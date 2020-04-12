 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   "In hindsight, allowing high school dropouts to borrow federally guaranteed money in order to attend for-profit colleges was disastrous"   (reason.com) divider line
75
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate Reason magazine with the fire of a thousand suns. They are evil assholes.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also a bad idea: Making student loan debt service a commodity.
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish I could afford school, housing near school, books.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the cost vs. return, a college loan is currently a terrible investment. Perhaps students should be required to complete a semester of financial planning instruction before being allowed to apply for a loan.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know they're probably emphasizing the "high-school dropout" part (which is usually meant as not-so-secret code for "people that aren't like us,") but the one part of that equation that makes any real difference is the for-profit school.

There would be no scam here if there wasn't a scammer.  For-profit schools pretty much exist to hoover up this money---it's their entire business model, and they target and market to people who can be tricked into signing up for the loans and handing them over.

I know Reason is going to blame this on the big-government system that gives people access to the money in the first place, but that's like blaming muggings on people having good wages and therefore cash in their wallets.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Given the cost vs. return, a college loan is currently a terrible investment. Perhaps students should be required to complete a semester of financial planning instruction before being allowed to apply for a loan.


A class on financial literacy should be required in every high school junior year or so, so they have the knowledge before getting debt.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: For-profit schools pretty much exist to hoover up this money---it's their entire business model, and they target and market to people who can be tricked into signing up for the loans and handing them over.


That.

For-profit schools didn't really take off until the Higher Education Act was renewed, with the change to allow for-profit schools in on the deal.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't DeVis fight for just that, with Trump's backing?

What a bunch of shiatheels.  Most for profit students would have been better off to take two semesters community college then transferring to a state 4 year.  Or, even get the assoc. degree which would likely guarantee you acceptance to an affiliated state 4 year. The degree thwould be worth more and you'd have saved tons of money.

Non-traditional students get screwed I to the for profit trap by scummy recruiters who promise them the world when they should sit down with an actual advisor from a legit school.

That sucks.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Isn't DeVis fight for just that, with Trump's backing?

What a bunch of shiatheels.  Most for profit students would have been better off to take two semesters community college then transferring to a state 4 year.  Or, even get the assoc. degree which would likely guarantee you acceptance to an affiliated state 4 year. The degree thwould be worth more and you'd have saved tons of money.

Non-traditional students get screwed I to the for profit trap by scummy recruiters who promise them the world when they should sit down with an actual advisor from a legit school.

That sucks.


I'm not sure if it's the Fark site or my phone but whenever I make corrections on my post before submitting, my words get eaten and disappear then reappear in the posted comment...WTF.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Nothing will make America more competitive in the world economy than reducing the number of college students we have. Sure, India and China are working at churning out engineers as fast as they can but wait until we unleash our army of plumbers.
 
joker420
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah they should have said we will only loan you the money if you go to the school we choose.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Xcott: I know they're probably emphasizing the "high-school dropout" part (which is usually meant as not-so-secret code for "people that aren't like us,") but the one part of that equation that makes any real difference is the for-profit school.

There would be no scam here if there wasn't a scammer.  For-profit schools pretty much exist to hoover up this money---it's their entire business model, and they target and market to people who can be tricked into signing up for the loans and handing them over.

I know Reason is going to blame this on the big-government system that gives people access to the money in the first place, but that's like blaming muggings on people having good wages and therefore cash in their wallets.


There is no inherent reason for for profit schools to be scams.
There are a lot of for profit other things that are legit.
Any degree with no accreditation is basically worthless.
That is the part they really need to crack down on.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
education is another thing that should never be for profit, on any level.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Xcott: I know they're probably emphasizing the "high-school dropout" part (which is usually meant as not-so-secret code for "people that aren't like us,") but the one part of that equation that makes any real difference is the for-profit school.

There would be no scam here if there wasn't a scammer.  For-profit schools pretty much exist to hoover up this money---it's their entire business model, and they target and market to people who can be tricked into signing up for the loans and handing them over.

I know Reason is going to blame this on the big-government system that gives people access to the money in the first place, but that's like blaming muggings on people having good wages and therefore cash in their wallets.


This.  Scumbag scammers ripping off the govt.  All it is.

Those students have another option.  This is what open acceptance state schools are for.  Unfortunately, the for profits are selling them the moon then abandoning them once the check clears.
 
Mouser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In the 1980s, an alarming number of student loan borrowers began defaulting on their payments. In 1985, the default rate for federally guaranteed student loans-the percentage of borrowers who had failed to make a payment within 180 days of the repayment period-jumped to 11.7 percent from 10.7 percent the year before. The federal government's payments to lenders who couldn't collect from student borrowers rose from $749 million to over $1 billion. "The financial implications...are staggering," U.S. Education Secretary William Bennett said in August 1985. Without major policy reforms, he projected the default rate would increase to 13.6 percent by 1990.

I very nearly fell into this trap.  I graduated from an engineering school in 1986 with a (thankfully modest) amount of student loan debt that I was unable to pay due to the simple fact that during the mid-80s there were no jobs to find in my field.  It wasn't until 1988 that I managed to land a position that would allow me to start paying back my loans.  Had it not been for that, I probably would've joined the thousands who were in default.

My debt was thankfully modest because at the time I knew I was going to have to pay it back out of whatever future earnings I'd make, and so I went out of my way to look for grants and work-study opportunities, taking loans only as a last resort.  It appears not all students were as foresighted or as lucky.  Waving loan money in front of college students who may not be thinking that far ahead is simply irresponsible.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nothing will make America more competitive in the world economy than reducing the number of college students we have. Sure, India and China are working at churning out engineers as fast as they can but wait until we unleash our army of plumbers.

Someone

is going to need to be able to fix all those rental homes owned by Chinese and Indian conglomerates
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Xcott: I know they're probably emphasizing the "high-school dropout" part (which is usually meant as not-so-secret code for "people that aren't like us,") but the one part of that equation that makes any real difference is the for-profit school.

There would be no scam here if there wasn't a scammer.  For-profit schools pretty much exist to hoover up this money---it's their entire business model, and they target and market to people who can be tricked into signing up for the loans and handing them over.

I know Reason is going to blame this on the big-government system that gives people access to the money in the first place, but that's like blaming muggings on people having good wages and therefore cash in their wallets.


Meanwhile Harvard runs a gigantic hedge fund and calls it an endowment.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

/not going to let it stop me partying
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Remember, a scam will not work without the cooperation of the "mark". The mark's motivation is, typically, "I'm going to get something for nothing. The people who do it the 'straight" way are the chumps, not me."
 
dbeshear
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm going to die my ways out of my student loans. Thanks COV-19!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: Given the cost vs. return, a college loan is currently a terrible investment. Perhaps students should be required to complete a semester of financial planning instruction before being allowed to apply for a loan.


I also in favor of a gap year (or years).   18 year olds are for the most part clueless about real long term costs and in many cases even taking their classes seriously.   I say that as someone who remembers being 18 (16 actually, but that's another story).
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Community College should be significantly subsidized.  We should also shut a lot of private and public universities off the federal subsidized loan teat.  Not everyone needs or should go to college and public policy should reflect that.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hi, Reason Magazine? I was just thinking. You know how the economy has changed to a point where, like, most people need postsecondary education to get by? And how most companies and industries are a little short-handed because there aren't enough qualified workers?

So, since we're already publicly paying for some schooling, up through high school, why don't we extend that, and make public education match the needs of modern businesses? That way, we'd get a highly-trained workforce. And like I said, we already teach kids to read and do basic algebra, so a lot of the infrastructure's already...

Say, Reason, what'cha doing with that knife?
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: Given the cost vs. return, a college loan is currently a terrible investment. Perhaps students should be required to complete a semester of financial planning instruction before being allowed to apply for a loan.


It's an amusing irony though since if you're too stupid to understand such a basic concept, you're too stupid to benefit from going to college.

Maybe the better way to tackle this problem is to remind people that college is for intellectuals.

But then colleges couldnt exploit the govt loan system to get rich.  And that would be unAmerican.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: Given the cost vs. return, a college loan is currently a terrible investment. Perhaps students should be required to complete a semester of financial planning instruction before being allowed to apply for a loan.

I also in favor of a gap year (or years).   18 year olds are for the most part clueless about real long term costs and in many cases even taking their classes seriously.   I say that as someone who remembers being 18 (16 actually, but that's another story).


How come European teenagers are so much more mature than US teenagers? It seems plenty of them go to college without this financial crisis. Could it be fault of the companies profiting off the system? Nah, we have to blame the kids.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Reason punts. They just can't admit to being wrong.

America boomed when the government supported college-level education.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sleep lack: [i0.wp.com image 850x478]
/not going to let it stop me partying


The most disgusting aspect of those photos is the poor judgment displayed by wearing a Yankees hat.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Student and medical debt should be canceled after bankruptcy.

Hell they should even exist in the first place.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
debt wage slaves as a by-product of private sector money inducing the government to create a market for its products.  A product which wall street can commoditized and resell with gross margin to investors seeking enhanced yield.  There are no free markets, they all cost something to people who aren't even involved.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nothing will make America more competitive in the world economy than reducing the number of college students we have. Sure, India and China are working at churning out engineers as fast as they can but wait until we unleash our army of plumbers.


Plumbers?  That takes a bit of learnin'.  Ditch diggers.

Or grave diggers I guess.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nothing will make America more competitive in the world economy than reducing the number of college students we have. Sure, India and China are working at churning out engineers as fast as they can but wait until we unleash our army of plumbers.

Plumbers?  That takes a bit of learnin'.  Ditch diggers.

Or grave diggers I guess.


It's hard to be a super smart engineer when everyone is shiatting in the streets.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nothing will make America more competitive in the world economy than reducing the number of college students we have. Sure, India and China are working at churning out engineers as fast as they can but wait until we unleash our army of plumbers.


When the average American high schooler cant even pass basic algebra, it seems the only thing most students are qualified for is to be plumbers.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nothing will make America more competitive in the world economy than reducing the number of college students we have. Sure, India and China are working at churning out engineers as fast as they can but wait until we unleash our army of plumbers.


Having worked with their 'engineers' fresh out of school, your average American plumber is better equipped than they are to solve an engineering problem. Quantity vs quality and all that. They produce plenty of bright engineers, but they also produce an enormous number of frankly frightening 'professionals'
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: The Googles Do Nothing: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nothing will make America more competitive in the world economy than reducing the number of college students we have. Sure, India and China are working at churning out engineers as fast as they can but wait until we unleash our army of plumbers.

Plumbers?  That takes a bit of learnin'.  Ditch diggers.

Or grave diggers I guess.

It's hard to be a super smart engineer when everyone is shiatting in the streets.


Who is going to dig the holes for all that pipe?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I attended a for-profit college, and got SUPER lucky.  Granted, it was paid for in full by vocational rehabilitation, but I actually received an excellent education.

I got my Bachelor's in culinary Management from the Art Institute of Colorado in December 2013.  I wouldn't recommend culinary school for somebody out of high school (just work your way up from the bottom) but for somebody who became disabled at 31 and doing a career change, it was perfect.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: Given the cost vs. return, a college loan is currently a terrible investment. Perhaps students should be required to complete a semester of financial planning instruction before being allowed to apply for a loan.

I also in favor of a gap year (or years).   18 year olds are for the most part clueless about real long term costs and in many cases even taking their classes seriously.   I say that as someone who remembers being 18 (16 actually, but that's another story).


Honestly i have always felt that as p[art of the requirement for graduation from high school seniors  should have to take a class on real world life skills and learn how things like loans, credit cards work other shiat every adult needs to know and pass it.   Such a class would be valuable and useful to a lot more soon to be adults than a lot of the electives i recall being offered when i was in high school.    It would hopefully help them avoid a lot of financial mistakes it would take years to fix.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Xcott: I know they're probably emphasizing the "high-school dropout" part (which is usually meant as not-so-secret code for "people that aren't like us,") but the one part of that equation that makes any real difference is the for-profit school.

There would be no scam here if there wasn't a scammer.  For-profit schools pretty much exist to hoover up this money---it's their entire business model, and they target and market to people who can be tricked into signing up for the loans and handing them over.

I know Reason is going to blame this on the big-government system that gives people access to the money in the first place, but that's like blaming muggings on people having good wages and therefore cash in their wallets.


No. Student loans as a model for paying for higher education has always been a bad idea. It's a horrible idea.
There's a reason that the loans are guaranteed. It's because they have always been a bad investment. A great many degrees will never allow someone to pay back their loan. This was true back in the 80s before the price of higher education skyrocketed. The problem obviously grows worse as the price of an education rises.

Republicans liked the concept of those who get an education paying it back. Democrats liked the idea of providing access. The compromise was student loans replacing direct funding to schools and grants to individuals. It was and remains a bad compromise.

People should not borrow money to go to school. Some will be able to pay it back, but far far too many will struggle to do so. It is simply horrible policy to saddle that many people with crushing debt. Terrible, horrible, crippling policy. It is good to promote that many people get a secondary education, but not by them having to take out loans.

To the extent that higher education makes for more productive, higher value workers, it thus makes sense for the broader economy to subsidize that education. And because that broader economy benefits us all, it makes sense for us to collectively subsidize higher education, and education in general. But this crazy idea of making students take out loans to get that education is, and has always been, a terrible idea full stop.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're not high school dropouts.
Their divinely-inspired entrepreneurs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: Given the cost vs. return, a college loan is currently a terrible investment. Perhaps students should be required to complete a semester of financial planning instruction before being allowed to apply for a loan.

I also in favor of a gap year (or years).   18 year olds are for the most part clueless about real long term costs and in many cases even taking their classes seriously.   I say that as someone who remembers being 18 (16 actually, but that's another story).

How come European teenagers are so much more mature than US teenagers? It seems plenty of them go to college without this financial crisis. Could it be fault of the companies profiting off the system? Nah, we have to blame the kids.


2/3 of them don't go to college. Selection bias.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Average cost of undergraduate tuition (just tuition cost) in 1965-66 school year was $607 for a 4-year school.
The cost for the 2017-2018 school year was $20,770.
$607 in 1965 would be $4,999.46 in 2020.
Just saying.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nothing will make America more competitive in the world economy than reducing the number of college students we have. Sure, India and China are working at churning out engineers as fast as they can but wait until we unleash our army of plumbers.

When the average American high schooler cant even pass basic algebra, it seems the only thing most students are qualified for is to be plumbers.


The same idiots who oppose sending more kids to college also oppose funding our public educational system. How about we fix both?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: AsparagusFTW: The Googles Do Nothing: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nothing will make America more competitive in the world economy than reducing the number of college students we have. Sure, India and China are working at churning out engineers as fast as they can but wait until we unleash our army of plumbers.

Plumbers?  That takes a bit of learnin'.  Ditch diggers.

Or grave diggers I guess.

It's hard to be a super smart engineer when everyone is shiatting in the streets.

Who is going to dig the holes for all that pipe?


My cousin is a plumber. He makes decent cash in both good times and bad times, as pipes dont stop breaking when the economy dies.

He did it right tho, teade school, no debt etc. Came out of trade school making decent cash and no debt and could just start working.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I hate Reason magazine with the fire of a thousand suns. They are evil assholes.


We should give them federally guaranteed loans to improve.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Where are all the "make a deal, keep a deal" farkers from last week who think 17 year olds should pay their bills without exception but business men and wealthy industries shouldn't and should be bailed out or allowed to file for bankruptcy?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xcott: I know they're probably emphasizing the "high-school dropout" part (which is usually meant as not-so-secret code for "people that aren't like us,") but the one part of that equation that makes any real difference is the for-profit school.

There would be no scam here if there wasn't a scammer.  For-profit schools pretty much exist to hoover up this money---it's their entire business model, and they target and market to people who can be tricked into signing up for the loans and handing them over.

I know Reason is going to blame this on the big-government system that gives people access to the money in the first place, but that's like blaming muggings on people having good wages and therefore cash in their wallets.


Or men made of straw.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn. Hit Add Comment by mistake.

The 1965-66 figure was for private and publich.
In 2017-2018 school year the average tuition for a private school is $46,950.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: edmo: Given the cost vs. return, a college loan is currently a terrible investment. Perhaps students should be required to complete a semester of financial planning instruction before being allowed to apply for a loan.

A class on financial literacy should be required in every high school junior year or so, so they have the knowledge before getting debt.


Lol. You can't make drones by educating them about money.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Community College should be significantly subsidized.  We should also shut a lot of private and public universities off the federal subsidized loan teat.  Not everyone needs or should go to college and public policy should reflect that.


Community College is significantly subsidized. That's why they are usually very inexpensive.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: Given the cost vs. return, a college loan is currently a terrible investment. Perhaps students should be required to complete a semester of financial planning instruction before being allowed to apply for a loan.

I also in favor of a gap year (or years).   18 year olds are for the most part clueless about real long term costs and in many cases even taking their classes seriously.   I say that as someone who remembers being 18 (16 actually, but that's another story).

How come European teenagers are so much more mature than US teenagers? It seems plenty of them go to college without this financial crisis. Could it be fault of the companies profiting off the system? Nah, we have to blame the kids.


I'm not "blaming" the kids.  I'm pointing out a fact.   They would be just as irresponsible of they didn't have to worry about the financial costs.   Actually more so.   My point is that at 18 does the very young adult really know or understand the world as much as someone who has had a couple of years of experience outside of a classroom?  And I am not saying ALL by any means.

I went back to college at age 30.  I was deadly serious about what I wanted and didn't fark around to get my degree.   I was rather shocked by some of the younger students.  Again, not all by any means, but there were some very unserious kids there.  It took me 10 years to pay off my student loans, btw.

Also, community colleges need a lot more love.   If for nothing else, getting the Gen Ed stuff out of the way, or finding a skill that doesn't require 4 to 8 years plus.  It is also a cheaper (and should be free) way to find out if college is even the right way to go.

I have had this conversation with my grandkids.   One is ready, the other wants to buy a bus and drive around the country (she had wanted to be a vet before that).   I told the little "merry prankster" that college would always be there, when she was ready.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: AsparagusFTW: The Googles Do Nothing: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nothing will make America more competitive in the world economy than reducing the number of college students we have. Sure, India and China are working at churning out engineers as fast as they can but wait until we unleash our army of plumbers.

Plumbers?  That takes a bit of learnin'.  Ditch diggers.

Or grave diggers I guess.

It's hard to be a super smart engineer when everyone is shiatting in the streets.

Who is going to dig the holes for all that pipe?


All the plumbers I know, and my brother owns his own plumbing company, dig their own.  His company has its own excavator.
 
