that. Nothing in the Bible says it has to be a three hour extravaganza


Obviously you've never been to a black church.  Often the short service is the two-hour one on Wednesday night. 

That said, the ones making all the noise probably aren't the black churches but the lily-white fundy churches.
 
red5ish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The congregations should consider whether or not they want to risk infecting their fellows and perhaps cause the deaths of friends, family, neighbors, coreligionists. I wouldn't want to attend a church where that risk was deemed acceptable.
 
