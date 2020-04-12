 Skip to content
(TreeHugger)   Just because we're all stuck inside these days doesn't mean it's acceptable to let your 7-year-old play Fortnite for 19 hours a day   (treehugger.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I finally broke down and let five-year-old Lil' Coffee Nerves at the Switch. He's now obsessed with Mario Kart and Mario Party, but can't play totally solo, so I am cursed to be tied to the machine with him, but I am also lucky enough that I can say "we're done, it's time to play outside/go for a walk" -- at least until he grabs his Kindle and starts watching videos of people playing Mario Party
 
Cythraul
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is that game so simple a 7 year old can play it?  Never even glanced at that title.  Been too busy with Fallout, and Dragon Age Inquisition.

I think I'll finally play through the entire Mass Effect series.
 
Tater1337
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
what's wrong with fortnite?

/51 
//rather have no-talent mom-screwing 12 year olds than bots
///kinda freaks them out when I mention my age - same username as my fark handle
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just assumed you were allowed to play it for two weeks straight.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tater1337: what's wrong with fortnite?

/51 
//rather have no-talent mom-screwing 12 year olds than bots
///kinda freaks them out when I mention my age - same username as my fark handle


God, don't tell them your age.  That just opens up a world of bulllshiat.  "You're old.  Why are you playing video games?"
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seriously. There are five entire hours left over that she could be playing.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They'll think differently once she's world champion in e-sports.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How about your 20 year-old?  I don't know what he's playing in there, but he's doing it like he's getting paid overtime.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Isn't that the game people can make money on?  Let them have it!

I'm working from home now and it seems like every time I open my window to get some fresh air the neighbor kids are outside jumping on their trampoline and yelling at the top of their lungs.  So I'm #teamfornitefor19hoursaday

/lame story bro
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why not? We're on Fark 24 hours a day.
 
