(CNN)   Bring out your dead [clang] Bring out your dead [clang] Bring out your dead [clang]   (cnn.com) divider line
11
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ninepence.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
:(
 
TheFoz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

King Something: Ninepence.


If you had sixpence you'd be, dare I say, none the richer?

/I'll see myself out
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The worst part is that I think the numbers of deaths was way higher and those people who died are not given any acknowledgement by their government.

We are doing this here as well. Your mother father sister brother lover friend coworker grandparent died and no one from any government wants to know why. No post mortem testing. How many die at home and are uncounted?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheFoz: King Something: Ninepence.

If you had sixpence you'd be, dare I say, none the richer?

/I'll see myself out


I was looking for something else, but I'm glad I found this instead.
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The worst part is that I think the numbers of deaths was way higher and those people who died are not given any acknowledgement by their government.

We are doing this here as well. Your mother father sister brother lover friend coworker grandparent died and no one from any government wants to know why. No post mortem testing. How many die at home and are uncounted?


I regret that I have but one life to give for my country.

I regret that I have but two parents to give for my economy.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Nadie_AZ: The worst part is that I think the numbers of deaths was way higher and those people who died are not given any acknowledgement by their government.

We are doing this here as well. Your mother father sister brother lover friend coworker grandparent died and no one from any government wants to know why. No post mortem testing. How many die at home and are uncounted?

I regret that I have but one life to give for my country.

I regret that I have but two parents to give for my economy.


Wrong thread. Meh, works here, too.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I still don't trust the numbers that China claims.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guess y'all seen the pics of the mass graves in NYC...
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reaping what they've sewn.
 
