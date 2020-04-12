 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   This is the mom we all need   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
74
    More: Hero, School, Education, Immune system, Professor Sarah Parcak, better option, Teacher, increasing body of evidence, lot of parents  
•       •       •

2797 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2020 at 4:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are these online classes even necessary? I've read that, at least in some places, students are getting the grade they were earning when schools closed and these online classes are for extra credit. Is that typical? I don't have kids, so I'm genuinely interested.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EmmaLou: Are these online classes even necessary? I've read that, at least in some places, students are getting the grade they were earning when schools closed and these online classes are for extra credit. Is that typical? I don't have kids, so I'm genuinely interested.


No, they're not. They're not going to allow them to count towards their classes so why farking bother? Let the kids play and be kids. Things are bad enough right now anyway.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My 15-year-old stepdaughter is finishing up her freshman year online. All classes are now pass/fail.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait what survival tasks are so important for a six year old to perform that his family will die if he atends an online school?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

spongeboob: Wait what survival tasks are so important for a six year old to perform that his family will die if he atends an online school?


While I don't think the kid is going to miss out on anything by stopping 1st grade for now (or just skipping ahead to 2nd grade next year)... I'm completely missing what the issue is here.

I assume the teacher does most of the work, and you just log him into Zoom and make sure he's paying attention?

Any homework you'd be helping him with, you'd be doing that anyway.

I'm not getting it?

Someone mentioned printing being a pain in the ass.  Ok.  It's not, it's simple.  Printers are cheap.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: Wait what survival tasks are so important for a six year old to perform that his family will die if he atends an online school?


You know, stuff.

This woman that pinned the twat, does sound like she is busy. But it's not like the kids can be free range right now, so the hour or so that the teacher probably wants for online instruction is not going to place a huge strain on her or her husbands life.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: spongeboob: Wait what survival tasks are so important for a six year old to perform that his family will die if he atends an online school?

You know, stuff.

This woman that pinned the twat, does sound like she is busy. But it's not like the kids can be free range



Mmmmmm. Free range kids. Yummy! No. Wait. Are they gluten free?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

downstairs: spongeboob: Wait what survival tasks are so important for a six year old to perform that his family will die if he atends an online school?

While I don't think the kid is going to miss out on anything by stopping 1st grade for now (or just skipping ahead to 2nd grade next year)... I'm completely missing what the issue is here.

I assume the teacher does most of the work, and you just log him into Zoom and make sure he's paying attention?

Any homework you'd be helping him with, you'd be doing that anyway.

I'm not getting it?

Someone mentioned printing being a pain in the ass.  Ok.  It's not, it's simple.  Printers are cheap.


Yeah, tell that to one of the 16 million Americans who just lost their job.

Not every American is rich enough to own a computer for every member of the household, either.  Some parents--the ones who are lucky enough to still have jobs--need those computers to work and continue to feed their kids.

shiat, how privileged do you have to be to say in middle of the nation's biggest economic crisis in nearly a century, "well, every parent in the country should be able to afford a computer for everyone in the house, high-speed internet (and even my top of the line internet I need for work is crapping out at least once a day), and many hours' free time a day to spend with their kids so they get all their work done?" It just ain't working, folks.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Third Man: downstairs: spongeboob: Wait what survival tasks are so important for a six year old to perform that his family will die if he atends an online school?

While I don't think the kid is going to miss out on anything by stopping 1st grade for now (or just skipping ahead to 2nd grade next year)... I'm completely missing what the issue is here.

I assume the teacher does most of the work, and you just log him into Zoom and make sure he's paying attention?

Any homework you'd be helping him with, you'd be doing that anyway.

I'm not getting it?

Someone mentioned printing being a pain in the ass.  Ok.  It's not, it's simple.  Printers are cheap.

Yeah, tell that to one of the 16 million Americans who just lost their job.

Not every American is rich enough to own a computer for every member of the household, either.  Some parents--the ones who are lucky enough to still have jobs--need those computers to work and continue to feed their kids.

shiat, how privileged do you have to be to say in middle of the nation's biggest economic crisis in nearly a century, "well, every parent in the country should be able to afford a computer for everyone in the house, high-speed internet (and even my top of the line internet I need for work is crapping out at least once a day), and many hours' free time a day to spend with their kids so they get all their work done?" It just ain't working, folks.


Yes It is important that we try to equalize the access to technology
But that isn't what I'm getting from this Tweet

IDK maybe give every kid a Obama Trump smart phone or tabket with a data plan for schooling

We could start with an honor system where kids without access get their's first
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
akesdarkhorse23: EmmaLou: Are these online classes even necessary? I've read that, at least in some places, students are getting the grade they were earning when schools closed and these online classes are for extra credit. Is that typical? I don't have kids, so I'm genuinely interested.

No, they're not. They're not going to allow them to count towards their classes, so why farking bother? Let the kids play and be kids. Things are bad enough right now anyway.

My son is in kindergarten. The school doesn't give him any "virtual classroom" to attend. Each week, the teacher sends me a PDF of the weekly lessons (5-6) and learning outcomes. They involve Youtube videos of her reading a story, drawing and writing letters exercises. Also included are scavenger hunts or I-spy around the block. They take 45-60 min to complete. We have to upload 2 of them for assessment: We have to make a weekly video of him pronouncing letters and posts his artwork on myblueprint site.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Third Man: downstairs: spongeboob: Wait what survival tasks are so important for a six year old to perform that his family will die if he atends an online school?

While I don't think the kid is going to miss out on anything by stopping 1st grade for now (or just skipping ahead to 2nd grade next year)... I'm completely missing what the issue is here.

I assume the teacher does most of the work, and you just log him into Zoom and make sure he's paying attention?

Any homework you'd be helping him with, you'd be doing that anyway.

I'm not getting it?

Someone mentioned printing being a pain in the ass.  Ok.  It's not, it's simple.  Printers are cheap.

Yeah, tell that to one of the 16 million Americans who just lost their job.

Not every American is rich enough to own a computer for every member of the household, either.  Some parents--the ones who are lucky enough to still have jobs--need those computers to work and continue to feed their kids.

shiat, how privileged do you have to be to say in middle of the nation's biggest economic crisis in nearly a century, "well, every parent in the country should be able to afford a computer for everyone in the house, high-speed internet (and even my top of the line internet I need for work is crapping out at least once a day), and many hours' free time a day to spend with their kids so they get all their work done?" It just ain't working, folks.


Let's leave money out of it, then.  A kid is a major investment of money and time.

This lady seems to be biatching about the time aspect of it.

Should I mention that she coupled all of these time issues with her gardening?
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: Wait what survival tasks are so important for a six year old to perform that his family will die if he atends an online school?


Life happens, and when priorities change, making a first-grader sit in front of a computer for hours a day can become not-at-all-important in a hurry.

My crotch fruit are in first and sixth grades. I have to manage their homeschooling and keep them cleaned, fed and sane. I also have to take care of their mother, who is quarantined with COVID symptoms. My geriatric 15-yr-old dog shiats outside of the house MAYBE once or twice a week, and she likely won't live to see the end of quarantine. I am enrolled in 400-level economics and finance classes, which were supposed to take place in an empty house. My first-grade daughter was reading at a second-grade level by the time kindergarten ended.

All told, I don't even have it that bad (as long as, FSM-willing, Mrs Boondock's symptoms remain mild), but my daughter's school workload is about to become "whatever she can accomplish in 30 minutes", because beyond that is pretty clearly a waste of time and precious little energy and sanity. Allowing the kids to play and teaching them to not fight every 1.6 seconds will have a much longer lasting benefit to their lives than whatever the hell she's even doing in her classes right now.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds more like it might be YOUR happiness that you really care about.

"I have all these other things I like doing more and having to teach my child is cutting into that! How dare you force parenting on me!!"
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

downstairs: Should I mention that she coupled all of these time issues with her gardening?


When the run on the grocery stores was at its height, I was really wishing I had that gardening was something I had already taken up years earlier. If her garden is working, she's likely eating healthier than anyone else she knows. Her children's educations would be infinitely better off ignoring the computer and spending time with her in the garden.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boondock3806: spongeboob: Wait what survival tasks are so important for a six year old to perform that his family will die if he atends an online school?

Life happens, and when priorities change, making a first-grader sit in front of a computer for hours a day can become not-at-all-important in a hurry.

My crotch fruit are in first and sixth grades. I have to manage their homeschooling and keep them cleaned, fed and sane. I also have to take care of their mother, who is quarantined with COVID symptoms. My geriatric 15-yr-old dog shiats outside of the house MAYBE once or twice a week, and she likely won't live to see the end of quarantine. I am enrolled in 400-level economics and finance classes, which were supposed to take place in an empty house. My first-grade daughter was reading at a second-grade level by the time kindergarten ended.

All told, I don't even have it that bad (as long as, FSM-willing, Mrs Boondock's symptoms remain mild), but my daughter's school workload is about to become "whatever she can accomplish in 30 minutes", because beyond that is pretty clearly a waste of time and precious little energy and sanity. Allowing the kids to play and teaching them to not fight every 1.6 seconds will have a much longer lasting benefit to their lives than whatever the hell she's even doing in her classes right now.


Kids need to be taken care of

If shevisn't sitting them in front of the computer or tablet with their teacher for an hour or two a day what is doing with them for that time

I'm no child psychologist but maybe going to 'school' would be a kind of return to normalcy for the kids who can

But I guess this mom can let her son sit in front of the TV instead of the computer or something.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boondock3806: downstairs: Should I mention that she coupled all of these time issues with her gardening?

When the run on the grocery stores was at its height, I was really wishing I had that gardening was something I had already taken up years earlier. If her garden is working, she's likely eating healthier than anyone else she knows. Her children's educations would be infinitely better off ignoring the computer and spending time with her in the garden.


Sure.  Gardening is great for so many reasons.  But I think she's a little off-base complaining that her kid's school is cutting into it.

It sounds like she was relying on the school to be a babysitter, and now that plan has gone *poof.*
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These last few months are going to make next to zero difference for most children in their overall education.  This is all about hours.  Everything in grade school, especially in the last couple of decades, is about adding hours to the school year and standardized testing, not about quality of content.  It's nonsense.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

downstairs: Boondock3806: downstairs: Should I mention that she coupled all of these time issues with her gardening?

When the run on the grocery stores was at its height, I was really wishing I had that gardening was something I had already taken up years earlier. If her garden is working, she's likely eating healthier than anyone else she knows. Her children's educations would be infinitely better off ignoring the computer and spending time with her in the garden.

Sure.  Gardening is great for so many reasons.  But I think she's a little off-base complaining that her kid's school is cutting into it.

It sounds like she was relying on the school to be a babysitter, and now that plan has gone *poof.*


That's exactly what it sounds like.

"I don't have time for this stupid kid! I have my own things going on!!"
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear homeschooled kids grow up to have great teeth.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

abhorrent1: downstairs: Boondock3806: downstairs: Should I mention that she coupled all of these time issues with her gardening?

When the run on the grocery stores was at its height, I was really wishing I had that gardening was something I had already taken up years earlier. If her garden is working, she's likely eating healthier than anyone else she knows. Her children's educations would be infinitely better off ignoring the computer and spending time with her in the garden.

Sure.  Gardening is great for so many reasons.  But I think she's a little off-base complaining that her kid's school is cutting into it.

It sounds like she was relying on the school to be a babysitter, and now that plan has gone *poof.*

That's exactly what it sounds like.

"I don't have time for this stupid kid! I have my own things going on!!"


I'd call it more "if my child's full time education is now solely my responsibility, I'm going to ditch the public school curriculum." Half full, half empty.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Karen, just back the fark down.  I'm sorry that your fark trophy is too much of a burden on you right now.

And no, you can't talk to your kid's teacher's manager.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: spongeboob: Wait what survival tasks are so important for a six year old to perform that his family will die if he atends an online school?

While I don't think the kid is going to miss out on anything by stopping 1st grade for now (or just skipping ahead to 2nd grade next year)... I'm completely missing what the issue is here.

I assume the teacher does most of the work, and you just log him into Zoom and make sure he's paying attention?

Any homework you'd be helping him with, you'd be doing that anyway.

I'm not getting it?

Someone mentioned printing being a pain in the ass.  Ok.  It's not, it's simple.  Printers are cheap.


Wow.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: abhorrent1: downstairs: Boondock3806: downstairs: Should I mention that she coupled all of these time issues with her gardening?

When the run on the grocery stores was at its height, I was really wishing I had that gardening was something I had already taken up years earlier. If her garden is working, she's likely eating healthier than anyone else she knows. Her children's educations would be infinitely better off ignoring the computer and spending time with her in the garden.

Sure.  Gardening is great for so many reasons.  But I think she's a little off-base complaining that her kid's school is cutting into it.

It sounds like she was relying on the school to be a babysitter, and now that plan has gone *poof.*

That's exactly what it sounds like.

"I don't have time for this stupid kid! I have my own things going on!!"

I'd call it more "if my child's full time education is now solely my responsibility, I'm going to ditch the public school curriculum." Half full, half empty.


That's understandable. I have heard friends and family complain about the volume of seemingly pointless assignments their kids get sent home with. Sounds like they think teachers are just giving kids something to do for the sake of giving them something to do but it doesn't have any real value.

I don't have kids so I don't know but I could see some lazy teachers doing something like that.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Boondock3806: abhorrent1: downstairs: Boondock3806: downstairs: Should I mention that she coupled all of these time issues with her gardening?

When the run on the grocery stores was at its height, I was really wishing I had that gardening was something I had already taken up years earlier. If her garden is working, she's likely eating healthier than anyone else she knows. Her children's educations would be infinitely better off ignoring the computer and spending time with her in the garden.

Sure.  Gardening is great for so many reasons.  But I think she's a little off-base complaining that her kid's school is cutting into it.

It sounds like she was relying on the school to be a babysitter, and now that plan has gone *poof.*

That's exactly what it sounds like.

"I don't have time for this stupid kid! I have my own things going on!!"

I'd call it more "if my child's full time education is now solely my responsibility, I'm going to ditch the public school curriculum." Half full, half empty.

That's understandable. I have heard friends and family complain about the volume of seemingly pointless assignments their kids get sent home with. Sounds like they think teachers are just giving kids something to do for the sake of giving them something to do but it doesn't have any real value.

I don't have kids so I don't know but I could see some lazy teachers doing something like that.


I don't think my kids' teachers are being lazy, and I don't fault any of them. They have jobs and bosses, and they have to meet requirements in order to keep their paychecks coming during quarantine, and I think they're doing the best they can.

I just think the value of the teacher, the curriculum, and the school system in general is largely dependent on the social environment. The freedom to have (or not have) friendships with other kids and a social life and trying to balance that with being part of a functional classroom is all very central to the value of sending my kids to school. Take that away, and the curriculum in a vacuum seems trivial at best.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they take enough time to teach their children "would you like fries with that?"
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at the first grade level school is mostly just full day daycare for kids anyway.  it really sounds like what shes saying is shes mad that they are giving her kid several hours of school work and expecting her to manage it instead of taking the kid off her hands for a whole day so she can do 'mom things' like gardening and having to actually feed the kid 3 times a day instead of just 1.

sure, that's a legit complaint.  but don't bullshiat that its "for the children!" its for you.
 
gregz18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a high school teacher myself, I can tell you that this type of schedule is insane and doomed to fail, especially for younger kids:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


You can't recreate school when you're at home.  Teachers need to trust the kids (and parents) that are going to actually give a real attempt remote learning, and give them time to do what they're going to do.  I'm available to my students every day (like office hours) for help; some will use it, but it won't hurt my feelings if they don't.  This is such a bizarre situation that none of us have been through before, so if it doesn't go perfectly, I'm not going to drive myself crazy.

(By the way - the kids that weren't doing any homework before - they're not going to do homework now either.)
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We only have dial-up."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One teacher described what radically changed when they started doing virtual class.

Each kid got attention from the teacher.

In a physical class, some kids would be given more attention, and some would be in the back, with no real interaction.  That changed.  Each kid gets some time and attention.  Radical.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: I don't think my kids' teachers are being lazy, and I don't fault any of them. They have jobs and bosses, and they have to meet requirements in order to keep their paychecks coming during quarantine, and I think they're doing the best they can.

I just think the value of the teacher, the curriculum, and the school system in general is largely dependent on the social environment. The freedom to have (or not have) friendships with other kids and a social life and trying to balance that with being part of a functional classroom is all very central to the value of sending my kids to school. Take that away, and the curriculum in a vacuum seems trivial at best.


That's reasonable.
Maybe it's just the way she expressed the same thought. She made it sound like she was more upset that her kid's school work was interfering with her life/hobbies.

"You want me to teach my kids math? Don't you know I have a garden?"
 
friendlytarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got an 8 year old on the spectrum.. normally in his IEP he'd have an aide help him just to barely keep up with his age group.  You know what's happened to special needs kids in this clusterfark? 100% given up on.  County services for speech/OT have been cancelled.  State wide IEP requirements, which used to be so important, are abandoned.
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School gives daughter computer.

She uses computer at school.

She uses the computer at home for homework and submissions.

Pandemic happens.

She uses the computer at home for homework and submissions.

See the difference?

/shrug. People gonna cry about common core math. People gonna cry about school as a babysitter. People gonna cry.
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 493x352]

Sounds more like it might be YOUR happiness that you really care about.

"I have all these other things I like doing more and having to teach my child is cutting into that! How dare you force parenting on me!!"


Yeah sounds like the kids are just another item on her and her spouse's trophy shelf. If she has to do more than dust them, it's too much.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never met a parent that made having kids sound appealing.
 
rolladuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregz18: Being a high school teacher myself, I can tell you that this type of schedule is insane and doomed to fail, especially for younger kids:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x415]

You can't recreate school when you're at home.  Teachers need to trust the kids (and parents) that are going to actually give a real attempt remote learning, and give them time to do what they're going to do.  I'm available to my students every day (like office hours) for help; some will use it, but it won't hurt my feelings if they don't.  This is such a bizarre situation that none of us have been through before, so if it doesn't go perfectly, I'm not going to drive myself crazy.

(By the way - the kids that weren't doing any homework before - they're not going to do homework now either.)


My housemate is trying to do that with her daughters right now.  They do their tasks upstairs while she and I are in the basement-turned-offices we've made.  It worked out well until the second day when I noticed that things were going a little slow on the network side, and I realized that they had watched four hours of Preston and Brianna on Youtube.  I also now know what Preston and Brianna are, and I'm disgusted.  Also, Youtube suddenly doesn't work on the AppleTV unless I'm in the living room with my laptop.  Weird.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son's district gave out chromebooks to all kids who didn't have computers and is placing buses around the city to provide free wifi. It's been about an hour or two of school work a day.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's pretty simple.  Do the work and you pass.  I also am running a company and doing consulting for a second.  I am a single dad with three kids.  Get down off the cross biatch and make some time to teach your kids.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Boondock3806: I don't think my kids' teachers are being lazy, and I don't fault any of them. They have jobs and bosses, and they have to meet requirements in order to keep their paychecks coming during quarantine, and I think they're doing the best they can.

I just think the value of the teacher, the curriculum, and the school system in general is largely dependent on the social environment. The freedom to have (or not have) friendships with other kids and a social life and trying to balance that with being part of a functional classroom is all very central to the value of sending my kids to school. Take that away, and the curriculum in a vacuum seems trivial at best.

That's reasonable.
Maybe it's just the way she expressed the same thought. She made it sound like she was more upset that her kid's school work was interfering with her life/hobbies.

"You want me to teach my kids math? Don't you know I have a garden?"


Haha, definitely fair. The self righteousness isn't doing her any favors, for sure.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
it's her crotch droppings, she can do what she what she wants with them
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Subby is a dick. Just sayin
 
Truthman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anyone on this thread without kids, should just f**k off right now.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know working from home & hearing my daughter try to get the 6 YO to do school work can be painful. Rather than a class room of everyone doing the same things, she is surrounded by all her stuff, with a 6 YO attention span. biatchy mommy blogger may have a bit of a point, but my daughter wins out way more than the granddaughter. Discipline, and structure are also important to your kids development. Get of the internet, suck it up & be a mom.  You had them, now be responsible for them.

/Fark I sound old....
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I've never met a parent that made having kids sound appealing.


Same with having a girlfriend/boyfriend/spouse.  Love is hard to describe or explain to someone else.  It has to be experienced to be understood.
 
oldcub [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feel like she (and her husband) were running life at redline before this happened.
She's intelligent enough to not have to schedule her life in that manner but scaling back doesn't really look good on a resume long term.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For an allegedly highly-educated professor, she's got a real potty mouth. It's hard to take her seriously when she's whining like a teenage that isn't getting her way.
 
Cardinal Ximenez [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's pretty simple.  Do the work and you pass.  I also am running a company and doing consulting for a second.  I am a single dad with three kids.  Get down off the cross biatch and make some time to teach your kids.


Yeah, I like how she's telling the school her kid isn't going to do the work because they aren't providing the free day care.  Good luck with that & your kid repeating a grade.

Go eff yourself biatch maybe you're too busy & shouldn't have had kids if you can't do the minimum necessary to have them pass the 1st grade.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

she really seems to care.
about what, i have no idea.

/her kid must really suck at math.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Movie 43 home school
Youtube hzsiIi_DPEc

NSFW.

Just wait until the kids get to high school.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Wait what survival tasks are so important for a six year old to perform that his family will die if he atends an online school?


Reason I can't allow my child to attend online and home schooling: I'm lazy, and there is drinking to be done.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Truthman: Anyone on this thread without kids, should just f**k off right now.


I guess breeders should not go into any threads that arent about childcare then.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.