(Jewish Daily Forward)   Hospital clowns sure do look different with facemasks on   (forward.com) divider line
23
Officer Collins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But the balloon is still red.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember one of these guys visiting my son more than once when he was in the Peds unit with acute asthma. One of the Doink's - he read stories to the kids :)  They loved it.

Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Collins: But the balloon is still red.


Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm dying, the last thing I want to see is a damned clown. Hell, even healthy that's one of the last things I want to see.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ieerto
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Especially when they're repairing Pee Wee's bike

bobobolinskii
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bless their hearts, but hospital clowns are assholes who don't belong anywhere other than in paediatric settings.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I read somewhere long ago that a children's hospital wanted to bring in clowns, but actually thought to ask the patients first.

100% of the kids they asked said "no."
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: I read somewhere long ago that a children's hospital wanted to bring in clowns, but actually thought to ask the patients first.

100% of the kids they asked said "no."


Because kids know the truth: clowns are evil.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: I read somewhere long ago that a children's hospital wanted to bring in clowns, but actually thought to ask the patients first.

100% of the kids they asked said "no."


Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They don't have to look so demented with their eyes.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I was recovering from surgery, I had a visit from a hospital puppy. Much much better than a clown.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When my nephew was in the Cancer ward, he would always get excited and tell us about all the cool people who visited him.  Talking to my brother, I kind of learned there was a hierarchy to who the kids wanted to see.

By far three of the most popular groups were the guys who dressed up as Storm Troopers, the college girls that dressed up as Disney Princesses, and groups that came dressed as Superheroes, though the kids really appreciate the later if you actually look like the superheros.  

The arts and craft people were also loved, which is a good route to go if you belong to a volunteer group, but you can not realistically pull off a superhero or Disney Princess look.

By far, and mind you they were in the East Tennessee Children's Hospital, the most popular group was Dolly Parton's people from her Cowboy and Rodeo Show.   Dolly's people spared no expense to cheer up those children.  

The one thing my nephew never talked about was the clowns.  Clowns never made a big impression on him.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I should also point out, that while I am not sure how it works, I don't think you can just show up to a Children's Hospital in a costume and start visiting children.  I am pretty sure they have a vetting process.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

A Sick Child's Touching Wish - Alternatino
Youtube tUj-65MxhEA


What about Macklemore?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've never understood the  clown hate. The be never seemed creepy or scary to me. Why are there so many pussys on fark?
 
