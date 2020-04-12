 Skip to content
(Upper Michigan's Source)   Home invader pulls out a knife, homeowner pulls out a chainsaw. It is the way of the Yoopers   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Police, Constable, Sheriff, Houghton County Sheriff's office, Crime, Houghton County, Michigan, 40-year-old South Range Woman, press release  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most Yoopers are pretty handy with a chainsaw.
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Groovy
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Groovy


Dammit.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It says the attacker pulled a knife on him *inside* the house and the victim defended himself with a chainsaw.  Is the chainsaw regularly kept inside the house?

/keep mine in the garage
//maybe I should keep it under my bed
///I should cut some wood today
 
GodComplex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ahem. Nobody needs a chainsaw for self defense. Next we're going to find out it was one of those electric starts and 3ft assault bars with an AR15 as a bayonet.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheFoz: It says the attacker pulled a knife on him *inside* the house and the victim defended himself with a chainsaw.  Is the chainsaw regularly kept inside the house?

/keep mine in the garage
//maybe I should keep it under my bed
///I should cut some wood today


If it's a gas chainsaw it definitely shouldn't be in the house. An electric one you can keep under your pillow though..
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They came out alive...  Not Texas...
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just loaded 1993 Doom yesterday
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Ahem. Nobody needs a chainsaw for self defense. Next we're going to find out it was one of those electric starts and 3ft assault bars with an AR15 as a bayonet.


Yoopers need those to defend against swarms of feral Loopers.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
s3.drafthouse.comView Full Size

/Don't mess with Farmer Vincent
 
FightDirector
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Is the chainsaw regularly kept inside the house?


Maybe it was a chainsaw attached to an AR-15 or similar.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not a photoshop
//https://www.panaceax.com/weaponized​-ch​ainsaws
///slashing as many times as possible seems mandatory in a thread like this
 
daffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheFoz: It says the attacker pulled a knife on him *inside* the house and the victim defended himself with a chainsaw.  Is the chainsaw regularly kept inside the house?

/keep mine in the garage
//maybe I should keep it under my bed
///I should cut some wood today


I think Michigan law requires you to keep it in your closet, next to your bed. It's a strange state.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: TheFoz: It says the attacker pulled a knife on him *inside* the house and the victim defended himself with a chainsaw.  Is the chainsaw regularly kept inside the house?

/keep mine in the garage
//maybe I should keep it under my bed
///I should cut some wood today

If it's a gas chainsaw it definitely shouldn't be in the house. An electric one you can keep under your pillow though..


Mine is electric, it was a gift from my dad.

I'd like to get a gas one as well so I can take it  places or just not have to deal with the cord.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also, while chainsaws are a good melee weapon, having a good boom-stick as backup wouldn't be amiss

saintsrowmods.comView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FightDirector: TheFoz: Is the chainsaw regularly kept inside the house?

Maybe it was a chainsaw attached to an AR-15 or similar.

[Fark user image 602x452]

/not a photoshop
//https://www.panaceax.com/weaponized-​chainsaws
///slashing as many times as possible seems mandatory in a thread like this


I think I have my next build.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dirty Work (7/12) Movie CLIP - Smells Like Fish (1998) HD
Youtube OG9EDE_bnws
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Ken?"
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Never bring a knife to a chainsaw fight.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Since this about having chainsaws in the house, guess it's OK to bring out this one from the old long ago.

Kids scared with chainsaw
Youtube Zk4_OPqqavw
 
buster_v
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yoopers are weird..
Source: am a Yooper
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Most Yoopers are pretty handy with a chainsaw.


Chainsaws, snowmobiles, Yooper Scoopers, and drinking. Very handy with drinking.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [s3.drafthouse.com image 758x427]
/Don't mess with Farmer Vincent


pay your sex worker, cheapskate
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Say ya to da UP, eh?
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Alright, I used to think that the scariest sound to a home invasion burglar was the sound of a pump shotgun action.....used to.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope it had a 6' bar to encourage social distancing.

/Engaged to a yooper and not surprised at any of this
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scanman61: Alright, I used to think that the scariest sound to a home invasion burglar was the sound of a pump shotgun action.....used to.


Yeah, if you're ever caught in a riot, you want a chainsaw. Fire that up and everyone will move away from you, easily six to ten feet.

Hmm.

Maybe next time I go to the grocery store I'll bring a chainsaw.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No one was injured in the incident.

Always disappointing when the criminal is not injured. No, I am not saying I wish they had both been killed, but maybe a really deep cut that gets infected and is extremely painful and slow to heal, or maybe a broken arm, something that they will recover from but that will also remind them for a really long time just how much they f*cked up.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Mugato: TheFoz: It says the attacker pulled a knife on him *inside* the house and the victim defended himself with a chainsaw.  Is the chainsaw regularly kept inside the house?

/keep mine in the garage
//maybe I should keep it under my bed
///I should cut some wood today

If it's a gas chainsaw it definitely shouldn't be in the house. An electric one you can keep under your pillow though..

Mine is electric, it was a gift from my dad.

I'd like to get a gas one as well so I can take it  places or just not have to deal with the cord.


Skip it and get a battery powered one and the car adapter or inverter for the battery charger.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I usually go for the katana.
lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well I learned a new word today, "yooper". Had to look it up and everything. So that's my educational self improvement for the today, going back to bed with my pint of vodak.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: TheFoz: Mugato: TheFoz: It says the attacker pulled a knife on him *inside* the house and the victim defended himself with a chainsaw.  Is the chainsaw regularly kept inside the house?

/keep mine in the garage
//maybe I should keep it under my bed
///I should cut some wood today

If it's a gas chainsaw it definitely shouldn't be in the house. An electric one you can keep under your pillow though..

Mine is electric, it was a gift from my dad.

I'd like to get a gas one as well so I can take it  places or just not have to deal with the cord.

Skip it and get a battery powered one and the car adapter or inverter for the battery charger.


Good idea, thanks!

Forgot they make those.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mouser: Never bring a knife to a chainsaw fight.


Or, always bring a chainsaw to a knife fight.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Home invader: "That's not a knife!"

Home owner: "You are right. Now which limb shall I trim first?"
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 620x413]


Husqie women in da UP.
 
Greek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheFoz: robodog: TheFoz: Mugato: TheFoz: It says the attacker pulled a knife on him *inside* the house and the victim defended himself with a chainsaw.  Is the chainsaw regularly kept inside the house?

/keep mine in the garage
//maybe I should keep it under my bed
///I should cut some wood today

If it's a gas chainsaw it definitely shouldn't be in the house. An electric one you can keep under your pillow though..

Mine is electric, it was a gift from my dad.

I'd like to get a gas one as well so I can take it  places or just not have to deal with the cord.

Skip it and get a battery powered one and the car adapter or inverter for the battery charger.

Good idea, thanks!

Forgot they make those.


To be fair, they only recently became viable, useful tools. Up until a year or so ago, they were underpowered, overpriced, and needed a recharge after just a few minutes of work. Now, there's 40-80v models available for a reasonable price that can do anything a corded one can, and are also a reasonable replacement for small gas-powered, consumer grade saws. You're not going to go logging forests with them, but for trimming, cutting up fallen limbs, etc, they're perfect. Lightweight, no cord to accidentally cut and electrocute yourself, no screwing around with trying to start a 2-stroke engine that hasn't been started in a couple years, and probably needs new fuel lines.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The "Voorhees" on the mailbox shoulda told ya.
 
