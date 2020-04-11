 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Although Julian Assange was isolated and persecuted while holed up in an Ecuadorian embassy, he certainly wasn't celibate   (nypost.com) divider line
48
48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
chaste
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Giggity?

I aint no Studman69, but she is way below my standards, and I think Kim Kardashian and Kesha are hot.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
¿Quién es el buenmozo a la izquierda?

Puede ocultarse en mi "embajada" cuando quiera.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: Giggity?

I aint no Studman69, but she is way below my standards, and I think Kim Kardashian and Kesha are hot.


To be fair, Julian Asange looks like a little, even smarmier, Bill Mahar.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Both births were filmed with a GoPro camera and the footage sent to Assange,"

Meanwhile, both conceptions were filmed using hidden cameras by the National Intelligence Secretariat and the footage saved for later blackmail
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't trying to secretly father children what got him in trouble to start with?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor cat had to watch, too.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?


Okay.

At least I'm not the only one who thought that.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winky leaks
 
Schwarf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

Okay.

At least I'm not the only one who thought that.


I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. I think she's above average. The one in the picture at center right, correct?

Or am I missing a joke about Assange?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was having sex in there? That poor cat.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: I aint no Studman69, but she is way below my standards, and I think Kim Kardashian and Kesha are hot.


waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?


*gets eye-gouger ready, clicks*

Fark user imageView Full Size



OK. Studmen690
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an even odder twist, British rapper M.I.A. is a godmother to the children, who are both British citizens, the Mail reported.

This whole thing is a wild ride.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, he really was holed up.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schwarf: The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

Okay.

At least I'm not the only one who thought that.

I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. I think she's above average. The one in the picture at center right, correct?

Or am I missing a joke about Assange?


In the black.

Honestly, she looks like a man with long hair to me.
 
Splinthar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChimpMitten: Wasn't trying to secretly father children what got him in trouble to start with?


This is a good comment, we should appreciate this more.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I suspect that he had some side pieces and hired a few to be brought in as well. Julie has always showed a taste for the impressionable and naive, and the strictly professional. A little something something with your attorney...that's some super professional standards, and about the standard that he's previously set for himself.

Ladies...only you can prevent smarmy bullsh*t artists. Seriously. If you'd stop laying these chucklef*cks and falling for their crap they'd have to move on to getting real jobs. The ease of finding gullible side pieces keeps them at this. Mothers, teach your daughters this early. Fathers, teach your boys better too. We have the power to get rid of this sort of behavior in a generation, but only if we apply ourselves, and teach them better.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?


Her body is my type. The face... well, one doesn't look at the mantle piece while stoking the fire. Each to their own I guess.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Giggity?

I aint no Studman69, but she is way below my standards, and I think Kim Kardashian and Kesha are hot.


Yes, actually, you are a studman69.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

Okay.

At least I'm not the only one who thought that.


The odd thing is, sometimes none conventional women can look hot. And or play up this and down play that. I once tried to bang a gurl in school who placed her hair in front of the right side of her face. Because her eye had some issue.
And I like a lot of odd looking actresses.
This lady is just wrong. The shape of her head, her skin, her smile, her hair, and her presence are allllllll off. Are we sure THIS isn't a photo shop picture. Because, seriously, I've seen people with actual medical issues of all sorts look closer to the rest of humanity than this poor lady. Like wow.
Now that's I think about I'm going to assume this isn't real or someone didn't like her and changed the pic or so other thing went horribly wrong.

//Hell used to say there isn't a woman I wouldn't sex.
//Never saying that again.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems to be pretty chill. Good for her, though I hope they throw the book at him, seems unlikely when Trump probably loves him for sticking it to Hillary, Barr at least knows what kind of a threat he is, so I'm guessing ain't nothing gonna happen.
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not bad. She has also some of the abilities many farkers want on a gal.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

LewDux: cman: I aint no Studman69, but she is way below my standards, and I think Kim Kardashian and Kesha are hot.

waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

*gets eye-gouger ready, clicks*

[Fark user image image 508x285]


OK. Studmen690


Jesus Christ it gets worse.
The other picture didn't show how big her damn forehead is. Wow could hear clothes be uglier? And what is up with the make up? Just stop. And a comb they are a thing. FML.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

LewDux: cman: I aint no Studman69, but she is way below my standards, and I think Kim Kardashian and Kesha are hot.

waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

*gets eye-gouger ready, clicks*

[Fark user image image 508x285]


OK. Studmen690


Dude I'd try to bang a Mormon in a bonnet first. Hell their cute. Their novel. This is paint drying
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Schwarf: The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

Okay.

At least I'm not the only one who thought that.

I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. I think she's above average. The one in the picture at center right, correct?

Or am I missing a joke about Assange?

In the black.

Honestly, she looks like a man with long hair to me.


This! Omg this.
Gezzzzzz I just realized I really find men unattractive.
Unless they're the likes of The Rock but that's mostly  about his body
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

Her body is my type. The face... well, one doesn't look at the mantle piece while stoking the fire. Each to their own I guess.


Naaaaaaa I love kissing too much.
But okay. LOL
 
LewDux
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LewDux: cman: I aint no Studman69, but she is way below my standards, and I think Kim Kardashian and Kesha are hot.

waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

*gets eye-gouger ready, clicks*

[Fark user image image 508x285]


OK. Studmen690

Jesus Christ it gets worse.
The other picture didn't show how big her damn forehead is. Wow could hear clothes be uglier? And what is up with the make up? Just stop. And a comb they are a thing. FML.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

6nome: Winky leaks


Totally not twinky leaks
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

Her body is my type. The face... well, one doesn't look at the mantle piece while stoking the fire. Each to their own I guess.


Body type? What body? She might as well be a dude. Hell a 18 year old boy has more body. LOL.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: [Fark user image image 425x425]
Not bad. She has also some of the abilities many farkers want on a gal.


HMFG!!!! She legit looks like a man. She looks like an ugly Damian Lewis, who I just realized is God damn ugly AF all
 
LewDux
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Have you noticed how small face is compared to the rest of head???
 
LewDux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
everyone's face
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meh, not bad.

My girlfriend is far hotter, though ;)
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LiberalConservative: waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

Her body is my type. The face... well, one doesn't look at the mantle piece while stoking the fire. Each to their own I guess.

Body type? What body? She might as well be a dude. Hell a 18 year old boy has more body. LOL.


Don't know many dudes with hips that wide, especially young men.
From your prolific posting in this thread, think it may be you with the attraction issues. And that's okay, none of us are perfect. Which is fine because everyone has different preferences.
Shrug.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So she did a good job of handling his briefs?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, he turned a lesbian.

/ Why is this news?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Meh, not bad.

My girlfriend is far hotter, though ;)


And love that thing she does with her tongue
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As for the lady's facial features, I'm guessing North African.
Arabic name?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: So, he turned a lesbian.

/ Why is this news?


Man I've been with lesbians their hotter than this trash fire
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, she's ugly as fark. She looks like a slightly prettier version of my wife. What a troll!
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But did she fart?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, she doesn't have an Aunt Bunny moustache, so that's a start, I suppose.

My grandfather used to have a few sayings that would only come out once he was deeply enough into his cups. One of them was:

"Remember, it's not the face that you fark,
it's the fark that you face."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I propose a new Fark Rule:

Anyone calling someone ugly must post their own picture in their post.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

Okay.

At least I'm not the only one who thought that.

The odd thing is, sometimes none conventional women can look hot. And or play up this and down play that. I once tried to bang a gurl in school who placed her hair in front of the right side of her face. Because her eye had some issue.
And I like a lot of odd looking actresses.
This lady is just wrong. The shape of her head, her skin, her smile, her hair, and her presence are allllllll off. Are we sure THIS isn't a photo shop picture. Because, seriously, I've seen people with actual medical issues of all sorts look closer to the rest of humanity than this poor lady. Like wow.
Now that's I think about I'm going to assume this isn't real or someone didn't like her and changed the pic or so other thing went horribly wrong.

//Hell used to say there isn't a woman I wouldn't sex.
//Never saying that again.


Well, let's be honest here for just a moment, why don't we?

Let's not fool ourselves: I would be willing to wager that for most males on this board, myself included, that woman quite likely represents the top-end in quality that most of us could ever hope to attract without a sum of money that included at least two zeroes after the main integer (maybe even three), changing hands. Either that, or you have to face the far more basic reality of "No free milk until you buy the cow".
 
youncasqua
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Persecuted?"

Neither you, subby, nor the Evangelical American right, understand what that word means.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schwarf: The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: Wow. I have hit on some ugly women in my lifetime, but, that is got to be the ugliest gal I've seen in all of my life.
Wow. WTH did she use to be a dude?

Okay.

At least I'm not the only one who thought that.

I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. I think she's above average. The one in the picture at center right, correct?

Or am I missing a joke about Assange?


I thought maybe very slightly above average based on having seen the picture in the article. Then a couple of others appeared in the thread shot from different angles, or with different lighting, or maybe less makeup, which changed my impression to "completely average". That's not the end of the world. You can still get with someone who looks like that, and even be happy with your choice. She just maybe can't be as obviously boring, or as much of an asshole, lunatic, or airhead as some real eye candy might be able to get away with. The real question though, is what the hell does she see in Assange?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

youncasqua: "Persecuted?"

Neither you, subby, nor the Evangelical American right, understand what that word means.


Why don't you govsplain it to us.
 
