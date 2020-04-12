 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   So on one of the most religious holidays of the Christian calendar, why do so many people "celebrate" by making a small furry woodland creature the focus of the day?   (goodhousekeeping.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think instead we're going to watch Zombieland.

You know, because nothing says resurrection quite like a zombie movie.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brown hares were revered as supernatural creatures in England when they first arrived there.  So in this case it's OK to blame the UK.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marketing. Whenever something becomes popular, you can always blame marketing.

So I've been told.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because it's creepy to have your children eat chocolate middle eastern men.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/the more you know... schwing
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paganism appeals to our sensibilities because it fits our subconscious observations of the natural birth/death cycles of the world around us. Christianity is a hot mess, but if you add a hearty dash of paganism it makes it a little more palatable.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to watch Watership Down and wait for the Easter Beagle.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The Easter Bunny actually has a long and deeply rooted history in the Christian holiday - and even in pagan traditions."

Translation: The Christians stole it, just like they stole all the fun stuff, from the pagans.

Maybe it was just me, but the article seemed to point out that "it's a pagan thing" while still managing to dance around the fact that "it's a pagan thing."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Santa's still hungover...
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/my kind of Easter
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Easter Bunny has a more believable story.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Lost me might... about ... there...

"The Easter Bunny actually has a long and deeply rooted history in the Christian holiday - and even in pagan traditions."
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bunnies (there's a reason why the phrase "fark like rabbits" has meaning) and chicks...fertility, rebirth.   Spring,yada, yada, yada...

Christians bending over backwards to justify a worldwide and very ancient tradition.  Same with Christmas, the Winter Soltice.   Jesus wasn't crucified on a Noble Fir.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Jesus wasn't crucified on a Noble Fir.


"t is found in the Golan, the Galilee, the Carmel and the Judean mountains. The Pine tree flowers in March and April. It is found all across Israel. The Pine was brought by the Jewish National Fund in the twenty century to grow the forests of Israel because it can withstand dry land."

He might have been, they are not going to waste good hardwood for a cross.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Found the Easter bunny in my neighbor's driveway this morning. It's  all over kids, he's not waking up.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

grokca: Dewey Fidalgo: Jesus wasn't crucified on a Noble Fir.

"t is found in the Golan, the Galilee, the Carmel and the Judean mountains. The Pine tree flowers in March and April. It is found all across Israel. The Pine was brought by the Jewish National Fund in the twenty century to grow the forests of Israel because it can withstand dry land."

He might have been, they are not going to waste good hardwood for a cross.


Like your own quote says, it was brought by the Jewish National Fund in the twenty (sic) century.

Though the cedars of Lebanon are a thing.  Though seems cedars would make crappy Xmas trees.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not complaining~
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C4%92o​s​tre

Or, from the first Season before it all fell apart:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x652]
I'm not complaining~


Is there anything furries have not infiltrated? 😆
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because the Easter bunny is easier to believe in?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x652]
I'm not complaining~

Is there anything furries have not infiltrated? 😆


Are you kidding me?

First of all, no, but secondly , a holiday where a bunny poops candy is practically tailor-made for furry fetishes!
 
Number 216
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wow

https://www.ancient.eu/ishtar/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Easter egg thing is just sending the kids to rob the nests of ducks and geese and whatever other ground-nesting fowl are about. To, ya know, eat.
It's spring and everything is reproducing so let's get in on that and eat some of those excess animals.  The Easter Bunny is probably a thing also because rabbits would be out and about mating and old EB just probs ended up as supper.

I see Astarte made it into thread already so that's good.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Linkster: wow

https://www.ancient.eu/ishtar/

[Fark user image 646x828]


Eostre says what?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny - Easter Yeggs
Youtube tLov4cPZ3v8
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know for sure.  But it seems pretty clear to me that what they celebrate as the high holy day, is a man being beaten severely, executed in the most horrific manner imaginable, and finally rising from the grave like a zombie.  That might be a bit much for little kids to handle.

So they invented the Easter Bunny, eggs, baskets, candy, and Easter dinner as a way to celebrate without scarring everyone for life.  Which, by they way, is what my family celebrates.  We love Easter.  Because it's fun.  No matter what the Christians think of it.
So happy Easter!

seasonalcrap.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Thatguy!1984: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x652]
I'm not complaining~

Is there anything furries have not infiltrated? 😆

Are you kidding me?

First of all, no, but secondly , a holiday where a bunny poops candy is practically tailor-made for furry fetishes!


You raise a fair point. Lol
 
joker420
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Happy Easter! May all the churches be full today.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
because all religion is nothing more than the most successful and longest running con job in the history of man

duh
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C4%92o​s​tre

Or, from the first Season before it all fell apart:

[Fark user image 850x478]



And absolutely no mention of origins with the Mesopotamian god/des/ette) Astar. Their Easter services were wild and crazy, yo!
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: because all religion is nothing more than the most successful and longest running con job in the history of man

duh


that and those rabbits lay some perty eggs
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Christmas and Easter were coopted pagan holidays - Rites of Spring/Fertility and Yuletide/dead of winter/can't remember the astro name.

As a result, the celebrations incorporated a lot of the pagan elements - The bunny with the eggs for fertility rites, the log/tree and the gift-giving and the Elf-lord for Yuletide.

I did a bunch of reading on this when I was a young teen in a devoutly fundamentalist household and managed to convince my family and half my church to stop celebrating Christmas with gifts etc.

Yeah, I was that guy.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x652]
I'm not complaining~


Looks like someone attended the Liefeld school of feet.

/What? Feet are important.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because Christians were/are manipulative and full of shiat?
 
Momzilla59 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Number 216: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 720x480]


Hail Santa!

/dyslexics of the world, untie!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.