(CBC)   To help protect the First Nations, Canada presents the COVID Corvid
    First Nations, Public health, Cree, Indigenous peoples  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's so Raven!
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not wanting to be outdone, Trump is sending free blankets to all Native Americans.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Super Shamou can't do all the work of saving the north.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found someone to speak cree?
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found someone to speak Cree?
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Yeah you'll never see something like that from the US gov or any state gov... you know, giving a fark about the ''real'' americans and giving them info in their own language.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah you'll never see something like that from the US gov or any state gov... you know, giving a fark about the ''real'' americans and giving them info in their own language.


Real Americans speak Freedom.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah you'll never see something like that from the US gov or any state gov... you know, giving a fark about the ''real'' americans and giving them info in their own language.


I'm sure the tribes appreciate the whitesplanation from their Poutine Petey invaders.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah you'll never see something like that from the US gov or any state gov... you know, giving a fark about the ''real'' americans and giving them info in their own language.


How many people speak Cree as a first language/are fluent in Cree?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That is one creepy crow.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The US will have to up their game and present the Chevrolet Covfefe Covid Corvid Corvette
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah you'll never see something like that from the US gov or any state gov... you know, giving a fark about the ''real'' americans and giving them info in their own language.


Surgeon General criticized for calling on African Americans to take care of "big momma" and "pop pop"
 
