How to look your best on a video call, no pants required
41
posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2020 at 10:50 AM



Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Use a good background.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: Use a good background.

[Fark user image 449x253]

[Fark user image 449x252]

[Fark user image 449x260]

[Fark user image 449x302]

[Fark user image 452x276]

[Fark user image 457x457]

[Fark user image 459x304]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you want to screw with someone and see if they're doing the business upstairs, party downstairs, just tell them the lighting is weird and ask them to turn on a light or open or close a shade or something that requires them to get up. Act totally innocent about it as if you're concerned that you can't see them.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use your farking mute button.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?


Shot glasses, damn auto correction!
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?


Do you keep that next to the knife?
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Lock the damn door.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoinking some images for my next call.  Fortunately I work with people that have a sense of humor.  All I had on my iPad was expense reports so I used receipts as a background for my last call.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't wear pants as a joke during a Zoom we have with family members. Sat up during our stream in the tightest pair of boxer/briefs I had, just to accentuate my bulge and manly bikini line.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: MaelstromFL: Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?

Shot glasses, damn auto correction!


In other news, I have Shiat in my auto correction list...
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A collection of words with no value, but the writer will get paid for them anyway because the topic is of general interest, even though the content provided zero information.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No Pants Required is the name of my Pipe Band tribute to Phil Collins.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

holdmybones: MaelstromFL: Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?

Do you keep that next to the knife?


No, but I was asked how many weapons I have on the wall of my office.

/ answer is 5
// short sword, broad sword, machete, Army Saber, and a WWII colt 45.
/// threes
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lostcat: A collection of words with no value, but the writer will get paid for them anyway because the topic is of general interest, even though the content provided zero information.


So edgy
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: holdmybones: MaelstromFL: Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?

Do you keep that next to the knife?

No, but I was asked how many weapons I have on the wall of my office.

/ answer is 5
// short sword, broad sword, machete, Army Saber, and a WWII colt 45.
/// threes


I have the heads of my enemies impaled on spikes throughout my open floor living room/kitchen.
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The only winning move is not to play.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

holdmybones: MaelstromFL: holdmybones: MaelstromFL: Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?

Do you keep that next to the knife?

No, but I was asked how many weapons I have on the wall of my office.

/ answer is 5
// short sword, broad sword, machete, Army Saber, and a WWII colt 45.
/// threes

I have the heads of my enemies impaled on spikes throughout my open floor living room/kitchen.


They knew where your fallout shelter is, didn't they...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

resources.stuff.co.nzView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

holdmybones: MaelstromFL: holdmybones: MaelstromFL: Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?

Do you keep that next to the knife?

No, but I was asked how many weapons I have on the wall of my office.

/ answer is 5
// short sword, broad sword, machete, Army Saber, and a WWII colt 45.
/// threes

I have the heads of my enemies impaled on spikes throughout my open floor living room/kitchen.


You're probably also on the banned list for every delivery service in town.  I mean do you know how hard it is to find a good delivery driver?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: holdmybones: MaelstromFL: holdmybones: MaelstromFL: Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?

Do you keep that next to the knife?

No, but I was asked how many weapons I have on the wall of my office.

/ answer is 5
// short sword, broad sword, machete, Army Saber, and a WWII colt 45.
/// threes

I have the heads of my enemies impaled on spikes throughout my open floor living room/kitchen.

They knew where your fallout shelter is, didn't they...


They knew it even existe- wait....did they get to you?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: holdmybones: MaelstromFL: holdmybones: MaelstromFL: Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?

Do you keep that next to the knife?

No, but I was asked how many weapons I have on the wall of my office.

/ answer is 5
// short sword, broad sword, machete, Army Saber, and a WWII colt 45.
/// threes

I have the heads of my enemies impaled on spikes throughout my open floor living room/kitchen.

You're probably also on the banned list for every delivery service in town.  I mean do you know how hard it is to find a good delivery driver?


Even a bad delivery driver is ok with enough garlic salt and lemon pepper.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Use your farking mute button.


USE YOUR FARKING MUTE BUTTON. And if if you are the one presenting learn how to place your farking microphone away from your pie hole.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

holdmybones: MaelstromFL: holdmybones: MaelstromFL: Hide the empty bottles and shiat glasses?

Do you keep that next to the knife?

No, but I was asked how many weapons I have on the wall of my office.

/ answer is 5
// short sword, broad sword, machete, Army Saber, and a WWII colt 45.
/// threes

I have the heads of my enemies impaled on spikes throughout my open floor living room/kitchen.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


I've been looking for ways to detail my entrance.

Thanks!
 
cefm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm glad my office uses Skype and doesn't enable the video part.  Do you really need to see your coworkers to conference call?

I'm never showered for the morning ones, always in athletic pants and a hoodie.  Sometimes a stocking cap cause the heat has turned off.  YMMV.
 
cefm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
More realistic:
bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cefm: [miro.medium.com image 840x1196]


Damn, I wish I thought of that.
cdn.wallpapersafari.comView Full Size
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Swiss Colony: Someone Else's Alt: Use your farking mute button.

USE YOUR FARKING MUTE BUTTON. And if if you are the one presenting learn how to place your farking microphone away from your pie hole.


Last year I was on a call that someone was breathing heavy on. It was really annoying.  I was about to say something when I realized it was me.  Super.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
cnet4.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can we please do something about the Q and A section of the calls? I propose any person asking a question be fed to a colony of hungry ants. Remember, there are no stupid questions, just stupid people who ask questions.
 
trialpha
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a lot easier to just turn off video....

Even easier is to just not have a camera at all.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

trialpha: It's a lot easier to just turn off video....

Even easier is to just not have a camera at all.


For some of us that is not an option. I have calls where video is mandatory.
 
