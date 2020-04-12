 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Police chief on administrative leave after berating officers over COVID-19 concerns, claiming sheriff deputy died from virus because he was "homosexual who attended homosexual 'sexual' events"   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Constable, Police, Police Chief Dale Engle, Davie Police officers, Davie town manager, Saturday night, Mike Tucker, police chief  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let these weeks of paid administrative leave serve as a lesson.

Of course, now that there's nowhere to be and nothing to do, it might actually be a lesson of sorts.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fredbox: and nothing to do


He could probably spend some time researching these homosexual sexual events he seems to know a lot about.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did this guy just arrive here from the 1980's?  Geez.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mike Tucker, chief of staff of the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, sent a letter to the Davie town manager, which brought up an incident involving Engle. Tucker's letter said on Tuesday that officers and service aides who expressed worry about the virus were sent to a back parking lot. Here, Engle "allegedly berated them, and yelled about a '...backstory' which proclaimed that Deputy Shannon Bennett contracted and died from the virus because he was a "homosexual who attended homosexual 'sexual' events."

whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He said "homosexual" twice
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those the "gay bashes" I always hear about?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 287x432]


Even better the chief's name is D Engle.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alphax: Did this guy just arrive here from the 1980's?  Geez.


In the 80s idiots like this were stuck in the 50s, maybe one day they will catch up to the rest of us, doubt it though.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
farking Davie. Why am I not surprised? I'm still embarrassed that I technically lived there for the better part of 7 years.

/we claimed we lived in Hollywood
 
PunGent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Homosexual events?

Log Cabin Republicans?

Gay Annual Gathering of Sheriffs?

So many questions...about where the sheriff got his knowledge.

/nttawwt
//those GAGS meetings are quite fabulous I hear
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Alphax: Did this guy just arrive here from the 1980's?  Geez.


Came here to make this exact comment.
 
frostus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I assume the "homosexual events" are where they get together to set the Gay Agenda.

SwiftFox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Such stupidity threatens the public, with Covid-19 if nothing else.

Of course this is not a good time to take a gay cruise
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow. fark you dude.
 
Victoly
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: He said "homosexual" twice


He likes homosexuals
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.