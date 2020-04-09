 Skip to content
(Metro)   Ah, our wedding day. Beautiful weather. Dad didn't get drunk and start a fight. The best man kept his hands off the bridesmaids.... and the police were super nice   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Dumbass, Africa, South Africa, Marriage, Wedding, African President Cyril Ramaphosa, police cells, married couple  
Cormee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was this Pete's wedding, or his friend's?
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I understand the police had to bust up the wedding. But knowing they were go to do it, they could have helped a brother out and stopped it before the actual ceremony... This was just spiteful and arbitrary is what it was.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jimjays: I understand the police had to bust up the wedding. But knowing they were go to do it, they could have helped a brother out and stopped it before the actual ceremony... This was just spiteful and arbitrary is what it was.


???? That isn't how the law works. Expect if they see some one is about to commit a felony.  And even then YMMV
 
thepeterd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How many times will they get married?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least they will have an interesting wedding story.  But damn people, can we not get with the program on social distancing, stay at a home / shelter and place for just 2 months?

After a couple of months or so, sure, whine and rebel all you want.  But I don't think that much time is too much to ask to prevent this plague.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's the second time the same thing ahs happened to the same couple. They don't seem to be quick learners.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jimjays: I understand the police had to bust up the wedding. But knowing they were go to do it, they could have helped a brother out and stopped it before the actual ceremony... This was just spiteful and arbitrary is what it was.


I believe the authorities there knew the level of stupid they were dealing with and handled it accordingly.  I don't know that for certain, of course, but at this point in this Pandemic anyone who congregates or does not socially distance or follow other guidelines to not make themselves and others sick -- and possibly dead -- is dangerously stupid.
 
