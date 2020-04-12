 Skip to content
(CNBC)   All 50 states have been declared federal disaster zones, from sea to shining sea   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Murica, United States, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Virgin islands, American Samoa, federal disaster declaration, Northern Mariana Islands, President Donald Trump, disaster declaration  
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wyoming: Getting around to it when we can
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't we going open back up on Easter?  Whatever happened to that?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Weren't we going open back up on Easter?  Whatever happened to that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Weren't we going open back up on Easter?  Whatever happened to that?


Don't worry, there's another Easter in a year.  Meant that one...
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now it's time for some disaster relief. Everybody take $1,000 from the neighbor on your left and give it to the neighbor on your right.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the only "real" disaster was how the WSJ won't praise President Diaper Brains for his bigly ratings?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Weren't we going open back up on Easter?  Whatever happened to that?


I think he meant Orthodox Easter, or that is what he will say later today at his press conference.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PRAISE THE LORD AND PASS THE TOILET PAPER!!!!
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coronavirus has devastated the U.S., which surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the most virus-related deaths in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University somebody that has never heard of China.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Feds are just stockpiling disasters by taking them from the States.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But her emails......
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: Marcus Aurelius: Weren't we going open back up on Easter?  Whatever happened to that?

Don't worry, there's another Easter in a year.  Meant that one...


Easter is lunar, so next Easter is only 357 days, so less than a year to look forward!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the mountains 🎶
To the prairies 🎶
To the mouth of Hannity 🎶
White with foam 🎶
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And president trump sits lonely, staring at a phone that no one calls.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The whole country got the Flu.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Weren't we going open back up on Easter?  Whatever happened to that?


A1: No.

A2: Nothing happened to it.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news.  All a hoax by the Democrats to try and sabotage the election.  God will create an impenetrable shield around you to protect you.  Its just the flu except not as bad.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is like a coronavirus fart.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 358x303]

The whole country got the Flu.


What is a yute?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thanks trumpy
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: Wyoming: Getting around to it when we can


Looks like their active cases have been falling ever since 4/8.   Not sure we have to worry too much about Wyoming
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline reminds me that we're not in charge of this planet, Mother Nature is!
Pollution is down, noise levels are down, the planet is shaking less...& we're all gonna FARK it up once the social-distancing rules are lifted.  Yeah yeah, it's the way the world works, but why did we have to do it this way?  Ah, yes...MONEY! That's the driving force.  (heavy sigh)

/If anyone here is old enough to remember the commercial "It's not nice to fool with Mother Nature"....you know what I'm talking about!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Fake news.  All a hoax by the Democrats to try and sabotage the election.  God will create an impenetrable shield around you to protect you.  Its just the flu except not as bad.


Don't you just love the way the GOP keeps tripping on it's own collective dick, and then blames the dick.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: This thread is like a coronavirus fart.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: Wyoming: Getting around to it when we can


They've been social distancing since before it was cool.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: So now it's time for some disaster relief. Everybody take $1,000 from the neighbor on your left and give it to the neighbor on your right.


Take a thousand dollars, give $990 of it to the person in your neighborhood with the nicest house, then loan $10 to your neighbor.

/ fixed for g(R)ifting t(R)eason party
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Photoshop This: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Later, you'll post an "OK, Boomer" meme without appreciating the irony.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The medical edition:

Oh it's safe to wear the same mask all day to take care of 30 patients.  Here, this trash bag works just as well as real impermeable gowns.  Just use Everclear.  Sunglasses work 90% as well as surgical goggles.  You can't have that diet Coke at the nurse's station, it's a JCAHO contamination violation.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: thanks trumpy


Trump travelled to China and made someone eat a bunch of critters that aren't meant to be eaten as food?

Powerful, he is.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just forwarded this to myself in 2014. He thought it was funny until he realized I wasn't screwing around.

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wyoming on Saturday, which comes 22 days after the first disaster declaration in New York, the epicenter of the virus.
 
Mouser
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: The coronavirus has devastated the U.S., which surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the most virus-related deaths in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University somebody that has never heard of China.


Gotta wonder how much the Chinese commies are paying CNBC to repeat their lies.

/Sina delenda est
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Weren't we going open back up on Easter?  Whatever happened to that?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

SR117Nighthawk: The headline reminds me that we're not in charge of this planet, Mother Nature is!
Pollution is down, noise levels are down, the planet is shaking less...& we're all gonna FARK it up once the social-distancing rules are lifted.  Yeah yeah, it's the way the world works, but why did we have to do it this way?  Ah, yes...MONEY! That's the driving force.  (heavy sigh)

/If anyone here is old enough to remember the commercial "It's not nice to fool with Mother Nature"....you know what I'm talking about!


Earth shaking is down. Your mom is on lockdown. Coincidence?... I think not.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And that was before the pandemic amight?

/hack joke is hacky
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As long as McDonalds stays open I think we'll be ok
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: The medical edition:

Oh it's safe to wear the same mask all day to take care of 30 patients.  Here, this trash bag works just as well as real impermeable gowns.  Just use Everclear.  Sunglasses work 90% as well as surgical goggles.  You can't have that diet Coke at the nurse's station, it's a JCAHO contamination violation.


After all this shiat is over, I'd like to see JCAHO walk up to a trauma unit nurse and try to cite him or her for forgetting to write the open date on the bottle of Avagard. Or get on supply chain's back about having out of date N95's. And get punched squarely in the nose.

I can't imagine JCAHO or any accreditation is going to look the same after this. Some of the things they do are actually part of the problem.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gar1013: some_beer_drinker: thanks trumpy

Trump travelled to China and made someone eat a bunch of critters that aren't meant to be eaten as food?

Powerful, he is.


he ignored the problem, and continues to lie about it. if an actual adult was in charge, this would have been way different.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: gar1013: some_beer_drinker: thanks trumpy

Trump travelled to China and made someone eat a bunch of critters that aren't meant to be eaten as food?

Powerful, he is.

he ignored the problem, and continues to lie about it. if an actual adult was in charge, this would have been way different.


It's just the flu. It's no big deal.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: gar1013: some_beer_drinker: thanks trumpy

Trump travelled to China and made someone eat a bunch of critters that aren't meant to be eaten as food?

Powerful, he is.

he ignored the problem, and continues to lie about it. if an actual adult was in charge, this would have been way different.


Don't bother with the troll.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: The more you eat the more you fart: The medical edition:

Oh it's safe to wear the same mask all day to take care of 30 patients.  Here, this trash bag works just as well as real impermeable gowns.  Just use Everclear.  Sunglasses work 90% as well as surgical goggles.  You can't have that diet Coke at the nurse's station, it's a JCAHO contamination violation.

After all this shiat is over, I'd like to see JCAHO walk up to a trauma unit nurse and try to cite him or her for forgetting to write the open date on the bottle of Avagard. Or get on supply chain's back about having out of date N95's. And get punched squarely in the nose.

I can't imagine JCAHO or any accreditation is going to look the same after this. Some of the things they do are actually part of the problem.


Yes they are, and I agree with you.

I imagine there will be quite a few exclamations of "You can Fark off.  Last month I was wearing an old t-shirt over my face for PPE and you said that was perfectly okay."
 
way south
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Politicians do exactly what scientists suggest.
Nationwide disaster ensues.
 
awruk!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, in other words, the whole US is a one big disaster?
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

way south: Politicians do exactly what scientists suggest.
Nationwide disaster ensues.


If they would have done it WHEN the scientists said, maybe wouldn't have.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

way south: Politicians do exactly what scientists suggest.
Nationwide disaster ensues.


Republicans are evil.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

way south: Politicians do exactly what scientists suggest.
Nationwide disaster ensues.


Your argument is illogical and nonsensical. Gut feelings from your crew just aren't wanted anymore.

fark off. Seriously: fark off.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

way south: Politicians do exactly what scientists suggest.
Nationwide disaster ensues.


So your contention is that if we didn't listen to the scientists, we wouldn't be having a nationwide disaster right now?

You must be smoking something good when you typed that out.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Charlie Freak: The more you eat the more you fart: The medical edition:

Oh it's safe to wear the same mask all day to take care of 30 patients.  Here, this trash bag works just as well as real impermeable gowns.  Just use Everclear.  Sunglasses work 90% as well as surgical goggles.  You can't have that diet Coke at the nurse's station, it's a JCAHO contamination violation.

After all this shiat is over, I'd like to see JCAHO walk up to a trauma unit nurse and try to cite him or her for forgetting to write the open date on the bottle of Avagard. Or get on supply chain's back about having out of date N95's. And get punched squarely in the nose.

I can't imagine JCAHO or any accreditation is going to look the same after this. Some of the things they do are actually part of the problem.

Yes they are, and I agree with you.

I imagine there will be quite a few exclamations of "You can Fark off.  Last month I was wearing an old t-shirt over my face for PPE and you said that was perfectly okay."


In a fantasy medical world, this would be the end of liability-based decision making and thus the strict reliance on following the manufacturer IFU (often written in Engrish) to a T.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HeadLever: downstairs: Wyoming: Getting around to it when we can

Looks like their active cases have been falling ever since 4/8.   Not sure we have to worry too much about Wyoming


The Cheney family. We have much to worry.

/ And Traitor Dick is still alive.
 
