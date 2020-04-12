 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Elaborate and very tacky underground doomsday bunker on sale for $18M in Las Vegas ...even for Vegas this is tacky because the drapes match the furniture   (nypost.com) divider line
36
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gamepedia.cursecdn.comView Full Size

I knew it was real!
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and We're done here.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never understood the appeal of being a human mole. A vast mountain side cave is where it's at. You can easily fly a small plane out of it, or pour vats of molten metal, or week's old piss and poop on climbing intruders.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the info!  First place I raid.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would make a great Tim Burton film set.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Thanks for the info!  First place I raid.


First rule of having a fall out bunker is to make Shue anyone who knows about it 8s dead!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that built out of concrete? I know fark-all about desert dwellings but won't that shiat get unbearably hot in a future apocalyptic hellscape without AC?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job showing an shot from the air where it is. A place like that you would like to kinda keep a secret you know.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stripper pole really ties the room together.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Thanks for the info!  First place I raid.


here you go
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: Never understood the appeal of being a human mole. A vast mountain side cave is where it's at. You can easily fly a small plane out of it, or pour vats of molten metal, or week's old piss and poop on climbing intruders.


I already do that when my in-laws visit.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? This was just up for sale a couple of years ago. Maybe it never sold.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: Turbo Cojones: Thanks for the info!  First place I raid.

First rule of having a fall out bunker is to make Shue anyone who knows about it 8s dead!


Wow, looking at that typing makes me wonder if I should have started drinking this early...
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an AirBNB waiting to happen.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

sheeit
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if the real estate seller has been trying to unload this property since the owner died in the 1980's, I think there may be other issues involved besides bad interior decor.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: You know, if the real estate seller has been trying to unload this property since the owner died in the 1980's, I think there may be other issues involved besides bad interior decor.


I think they renovated it a little bit since the last time I saw it. Looks a little less like a 1960 tiki bar now.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Ronda Rousey bought that on an episode of Total Divas.  Well, she at least looked at it
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Does it have arches? No? If it doesn't have arches, then I can't call it an archy bunker.

/try the dehydrated stroganoff
//I'll be here all year
 
stuffy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this before. Someone watched way to much Miami Vice.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Unless Elvis still lives there, no way in hell is anyone gonna pour 18 million into a hole in the desert.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: The stripper pole really ties the room together.


The stripper pole is probably what's holding it up!
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

evilsofa: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Does it have arches? No? If it doesn't have arches, then I can't call it an archy bunker.

/try the dehydrated stroganoff
//I'll be here all year


Nope, no "Groan" button.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Again? This was just up for sale a couple of years ago. Maybe it never sold.


According to Zillow, it sold in 2014 for 1.15 million dollars. That's an insane markup for six years.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Befuddled: WastrelWay: Again? This was just up for sale a couple of years ago. Maybe it never sold.

According to Zillow, it sold in 2014 for 1.15 million dollars. That's an insane markup for six years.


Probably re-valued the stockpile of toilet paper.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Linkster: evilsofa: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Does it have arches? No? If it doesn't have arches, then I can't call it an archy bunker.

/try the dehydrated stroganoff
//I'll be here all year

Nope, no "Groan" button.


The part of me applauds.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Errr... dad part of me, that is.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was at the Consumer Electronics Show for work one year and got invited to a private party at a nearby mansion. The home was originally designed and built for Sammy Davis Jr and his wife back then, May Britt.

The then-owner gave us a tour of the place and pointed out that, due to constant death threats being made over Sammy and May's interracial union, the house was made completely bulletproof and had a hidden room for hiding out and two separate secret passages to escape the house of necessary. I asked him if he had ever shot his own house just to test it and he winked and said sarcastically "Oh, absolutely not. Who would do such a thing?"
 
Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Donald Fagen - New Frontier (Video)
Youtube qBruAooXPNU
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Again? This was just up for sale a couple of years ago. Maybe it never sold.


I don't recall if it was for sale but it has been on here before.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I actually think it's pretty cool, but no way is it worth 18 million.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When something's described as being tacky even by Vegas standards, that's a serious level of tacky.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Unless Elvis still lives there, no way in hell is anyone gonna pour 18 million into a hole in the desert.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

evilsofa: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Does it have arches? No? If it doesn't have arches, then I can't call it an archy bunker.

/try the dehydrated stroganoff
//I'll be here all year


s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size


A Minneapolis landmark
 
Calehedron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: Is that built out of concrete? I know fark-all about desert dwellings but won't that shiat get unbearably hot in a future apocalyptic hellscape without AC?


Fun fact, the earth is about 60F 6ft below the surface and 50F at 10ft constantly, year round, regardless of conditions above. Burials, wine cellars, basements, geothermal heating/cooling happen at those depths for a reason.
 
