(ABC News)   Mother Nature would like to help take your mind off of coronavirus today. Especially those of you who live in the South and Northeast   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
21
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Next!
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is that time of year, stay safe, folks.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tornado warning just lifted here
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gearing up for Donnie's favorite time of the year. Hurricane Season is almost on us, and all the insurance submissions that go with it.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We've got a farking blizzard in Sioux Falls. Thanks a lot Zombie Savior.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it would keep my kids home, I will be glad to deal with a tornado today.  One of them has already gone to a deeply fundamentalist church that is hell-bent on being open.  Most are staying inside and safe, but I do have one that has had what he swears is just a sinus infection for over a week, and now he's short of breath and coughing to beat the band.  Of course, his non-stop use of vape and weed is not contributing to any of this, nope not a bit.  Even his most reliable source has told him to stay away.  Come on storms, take some of this pollen down.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

baka-san: Tornado warning just lifted here


And landed right into the next town!?! Be careful out there.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We've already had our mid-April snowstorm.  Got 12" of the white stuff.
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark this shiat. It's farking Easter, for Fark's sake.

/farkfarkfarkityfark
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mother Nature is trying to tell us to move out and get our own place.
 
Semi-Semetic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Apparently not even weather wants to come to South Carolina.  I'll take it I guess.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See, God sent this tornado outbreak to punish us for not going to Easter mass!

...is what the fundies are going to say.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mother Nature is trying to tell us to move out and get our own place.


Volcano that's remained dormant for the past 800 years waking up in Iceland. Last eruption that happened apparently lasted 3 years.
You might be on to something...
 
DJToneDef
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

germ78: See, God sent this tornado outbreak to punish us for not going to Easter mass!

...is what the fundies are going to say.


Or, God sent these tornadoes to keep everyone at home where they are supposed to be.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's glorious here in SE England. Bit of a shame to be stuck in the house...
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Weather stories from two days ago are not useful.
 
12349876
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Weather stories from two days ago are not useful.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Weather stories from two days ago are not useful.


Is it Tuesday already? I must have slept through Easter.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lilbjorn: Weather stories from two days ago are not useful.


Sir, please proceed to Psychological testing.

You have been in isolation to long.

Report to Psychology IMMEDIATELY!!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And snow in Denver...which doesn't seem so bad now.
 
