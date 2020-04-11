 Skip to content
(YouTube)   CSB Sunday Morning: Social Closeness
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The world's the damndest place right now. We're sectioned off and compartmentalized with only the closest family members or roomates to share our thoughts with in a way that feels personal or intimate. I'm a natural extrovert marriend to an introvert, so the social dynamics of everyday life has been turned on its ear for us-- and I think probably all of you in many ways.

Even though things will fall back to a new way of normal for us socially, I've been thinking about a lot of my most memorable social gatherings, and why they were special to me. For the most part they were pretty normal affairs: partying with friends, hanging out with my wife and kids, or exchanging pleasantries with extended family or in-laws, Because they were so normal on the surface it took me a while to  realize that, for me, a single conversation or simple, sincere interaction made me stop in the moment, look around, and think I'm happy right now-- with this group-- doing the normal stupid shiat we normally do.

So my 40th birthday was a thing that had all of my friends a little nervous about- I'm the oldest in the group by a year or more, so I was pretty much the point man for going into full middle-age and how to face it. My wife knows I'm not a big "har har over the hill" or Vegas getaway guy. So she got hold of a bunch of my friends going back to college, and rented a few cabins at Lake Patoka in southern Indiana. This was a totally midwestern gathering with I dunno maybe a couple dozen of us with no kids sitting around a fire(which I DID fall in at least once for old times sake) and enjoying each other's bullshiat. She rented one of those giant redneck party pontoons for a day, and man, did we have a great time laughing, drinking, and forgetting we weren't 23 years old. We were(and are) a varied group of people socially, economically, and philosophically- but whenever I meet any of these friends it almost always comes up-- "hey remember that weekend Jenni set up, I think it was your 40th, down at the lake? Man, that was a great weekend.

It doesn't have to be a "great weekend" or a huge turning point in your life(although it could be). It may be just a personal moment with a single person, or a couple good  friends you realize aren't going to be in your life the same way going forward. Think about it for a bit and remember a social event where you stopped and realized you were comfortable, and happy, and would remember this in the future. Maybe for a CSB thread I guess.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Axis & Allies nights with friends in my old town.  It was literally the first time since undergrad (nine years prior) that I hung out with people in my own age group at a house.  Standing around, eating snacks and drinking whiskey and beer, with classic WWE and WWF on the television in the background.  The host's son would sometimes come downstairs and play Super Smash Bros against the adults during strategy sessions until his father would send him back upstairs for bed.  Occasionally stepping outside (at the risk of running into the host's leg hounds) for cigars.  I never experienced joy like that before, and after moving away, I probably never will again.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I grew up and attended college in the Seattle area.  I met some really great people, both before and after I came out as trans.  The most comfortable I felt in a social setting was when some of my friends (about 10 or so) and I were getting together to celebrate a birthday for one of them.  Most of us attending met up at the ferry terminal to head from Seattle to Bainbridge Island on the other side of Puget Sound.   At the request of the honoree, I made two different kinds of fudge, plain chocolate and lemon white chocolate.  I was dressed int the most feminine way I could, with home made treats.  We had a ball, just hanging out, playing DnD, enjoying fun movies and good food.  At one point, I demonstrated my culinary prowess by wrapping a piece of bacon someone was cooking around the chocolate fudge.  The honoree thought I was crazy until he tried it, determining I was either a genius or insane.  I was friends already with half the people (mostly women) attending, and I was so comfortable (for not even being on HRT at the time).  I did not think about how well I was passing or how the others perceived me, mostly because nobody questioned what pronouns to use since the host/honoree had been addressing me with feminine pronouns.  Being a natural introvert in a strange house, in a place I had never been before, and definitely not looking my most feminine, I was still comfortable and relaxed enough to enjoy myself, socialize, stay the night, and not have my anxiety trigger even once because I was surrounded by friends.
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I like how D&D and A&A sessions have been covered in the first hour.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
For New Year's 2000, a group of friends and I headed up to the North Shore of Lake Superior for a long weekend to celebrate. We rented cabins near Tofte and planned to party, go skiing and maybe watch some college Bowl games.

On New Year's Eve, we got started early. As the night progressed, I was having a good time, but I was also feeling a little extra introspective given the magnitude of moving into a new millenia and being about to turn 30 in a couple weeks. So, I decided to sneak out and head down to the fire pit by the lake to start a fire to just sit and be alone to drink and think.

It was cold out, but not too cold, with temps in the high teens. Once I got the fire going, it was very comfortable. The sky was clear and the stars were so bright. The moon was a little sliver of light. Other than the sound of the wind and the waves and the din of cabin activity in the distance, it was completely free of noise pollution. Totally peaceful and relaxing. I sat there for about an hour and a half just figuring things out.

The first person to find me was my best friend. "What are you doing out here?" he asked. "I just felt like being outside," I replied. He sat down and we toasted to life and our friendship. We talked about our college days, we talked about music, and we laughed a lot.

The next person to arrive was my friend's fiance. "There you are. What are you two doing out here?" she asked. "We just felt like being outside," I said. They were to be married in May. My friend turned to me and officially asked me to be his Best Man. I accepted and we talked about their wedding plans and rules for the batchelor party and we laughed a lot.

The next people to come down were another couple, who were friends from work. "Come back to the party. It's too cold out here," they said. "It's nice to be outside. Have a seat, give it a chance," I replied. So, we talked about work, and Y2K and Minneapolis maybe getting nuked and we laughed a lot.

Eventually, the entire party of 12 wandered down to the fire. They brought the booze and some food down. The boombox was playing 80s New Wave. We kept the fire raging. We made s'mores. Couples snuggled. We talked about our plans for the future and smelling like campfire and we laughed a lot. I have rarely been happier and more content in my life.

Fark user imageView Full Size


At midnight, we hugged and danced around the fire and howled at the moon. Thankfully, Minneapolis didn't get nuked.

Today, I'm still friendly with the people who were there that night, but we all got married and had kids, moved on to new jobs and went on our separate ways. My best friend is still my best friend and we'll get together and occasionally talk about that New Year's Eve, friendships that last, and we still laugh a lot.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Assuming you don't live alone. That's a pretty huge assumption.

You sound lonely anyway, but I cannot sympathize. And from an introvert's perspective, it's difficult for me to empathize.

/live alone
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Living alone sucked before the pandemic.  Now it's just pure misery.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I'm okay with it.

I do miss my daughter and her family though, and they live only fifteen miles away.

/off my lawn
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I've been alone since my freshman year of undergrad.  And no family.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
April 2017.  I hadn't seen a group of my friends in over a year because of work and a very ill mother-in-law so I made time for a get together followed by karaoke.  The evening started out well enough and at 7PM we turned on HNIC.  The Leafs were playing Pittsburgh and needed a win to make the playoffs.  I caught up with my friends, shared some laughs and watched the game.

Then things went south for Toronto after an own goal just before we left for the bar and I was thoroughly depressed during the car ride.  We park and start walking and I decide to check the final score.  Toronto had scored three straight and won.

We get to the bar, I order a scotch and have a little celebration.  We sing a bunch, I belt out Kiss Me, I'm Shiatfaced and after 3+ hours call it a night.  It had been my first real night out in years.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Four months later I was hit by a car, fractured my skull and haven't been able to have a night out since.  Honestly, that just made this memory pretty damn special.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It must be nice to be capable of normal social interactions.  I am honestly jealous.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I'm sorry to hear that. That would be tough for most people. I have a fair number of friends here, and get to see my daughter, her husband, and their two lovely daughters at least once a week if not more often. I had a partner, but she was killed by a hit and run motorist about three years ago. Sadly, she would have been an ideal companion through this, but I'm not dwelling on it.

The only social interaction I'm getting right now is with the small number of people who have not been laid off from work. When I get home, I'm on my own. But like I stated earlier, being an introvert has its advantages in situations like this.

Hang in there. It's only temporary and will pass soon enough. I had to tell myself that a lot when Jenny's death was still fresh.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been back in town just over a week. Trying to isolate myself just in case I'm a vector. Smart, right?

There is no avoiding people. There is no distance. I've had to beg to be gotten away from.

I've always loved hosting parties, bringing people together. I just always wished I didn't have to be there.

The last party I was at was bittersweet, as parties tend to get once you reach a certain age. Somebody wasn't there who damn well should have been, but we had lost him before most of us even met each other, even though he was the one who had gotten us together in the first place.

We missed you, Evil_Twin_Skippy. You should have been there.

Sláinte.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thinking about it, some of the most physically uncomfortable times have been some of the best.  Mid 80s, Army/ROTC/NG training.  The weather might have sucked (and often it seemed like bad weather was scheduled just for us ... The area's in a crop killing drought? No problem, send our unit out to the field an we can guarantee rain for the farmers...), but we all wanted to be there and we all had to endure the same thing.  Getting to go do some really cool things/play with some really cool things on the government's dime 'and' get paid to go do so, fantastic.  Add to that the plenty of downtime due to 'hurry up and wait' where you could shoot the shiat about every topic under the sun and it was a lot of fun.

Sure it was 95° out with similar levels of humidity after the rain rolled through, soaking everyone (or six months later 5° plus a 20mph wind bring up thoughts about witch's tits and all...), but we were all equally miserable, there wasn't a damned thing anyone could do about it, so why not just roll with it and be determined to have fun regardless.

I don't remember too many of the names/faces, but I do remember the laughter.

/again, mid 80s.  Back before the decades of perpetual war began and the biggest thing (Army wise) that was in our 20 year old's living memory was Grenada.
//I'm sure the fun/laughter are still there today, but I'm also pretty sure that it's tempered with the knowledge that they very likely will have to go put those skills to the ultimate test in short order
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Igrew up in an ultra-conservative, fundamentalist, Bible-thumpin', independent, we-didn't-speak-to-the-Southern-Baptis​ts-because-they-were-too-liberal consortium of churches. There was no organization or convention, you see, because by gum, only pastors could make rules. No boards, no accountability... a complete shiatshow, obviously. Growing up, my one goal was just to make it to high school graduation so I could bolt the day after. Which I did.

But once a year, there was the Thanksgiving Conference. This was when all the like-minded little churches in the midwest and south would gather at a church in Detroit (it had the most room) for a three-day preaching palooza. There'd be two sermons in the morning, then lunch... two in the afternoon, then dinner... two more, then off to bed. Sounds like complete and utter hell, right? I mean, it was, but...

We were kids, and oh, how we looked forward to this. They basically let the kids run amok and do our own thing. We needed to be there at the church coontil one of us reached driving age, anyway), so we'd be up in the balcony playing all manner of wild games, flying paper airplanes down into the sanctuary, editing church bulletins as pranks, and generally being ill behaved. But man, we had a blast. And the food, always pot luck, was always delicious because... well, grandmas.

When my cousin Mike got his license, things got even better. We'd all pile in a car at lunch time and go off to White Castle or whatever and just have a rip roarin', gotta-get-away good time. We'd do the racistly-named "fire drills" where you stop at a stop light and run around the car. Things like that.

But to us, sheltered religious kids, we were having the time of our lives.

Those conferences still exist... I think a couple dozen folks attend, and they're held in Springfield, Illinois. I should stop in sometime... nahhhhhh.
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Those conferences still exist... I think a couple dozen folks attend, and they're held in Springfield, Illinois. I should stop in sometime... nahhhhhh.


Huh. I lived in Springfield for a while in the 90s. Didnt realize there were foot-washing baptist types around there. Everyone I came across were pretty much drunks, and smokers. Granted I only was around people in the city for the most part
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floating down a river in linked innertubes.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Oof...right in the feels.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just about every evening spent with my friends in my 20s...carefree, playing video games, watching movies, knowing that period in our lives would come to an end soon enough and we'd drift apart. Good times. Bittersweet memories.
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In the a Highlands of Louisville, there is a coffee shop with an outdoor porch where people hang out and talk. There's a crew of regulars, something like Cheers without the booze.

I took it for granted, the interactions we all shared there.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Username checks out
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dugitman: ...foot-washing baptist types...drunks, and smokers....


...but you repeat yourself.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
While my immediate family is not large, my paternal grandparents came from sizable clans. My grandfather was one of nine children.  My grandmother was one of thirty-three children.  You've heard the phrase "It takes a village"?  Yeah, the combined clan were a village all on their own.

Now, can you imagine the logistics of having a family reunion?  The remaining siblings of my gran's (she was one of the youngest children, born in 1889), the assorted offspring of those that had passed and the offspring of those remaining... generally 2 or 3 generations.

Now you understand why two of my grandmother's brothers bought a decommissioned forestry conservation camp.  It was a place big enough for the family to gather, it came with cabins, outhouses and a communal dining hall with kitchen, it was on a lake and it was a short drive from the ocean for clam digging and crab fishing.

The rules were fairly simple: everyone paid into a fund for maintenance and food throughout the year.  The camp opened the weekend before Memorial Day and was shuttered for the winter on Labor Day.  Between those dates, everyone was welcome for as long as you wanted to stay.  Want to drop the kids off?  Make sure you pick 'em back up by Labor Day or risk them being claimed by one of the older folks.  These gatherings were so big that yelling out a name would get multiple heads to turn your way, which is why every last one of us had a nickname that was better known than the proper names.  Seriously, I never found out what half the proper names were until the obituaries were published.

The real party was for the 4th of July.  EVERYONE found their way to the camp that week, because that week held the promise of Uncle Boomer and Uncle Smoke (they owned a demolition company) bringing their favorite toys to camp - fireworks.  Cousin Cowboy would team up with Cousin Cuddles to haul out a truckload of beef and pork to camp from the ranch in Idaho.  Cousin Wildman, if we were very, very lucky, would have some rehabilitated wildlife along with him to release back to the forest.  Uncle Cookie (retired chef) would haul up a trailer filled with an assortment of foodstuffs from a wholesaler in Portland, and then he would be locked out of the kitchen by the remaining sisters.  They handled feeding three meals a day, plus snacks, to a crowd of 150 or more for a week, using the older girls as kitchen helpers.

Those were wild, wild times.  The only rule was "Enjoy yourself".  The poker games ran 24 hours a day.  If you were tall enough to see over the bar, you could get served or serve yourself.  If you were one of the smart kids, you got the honor of helping Boomer and Smoke set up the fireworks displays down at the lake with Uncle Sparky (my grandfather) and Cousin Flicker (my dad), the licensed electricians.

Those were the days...
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The only ones I can think of are me and my fellow soldiers getting drunk on the weekend we came back from Iraq

And I barely remember those because of how wasted I was

To be frank I dont like being round others
 
gordian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some years ago, after trying my damndest for over a year to work through things with my fiancé, I finally had to face, three weeks before the wedding, that it would be an incredibly unhealthy thing for us to get married. So I canceled it.

It broke both our hearts - he'd been my best friend and partner for almost thirteen years - but it was beyond the right thing to do. I never regretted it once, from the moment I told him we had to be done, to the hug I gave him before I walked out the door, to my suitcase sliding into the back of my car, to every literal and metaphorical mile down the road after.

We'd planned a long road trip honeymoon, and I'd arranged leaving work and everything beforehand - now I had a huge chunk of time where all plans for my life had fallen away, everything was upended, and I f*cking missed everyone from the many different paths my life had taken over the years, who I'd been looking forward to seeing at the wedding. And I had a hell of a lot of thinking to do.

So I went on what became the 'Holy Sh*t What Just Happened Here Tour d'Bridesmaids.'

Over the next months, I visited them all - in Colorado, California, North Carolina, DC, Philly, and Ohio. And it was one of the best things I've ever done for myself.

Probably the most potent moment of togetherness was the day of the 'wedding that wasn't' itself. I rented a funky, beat up little house at the edge of a lake in rural North Carolina, and two of the bridesmaids - from NC and OH - drove down, through tornados and hailstones, with bags of chocolate and packages of Cheddarwurst and copious bottles of booze.

We went to a wine tasting at a Nascar-themed winery, tried on every wig in the local wig store, and trooped back to the house - my brunette self a new flowing-locked redhead, my Indian-American friend now a blonde bombshell, and the more conservative straight-arrow friend sporting a bright blue mohawk - and ate and laughed and wailed a lot of important tears into the night.

I'll always be grateful to them for that, and always think of it - and that whole trip, and every second I got to share with that incredibly varied, brilliant pack of women I'm lucky enough to call my sisters - as one of the most important 'moments' of my life.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

There is nothing I don't love in this!  :)
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

<3 this too!  :)
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: There is nothing I don't love in this!  :)


I'm waiting for someone to ask me what my nickname was.

Staring with my grandfather, our household had some interesting nicknames.  Sparky, his beloved wife Big Boss, their sons Driver and Flicker, flicker's wife Numbers and my siblings - Squeezebox, Princess Perfect and Zippo.
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nanim: Floating down a river in linked innertubes.


Arkansas-like typing detected
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I just assumed it was your username. No?
 
