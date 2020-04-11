 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   The Fart of Death (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk)
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The threat is real.


The threat is real.

Stay safe, everyone: Per TFA, don't sniff farts directly out of bare asses and you'll be fine.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 472x246]


Thanks, Bo, for exposing this thread.
 
Gyrony [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh Gawd! Not another article about Trump!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do you know how hard it was to get staples like beans at the grocery? Screw that.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Doctors have made the foul discovery that farting could spread the Covid-19 disease - unless infected people wear pants which can protect this from happening

Wonderful.  Now we'll have to start wearing masks *and* pants at work.  Walmart too I guess
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For me, it was Tuesday...
 
GuruSarx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GuruSarx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Naido: Doctors have made the foul discovery that farting could spread the Covid-19 disease - unless infected people wear pants which can protect this from happening

Wonderful.  Now we'll have to start wearing masks *and* pants at work.  Walmart too I guess


Just remember, yoga pants count... no matter what you weigh.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: Doctors have made the foul discovery that farting could spread the Covid-19 disease - unless infected people wear pants which can protect this from happening

Wonderful.  Now we'll have to start wearing masks *and* pants at work.  Walmart too I guess


Hey, let's not go crazy, here.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I blame Canada.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My legend precedes me ...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 580x471]


Fark user imageView Full Size

/this time it was her, y'all
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK, everyone, time to break out the N95 underwear.
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Faeces of Death
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, oh.  I thought my increased flatulence was the result of those damn frozen burritos I've been eating lately.
 
fearmongert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next Fark Photoshop contest: Design the perfect ass mask for Farkers
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GuruSarx: Naido: Doctors have made the foul discovery that farting could spread the Covid-19 disease - unless infected people wear pants which can protect this from happening

Wonderful.  Now we'll have to start wearing masks *and* pants at work.  Walmart too I guess

Just remember, yoga pants count... no matter what you weigh.


Omg thank God for yoga pants. They are really the bomb. I'm very curious how long it will take people to know they are completely transparent in the sun and it gets epically better as they age.

Yeah I'm an ass man.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear lord. The factory I work for has been producing record numbers of baked beans. Can't keep up with demand
WE'RE KILLING OURSELVES STUDY IT OUT
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the virus was present in the faeces of more than half of patients with Covid-19.

So is this the same way the virus was "present" on the walls of that cruise ship?  Meaning that it was there but not in a form that could be infectious?

And by "pants" do they mean the American definition or the British one?  I got made fun a number of times when I was in London after referring to my Levis as pants.
 
ktybear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't your stomach acid kill the virus?
 
emanresU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In these troubling times we must not partake of the magical fruit, aka musical fruit, aka whistle berries. We must deny the public of this deadly supply at all costs.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not hugely surprising.

Apparently one infection chain in the SARS (also a corona virus) epidemic was traced to emissions from the plumbing vents on one highrise drifting into the balconies and open windows of a neighboring building. Several people died as a result.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now for your butt!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Thank god for pants.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: the virus was present in the faeces of more than half of patients with Covid-19.

So is this the same way the virus was "present" on the walls of that cruise ship?  Meaning that it was there but not in a form that could be infectious?

And by "pants" do they mean the American definition or the British one?  I got made fun a number of times when I was in London after referring to my Levis as pants.


It's like how the American "suspenders" you wear to keep your American pants from falling down translate to "garter belts" over there where they call each other "coont".
 
ktybear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Japanese have you covered
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Beware.

Beware.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been wearing a jock strap over my face as a covering. Does this mean I'm doing it wrong?
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, we're going to as a species light our farts to prevent extinction.

And quit eating bat head soup.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Wouldn't your stomach acid kill the virus?


No, because your lower digestive tract is shedding virus too, into feces.

And inquiring minds want to know: what about skirts, kilts, and baggy shorts?
 
Animatronik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Not hugely surprising.

Apparently one infection chain in the SARS (also a corona virus) epidemic was traced to emissions from the plumbing vents on one highrise drifting into the balconies and open windows of a neighboring building. Several people died as a result.


This may be part of why NYCs infection rate is so high.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Not hugely surprising.

Apparently one infection chain in the SARS (also a corona virus) epidemic was traced to emissions from the plumbing vents on one highrise drifting into the balconies and open windows of a neighboring building. Several people died as a result.


LEAKING PIPES!
Yes not having sanction kills. But you're fear-mongering
 
janzee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
¡Olé!
Farting in Bed
Youtube z1Qm5sRQyfg
 
