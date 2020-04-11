 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The cost of not shutting down Florida's Spring Break has started being tallied
61
•       •       •

Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr. Nguyen knew the risk of attending, but said he did not want to lose the money he had spent on tickets. He did not blame organizers for holding the festival, and pointed to mixed messages from local officials.

"If one city closes and one city is open, it's not consistent," he said. "And therefore you can't stop this pandemic."

When this is all over I wonder how much of the spread was also the result of people not wanting to let their flight/hotel/cruise/party expense go to waste.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We did what we thought - and I'm sure all cities did what they thought - was the right thing to do at the right time,"


No, you did nothing.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should enforce it the Indian way (with bonus y-s soundtrack)

https://imgur.com/gallery/wJ2tnAy
 
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
‘’ 1 hour ago  
go fark yourself New York times
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The map showing how far and wide those plague carriers spread out is terrifying.
 
danfrank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like we're fighting World War II and half the country doesn't believe in Germans

Not mine
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sdd2000:

Fark user imageView Full Size



I can understand running out of toilet paper.  But that is just nasty.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Was told there would be no math.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Libertarian philosophy at work.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: The map showing how far and wide those plague carriers spread out is terrifying.


Found the spring break partier.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The important thing is that no one takes any responsibility. Quintessential American ethos.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
By spring break it all should have been shut down in Florida.

Having said that, take if from someone that used to help make the decision on when to tell tourist to evacuate the Florida Keys due to hurricane threat, when to call for evacuations of locals, shut down services etc. There is no right time, there is no right answer to these questions. You will be hung out no matter what you decide or when you decide to do it.

Close too early and not much happens; you are responsible for millions in lost revenue, payroll and productivity. Close early and he get smacked hard; why didn't you warn us and close earlier so we could have more time to prepare/evacuate. Wait for the last possible minute to shut it all down; why did you wait so long, people were put in harms way.

You will not get it right no matter what you do. Half of your community will want to kill you no matter what you decide. So our answer was to be conservative on the side of public safety and taking care of the locals. It would piss the Hotel/Motel and Chamber of Commerce off, but we typically opted to get the tourist the fark out sooner than later so the rest of the community could concentrate getting ready.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

danfrank: It's like we're fighting World War II and half the country doesn't believe in Germans

Not mine


It's like America is in WWII and half the country supports Hitler.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Mr. Nguyen knew the risk of attending, but said he did not want to lose the money he had spent on tickets. He did not blame organizers for holding the festival, and pointed to mixed messages from local officials.

"If one city closes and one city is open, it's not consistent," he said. "And therefore you can't stop this pandemic."

When this is all over I wonder how much of the spread was also the result of people not wanting to let their flight/hotel/cruise/party expense go to waste.


This is a fantastic way to explain the Sunk Cost Fallacy to people.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Libertarian philosophy at work.


Even "libertarian" is kind of sophisticated for 20 year olds on spring break.
 
craiguyver
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: By spring break it all should have been shut down in Florida.

Having said that, take if from someone that used to help make the decision on when to tell tourist to evacuate the Florida Keys due to hurricane threat...

Close too early and not much happens; you are responsible for millions in lost revenue, payroll and productivity. Close early and he get smacked hard; why didn't you warn us and close earlier so we could have more time to prepare/evacuate. Wait for the last possible minute to shut it all down; why did you wait so long, people were put in harms way.



The answer here is pretty obvious... you just call the hurricane a media hoax and then do nothing!  So some old people die. They're useless anyway.  I mean, have you seen how many people die every year from traffic accidents?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The common theme throughout that article is "nobody told us not to."  Nobody told us not to go to the crowded party.  Nobody told us not to go to Disney World.  Nobody told us not to close the beaches.

Yes they did, and you didn't listen.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

i ignore u: The common theme throughout that article is "nobody told us not to."  Nobody told us not to go to the crowded party.  Nobody told us not to go to Disney World.  Nobody told us not to close the beaches.

Yes they did, and you didn't listen.


Err, nobody told us to close the beaches.  Same thing really, from a certain point of view.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

i ignore u: The common theme throughout that article is "nobody told us not to."  Nobody told us not to go to the crowded party.  Nobody told us not to go to Disney World.  Nobody told us not to close the beaches.

Yes they did, and you didn't listen.


If a tree falls in the forest and nobody chose to hear it, does it make a sound?

/zen koans for morons
//how can you blow a mind when there is no mind to blow?
///om...mygodsomepeoplearemorons
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Officials at Walt Disney World did not respond to a request for comment.

They were too busy shredding the documents that proved they knew they should have shut themselves down far earlier.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I was thinking, 'OK, well, hold on, the government did not cancel it, so it should be fine,'" she said.

Yeah, have you noticed who's in charge of the government? How'd that work out for you?
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only Clinton had nuked China, none of this would be happening now.
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was bike week too.
Not just the college kids.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: danfrank: It's like we're fighting World War II and half the country doesn't believe in Germans

Not mine

It's like America is in WWII and half the country supports Hitler.


That was actually the case in America before Pearl Harbor if you look at history.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is why I farking HATE living in this state!

Half the people understand reality -- the other half...well....it would be swell if they'd acquaint themselves with the concept.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Mr. Nguyen knew the risk of attending, but said he did not want to lose the money he had spent on tickets. He did not blame organizers for holding the festival, and pointed to mixed messages from local officials.

"If one city closes and one city is open, it's not consistent," he said. "And therefore you can't stop this pandemic."

When this is all over I wonder how much of the spread was also the result of people not wanting to let their flight/hotel/cruise/party expense go to waste.


We cancelled a trip to FL March 15th, and another one to OK on March 25th.  Airlines, hotels, and car rentals were all covered. We didn't lose a single penny. It was Okay to cancel.  This is not a valid excuse.

But if someone bullied you into going or threatened to take your money, and then you got sick or died? Then you have a lawsuit.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean, it's Florida. I don't care. Does anybody else care?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: The map showing how far and wide those plague carriers spread out is terrifying.


What's really terrifying is those maps existing at all.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: This is why I farking HATE living in this state!

Half the people understand reality -- the other half...well....it would be swell if they'd acquaint themselves with the concept.


Half the people here depend on tourism dollars for their income.

I'm not defending Desantis, but there was no good time to shut down the state.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

i ignore u: The common theme throughout that article is "nobody told us not to."  Nobody told us not to go to the crowded party.  Nobody told us not to go to Disney World.  Nobody told us not to close the beaches.

Yes they did, and you didn't listen.


You also had a president and Fox news and right wingers saying it was no big deal.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

koder: Officials at Walt Disney World did not respond to a request for comment.

They were too busy shredding the documents that proved they knew they should have shut themselves down far earlier.


Disney shut down well before the other parks and the state did.
 
rolladuck [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aungen: holdmybones: Mr. Nguyen knew the risk of attending, but said he did not want to lose the money he had spent on tickets. He did not blame organizers for holding the festival, and pointed to mixed messages from local officials.

"If one city closes and one city is open, it's not consistent," he said. "And therefore you can't stop this pandemic."

When this is all over I wonder how much of the spread was also the result of people not wanting to let their flight/hotel/cruise/party expense go to waste.

We cancelled a trip to FL March 15th, and another one to OK on March 25th.  Airlines, hotels, and car rentals were all covered. We didn't lose a single penny. It was Okay to cancel.  This is not a valid excuse.

But if someone bullied you into going or threatened to take your money, and then you got sick or died? Then you have a lawsuit.


Serious question, were Trump's hotels allowing cancellations?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Make the Govoner of FL eat the same number of Fl residents as that die from direct contact with spring breakers spreading the Corona.  Have the blood sacrifice residents be chosen at random.  After the grand feast, I bet florida shuts down quick next time there is a pandemic.  Hell, I bet they cancel all spring breaks, because nobody needs a spring break bikini orgy.  Maybe they will base their economy on cleaning up the everglades.

The residents shall be eaten alive.  Strapped down to the table and the govoner has to eat the whole body, including breaking the large bones and sucking out the marrow.  It shall all be streamed on youtube in 4k.  Or 8K if that is a thing now.

Without pain, nobody changes their ways.  So make florida feel pain.  The pain of being eaten alive by another human.  The pain of having to shiat out multiple meals of raw human meat.
 
12349876
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: koder: Officials at Walt Disney World did not respond to a request for comment.

They were too busy shredding the documents that proved they knew they should have shut themselves down far earlier.

Disney shut down well before the other parks and the state did.


They should have shut down at least as early as the NBA.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the Govoner of FL eat the same number of Fl residents as that die from direct contact with spring breakers spreading the Corona.  Have the blood sacrifice residents be chosen at random.  After the grand feast, I bet florida shuts down quick next time there is a pandemic.  Hell, I bet they cancel all spring breaks, because nobody needs a spring break bikini orgy.  Maybe they will base their economy on cleaning up the everglades.

The residents shall be eaten alive.  Strapped down to the table and the govoner has to eat the whole body, including breaking the large bones and sucking out the marrow.  It shall all be streamed on youtube in 4k.  Or 8K if that is a thing now.

Without pain, nobody changes their ways.  So make florida feel pain.  The pain of being eaten alive by another human.  The pain of having to shiat out multiple meals of raw human meat.


This isn't really funny, despite your desperate effort to do so, and I think you need to be committed to a nearby mental institution for an indefinite period of time
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Having said that, take if from someone that used to help make the decision on when to tell tourist to evacuate the Florida Keys due to hurricane threat, when to call for evacuations of locals, shut down services etc. There is no right time, there is no right answer to these questions. You will be hung out no matter what you decide or when you decide to do it.


You should see how much biatching is done when local school superintendents around have to make decisions to close schools for snow forecasts. Close for a day and the snow turns out to be a little less than expected, and there are parents that want to HANG the person who made that decision.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Someone Else's Alt: Having said that, take if from someone that used to help make the decision on when to tell tourist to evacuate the Florida Keys due to hurricane threat, when to call for evacuations of locals, shut down services etc. There is no right time, there is no right answer to these questions. You will be hung out no matter what you decide or when you decide to do it.

You should see how much biatching is done when local school superintendents around have to make decisions to close schools for snow forecasts. Close for a day and the snow turns out to be a little less than expected, and there are parents that want to HANG the person who made that decision.


So... it's the same as his example?

What's your point?
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: GrogSmash: The map showing how far and wide those plague carriers spread out is terrifying.

What's really terrifying is those maps existing at all.


You have the option of not carrying a gps unit on your person.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: That was actually the case in America before Pearl Harbor if you look at history.


And the UK when they were facing invasion. A good portion of the public there favored appeasement to Hitler through a negotiated surrender.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: WalkingSedgwick: danfrank: It's like we're fighting World War II and half the country doesn't believe in Germans

Not mine

It's like America is in WWII and half the country supports Hitler.

That was actually the case in America before Pearl Harbor if you look at history.


That's why it was a huge misstep for Germany to bomb Pearl Harbor.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Without pain, nobody changes their ways.  So make florida feel pain.  The pain of being eaten alive by another human.  The pain of having to shiat out multiple meals of raw human meat.


Florida already did this with krokodil.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Mr. Nguyen knew the risk of attending, but said he did not want to lose the money he had spent on tickets. He did not blame organizers for holding the festival, and pointed to mixed messages from local officials.

"If one city closes and one city is open, it's not consistent," he said. "And therefore you can't stop this pandemic."

When this is all over I wonder how much of the spread was also the result of people not wanting to let their flight/hotel/cruise/party expense go to waste.


This was a pretty common refrain in the early days before the shutdowns were happening but everyone knew that the dangers of cruise ships.  Every article on fark was "well I saved for x years for this and I cannot get a refund.  I know the dangers, I just can't lose that money."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, uh, free frat house?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: koder: Officials at Walt Disney World did not respond to a request for comment.

They were too busy shredding the documents that proved they knew they should have shut themselves down far earlier.

Disney shut down well before the other parks and the state did.


To be fair, both WDW and Universal closed the parks on the same day (Mar 15th, IIRC) and their hotels five days later. The other parks did stay open, but both Disney and Universal saw the explosive breakout of COVID-19 in California (and near their CA parks!) in the second week of March and took action.

Disney will be officially furloughing almost every park and hotel cast member (some 40K people) on April 19th, though they are paying health insurance for the year, so it's a pretty clear sign they're not opening anytime soon. I don't know how Universal is handling their employees but I'm sure they're not opening any time soon either.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has blamed travelers from New York, Europe and other places for seeding the virus in the state. "   That doesn't excuse his putting money ahead of people and not shutting the state down and closing it all down save essential services.
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the Govoner of FL eat the same number of Fl residents as that die from direct contact with spring breakers spreading the Corona.  Have the blood sacrifice residents be chosen at random.  After the grand feast, I bet florida shuts down quick next time there is a pandemic.  Hell, I bet they cancel all spring breaks, because nobody needs a spring break bikini orgy.  Maybe they will base their economy on cleaning up the everglades.

The residents shall be eaten alive.  Strapped down to the table and the govoner has to eat the whole body, including breaking the large bones and sucking out the marrow.  It shall all be streamed on youtube in 4k.  Or 8K if that is a thing now.

Without pain, nobody changes their ways.  So make florida feel pain.  The pain of being eaten alive by another human.  The pain of having to shiat out multiple meals of raw human meat.


I appreciate your concern about the Everglades

It's my happy place. I was the last boat out.
 
