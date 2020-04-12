 Skip to content
Russians gotta be Russian
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live up in AK, a guy created a minor local stir when he got arrested for riding an iceberg down the river that flows through downtown and (justifiably or not) was rescued by the fire department.  For a while after that there were bumper stickers around town reading "When riding icebergs is outlawed, only outlaws will ride icebergs".

DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Putin Russia, iceberg floats you!
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm going to make a wild guess that vodak was involved?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In Putin's Russia, you go with the floe.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They're not Russian, they're drifting.
 
jimjays
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I tell ya, sometimes a temporary opportunity is just too good to let pass by without action. Every man has to analyze his particular position, weigh the rewards and the risks... from time to time say, "Fark it, I gotta do it!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember the 6 pm ice floe leaves Moscow exactly at 8:12!
 
dryknife
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Russians gonna rush
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is curious they are standing, not in true gopnik squat.
 
GungFu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lillian Gish - The Consummate Artist
Youtube mT1Diw-DD10
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dryknife: Russians gonna rush


How else would you go down the rapids?
 
ComaToast
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Try to avoid traveling with a polar bear on the same iceberg. They are really pushy, especially when it comes to fishing.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Russians got to be Russian?

You mean convinced that everybody who isn't Russian hates them?

Paranoid that everyone else on the planet is out to get them?

Insecure about their country and their ability to respond to the nefarious plotting?

Aggressively attacking everyone "preemptively" to avoid "destruction"?

Gleefully throwing their successes in everyone's faces in order to appear strong to others and themselves?

And seeing the negative reaction to that as justification for their delusions, paranoia, and aggression?
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On the one hand it's no surprise that Russian men have such a low life expectancy.  On the other hand you've got to admire their spirits.
 
