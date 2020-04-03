 Skip to content
(Quartz)   Why the current push to "reopen the country" is a bad idea   (qz.com) divider line
77
    More: Obvious, New York City, New York, Influenza pandemic, Philadelphia, Epidemiology, Pandemic, Influenza, 1918 flu pandemic  
•       •       •

GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone should know this story of St Louis and Philadelphia.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pshaw!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I already know why it's a bad idea - because Republicans want it.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Derptown Brigade will point at how quickly the Philly numbers had fallen to near zero while St. Louis still had a few deaths. Of course that was due to Philly residents being too afraid of death, close to death or just dead to go to more parades.

/ GOP & Trump gonna kill us all -- hell I might just go get checked later today as I've been displaying mild symptoms for days ( YES I've been wearing a mask system i can barely breathe through, can't find n95s, and I have gloves and generally wear a raincoat which I spritz with rubbing alcohol before and after store run hell )
// Still might have it as we've been packing stores the moment they open ready to panic buy ANYTHING left and there ain't much.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep it closed til at least August

Just to make sure

Perhaps September

No need to rush this
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The argument that the ICU beds are not all in use, so end the stay at home is sheer stupidity. A person that sick doesn't need an ICU bed for a day or two, more like a week or longer before it is available again. People become infected much faster than they recover.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump and the Republicans are like a hospital administrator running into an operating room during a procedure screaming "This is taking too long! Get that man off my table and back to work!" and then being shocked when said patient ends up infinitely sicker and takes five times longer to heal -- if he heals at all.
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. Learning from history? What are we, nerds?

This is how I imagine Trump thinks. Well, "thinks."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but but what about STONKS?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Everyone should know this story of St Louis and Philadelphia.


Especially since it's already been on Fark's main tab about three times in the last month.
 
LordJiro [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EmmaLou: Lol. Learning from history? What are we, nerds?

This is how I imagine Trump thinks. Well, "thinks."


Naw. What he thinks is 'The longer people are out of work, the less chance they'll forget about this clusterfark by November. Also, the stock market may get pissy, which would stick another fork into Trump's reelection chances."

Plus, the longer people are out of work and relying on government money, they might realize that "socialism" isn't so bad. And/or they'll get more and more pissed off as Republicans and their policies continually fark them over, so when Trump tries to steal the election, they might actually notice and care. Violently.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason #1: Trump thinks it is a perfect idea.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn those machines back on! Turn those machines back on!!!
 
Shakin_Haitian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because we're in the middle of a pandemic?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of people will die.

What, other than that, could the article possibly have to say?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the Republicans all get right back to work.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: I already know why it's a bad idea - because Republicans want it.


No.  This is THEIR logic.  "If Obama and Hillary want it, then it must be EVIL!!!!1111!"

Our logic must be "It's a bad idea because it will have a result of XXXX, which everyone (who doesn't have their head up their ass) can agree is Not A Good Thing."

Saying something is bad simply because the opponent is in favor of it is how we got into this mess in the first place.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Open the country
2) Cover-up the death totals
3) Profit!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I'd feel a lot better about this if everyone had *mandatory* 4 weeks of paid time off. Without that, you're still going to have people going to work when they're sick.

Yet NO ONE seems to be talking about that.  We're left with the false choice of destroying the economy or dying of COVID, because that's the only options free market ideology allows.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: Stephen_Falken: I already know why it's a bad idea - because Republicans want it.

No.  This is THEIR logic.  "If Obama and Hillary want it, then it must be EVIL!!!!1111!"

Our logic must be "It's a bad idea because it will have a result of XXXX, which everyone (who doesn't have their head up their ass) can agree is Not A Good Thing."

Saying something is bad simply because the opponent is in favor of it is how we got into this mess in the first place.


You're asking farkers to stop furiously masturbating while moaning "orange man bad, oh he's soooooo bad".

Good luck!
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but Philadelphia was back to normal in time for the election. Look at the graph; study it out.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GummyBearOverlord: Reason #1: Trump thinks it is a perfect idea.


And God help us, there may be a bigger push to vote by mail with all those illegal immigrants filling out fraudulent ballots!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Everyone should know this story of St Louis and Philadelphia.


Minneapolis and St Paul is an even better example

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/04/03/upshot/coronavirus-cities-soc​ial-distancing-better-employment.html
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The crisis lasted just long enough for Trump and his cadre to steal 3/4 of the 2.2T borrowed from the nation.
Now, they are getting itchy because they aren't making money from the labor of the lower 50%. That needs to change, even if a million have to die so their blood can grease the wheels of capitalism.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

darkeyes: 1) Open the country
2) Cover-up the death totals
3) Profit!


Forgot: Kill off the poors.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: Stephen_Falken: I already know why it's a bad idea - because Republicans want it.

No.  This is THEIR logic.  "If Obama and Hillary want it, then it must be EVIL!!!!1111!"

Our logic must be "It's a bad idea because it will have a result of XXXX, which everyone (who doesn't have their head up their ass) can agree is Not A Good Thing."

Saying something is bad simply because the opponent is in favor of it is how we got into this mess in the first place.



I mean yes, but that's because simple choices work.  I personally think Democrats could learn a thing or two about clear moral distinctions rather than a bunch of pointless nuance.

The GOP is *evil*  They *are* in fact enemies.  We *should* be at war with them in every sense of the word.
 
Nullav
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If anything, we should be closing more things down. Some of the "essential" businesses out there have had to almost entirely halt operations, but still have thousands of people coming in to work every day, because their unproductive equipment might get lonely.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gar1013: MorgothsDishwasher: Stephen_Falken: I already know why it's a bad idea - because Republicans want it.

No.  This is THEIR logic.  "If Obama and Hillary want it, then it must be EVIL!!!!1111!"

Our logic must be "It's a bad idea because it will have a result of XXXX, which everyone (who doesn't have their head up their ass) can agree is Not A Good Thing."

Saying something is bad simply because the opponent is in favor of it is how we got into this mess in the first place.

You're asking farkers to stop furiously masturbating while moaning "orange man bad, oh he's soooooo bad".

Good luck!


The fact that the country is being run by a completely incompetent moron may make you horny but the rest of us can do without it.
 
Maturin [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I agree that we need to begin to open up the economy. We cannot continue to keep everything shut down. We, as a nation, have to produce the necessary stuff of survival and those goods that make life bearable. It can be done if we choose carefully. If we open up those services and industries that can be done safely and where workers can be brought back in a secure environment, after rigorous testing and distancing. In other words, wisely, carefully, and in a considered manner.

Which is why Trump will screw it up.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: You know, I'd feel a lot better about this if everyone had *mandatory* 4 weeks of paid time off. Without that, you're still going to have people going to work when they're sick.

Yet NO ONE seems to be talking about that.  We're left with the false choice of destroying the economy or dying of COVID, because that's the only options free market ideology allows.


I'm hoping there's a lot of changes to life in America after this.

No more handshakes.
A generous paid sick leave so people don't feel compelled to come to work sick.
People no longer come into work sick because they are "warriors".

Amongst other things.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The article is from March 11. This is old.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I already know why it's a bad idea - because Republicans want it.


this
 
odinsposse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But the people who believe in trickle-down economics and deny global warming say it's vital to the economy!
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The article is from March 11. This is old.


You're right. Month old article about this virus would seem... poor to greenlight.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: GummyBearOverlord: Reason #1: Trump thinks it is a perfect idea.

And God help us, there may be a bigger push to vote by mail with all those illegal immigrants filling out fraudulent ballots!


Only Trump is allowed to vote by mail.  Everyone else is too corrupt to be trusted to vote for him by mail.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gar1013: MorgothsDishwasher: Stephen_Falken: I already know why it's a bad idea - because Republicans want it.

No.  This is THEIR logic.  "If Obama and Hillary want it, then it must be EVIL!!!!1111!"

Our logic must be "It's a bad idea because it will have a result of XXXX, which everyone (who doesn't have their head up their ass) can agree is Not A Good Thing."

Saying something is bad simply because the opponent is in favor of it is how we got into this mess in the first place.

You're asking farkers to stop furiously masturbating while moaning "orange man bad, oh he's soooooo bad".

Good luck!


fark you, thousands are dead.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Everyone should know this story of St Louis and Philadelphia.


I posted this five days ago, but it's appropriate, and doesn't even involve a parade, but mere days of difference.  Numbers are now way off and far more severe:

- - -

When a place started sheltering made all the difference.  These first two sentences below say it all:

"California and New York had about the same number of coronavirus cases in the first week of March, according to Covid Tracking Project.  By Friday, California had 11,889 cases compared to nearly 10 times that in New York, or 102,985 cases. The Golden State has 264 deaths to New York's 2,935."

"nearly seven million people across a wide swath of Northern California, including Silicon Valley, were ordered to shelter in place effective March 16.  "
"Under the statewide order issued March 19, [all] Californians"
"New York state did not issue a stay-at-home order until March 20. It took effect two days later.

"Southern California is somewhat worse than Northern California but still a far, far cry from New York and New Jersey and Michigan. And what we're beginning to see in Florida."

/all quotes from here
 
ENS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the government doesn't start getting more cash to people and soon things are going to get ugly. We're 3 weeks into the stay at home order here and you still get a busy signal if you call unemployment and those $1,200 checks haven't gotten out.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I already know why it's a bad idea - because Republicans want it.


I don't get why people don't see that most GOP policies are mostly self serving.   A nation isn't an Army Of Ones. LOL.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gar1013: MorgothsDishwasher: Stephen_Falken: I already know why it's a bad idea - because Republicans want it.

No.  This is THEIR logic.  "If Obama and Hillary want it, then it must be EVIL!!!!1111!"

Our logic must be "It's a bad idea because it will have a result of XXXX, which everyone (who doesn't have their head up their ass) can agree is Not A Good Thing."

Saying something is bad simply because the opponent is in favor of it is how we got into this mess in the first place.

You're asking farkers to stop furiously masturbating while moaning "orange man bad, oh he's soooooo bad".

Good luck!


Then the orange man should pull his head out of his arse and do something to help people during the pandemic.

He's gonna go down as one of the worst pres....scratch that, one of the worst leaders in WORLD history. This fark is a modern day Nero, literally bragging about TV ratings while people die.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Thousands of people will die.

What, other than that, could the article possibly have to say?


And that is a feature, not a bug.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But, just remember, folks...this is a Democratic Hoax designed to make Herr Drumpfenfuhrer look bad.

/I am so FARKING sick of of all this "winning"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because the dems don't want to interfere with their worldwide plot to make Trump look bad? The fact that they got every other country in the world in on this hoax shows how desperate they are to get rid of the president that is gonna jail Hillary (which should be any day now). Because they know if she goes down, they are all going with her, and there will be a new world record for "suicides".

/ 'Merica!
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: DarnoKonrad: You know, I'd feel a lot better about this if everyone had *mandatory* 4 weeks of paid time off. Without that, you're still going to have people going to work when they're sick.

Yet NO ONE seems to be talking about that.  We're left with the false choice of destroying the economy or dying of COVID, because that's the only options free market ideology allows.

I'm hoping there's a lot of changes to life in America after this.

No more handshakes.
A generous paid sick leave so people don't feel compelled to come to work sick.
People no longer come into work sick because they are "warriors".

Amongst other things.


Lots of stuff SHOULD, and is ready to, change. We converted a ton of stuff to an at-home model overnight.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Thousands of people will die.

What, other than that, could the article possibly have to say?


Hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths...all for the sake of ratings.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: MorgothsDishwasher: Stephen_Falken: I already know why it's a bad idea - because Republicans want it.

No.  This is THEIR logic.  "If Obama and Hillary want it, then it must be EVIL!!!!1111!"

Our logic must be "It's a bad idea because it will have a result of XXXX, which everyone (who doesn't have their head up their ass) can agree is Not A Good Thing."

Saying something is bad simply because the opponent is in favor of it is how we got into this mess in the first place.

You're asking farkers to stop furiously masturbating while moaning "orange man bad, oh he's soooooo bad".

Good luck!



Right-wing idiots will keep saying that no matter what anyone does.  And no, they don't represent Farkers in general, just Trump's cult.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: You know, I'd feel a lot better about this if everyone had *mandatory* 4 weeks of paid time off. Without that, you're still going to have people going to work when they're sick.

Yet NO ONE seems to be talking about that.  We're left with the false choice of destroying the economy or dying of COVID, because that's the only options free market ideology allows.


The time off isn't the problem, really.

There's nothing open to buy. Spending is way down. Grocery chains are doing well. Everything else is in the dumpster.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
- The country wasn't shut down monolithically, it won't be opened up monolithically
- Rural Kansas will be on a different timeline than NYC
- One size does not fit all
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Everyone should know this story of St Louis and Philadelphia.


1918 or now?
 
