(Sky.com)   93-year-old pensioner from Pennsylvania puts out a Facebook appeal saying she needs more beer   (news.sky.com) divider line
14
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one's told the poor darling that Coors Light is not actually beer.

Typical.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor thing has been reduced to drinking Coors Light in substitute of beer. Someone, please, send help quickly.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's like it was back before the war, when her and her beau made love in a canoe.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pkjun: Poor thing has been reduced to drinking Coors Light in substitute of beer. Someone, please, send help quickly.


I think you meant to say "in lieu of".   Nobody says "in substitute of".  Make sure your bosses in the Second Department get the memo.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We have a place that delivers beer. Last week got a case of Bud for $30. Totally worth it, not going to the store.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Finally, a legitimate excuse for a GoFundMe.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pensioner is still a term of pity? In a few years, pensioners will be elitist scum.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here's my 95-year-old grandma knocking one back...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Move to Belfast?
 
likwidflame
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If she doesn't get some beer soon she's gonna have to take a silver bullet.

Don't let that happen to an old woman
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had no idea we used the term "pensioner" I thought that was a European term
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We dont say "pensioner" that's a British term.  Not many people have pensions anymore.   She probably drinks 3 beers a week and now she will have enough beer for the average farker
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

