(Newsweek)   Over half a million Americans have tested positive for Coronavirus   (newsweek.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's only 1.5% of the population. Yet 2.4% of Americans have halitosis. Hypocrites. I am smart.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trump says 2 million were tested.
So 25%

Winning
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But, but I heard from a source that it "was 15 cases soon going to zero". Are you telling me someone would lie about that?


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm positive that I can't get tested.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: That's only 1.5% of the population. Yet 2.4% of Americans have halitosis. Hypocrites. I am smart.


That's 0.17% of the population, based on 300 million.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: I'm positive that I can't get tested.


He's getting away
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My guesstimate: For every 1 case there are 5 untested cases out there.

And 1 out of 4 cases has no symptoms or barely any.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: I'm positive that I can't get tested.


The only way most of us can get tested right now is to cough on a rich person and wait for the results.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the positive side, it looks like that herd immunity will arrive before a vaccine.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sdd2000: But, but I heard from a source that it "was 15 cases soon going to zero". Are you telling me someone would lie about that?


[i.makeagif.com image 320x180]


In a just world he would be confronted about that lie in his next "press conference."
 
sforce
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So I know I'm missing something here, but if https://www.worldometers.info/coro​navi​rus/ shows that a total of 404,865 worldwide have recovered and 108,907   have died, how is that not 21.1% mortality rate?

You can't go based on total cases as that includes cases without a resolution. And I'm sure there's something simple I'm missing, but curious if someone can explain where my math is wrong.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WOO! Suck it boot country! USA! USA! Megacaca!
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: KungFuJunkie: I'm positive that I can't get tested.

The only way most of us can get tested right now is to cough on a rich person and wait for the results.


I want to see that ad that frightened D2S again...adjusted for time elapsed and number of cases.
I want to see it many times and in many places.
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
we're reaching the tial end of exponential.

/some experts claim we may only be at the pone tho
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pup.socket: On the positive side, it looks like that herd immunity will arrive before a vaccine.


How does herd immunity work when you can be re-infected?
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sforce: So I know I'm missing something here, but if https://www.worldometers.info/coron​avirus/ shows that a total of 404,865 worldwide have recovered and 108,907   have died, how is that not 21.1% mortality rate?

You can't go based on total cases as that includes cases without a resolution. And I'm sure there's something simple I'm missing, but curious if someone can explain where my math is wrong.


The simple measurement of deaths/(deaths+recovered) or DDR has the problem that the interval to recovered outcomes is substantially longer than that of deaths on average, in the case of covid by 1-2 WEEKS.

So the number of cases that lead to death is drawn from # infected ~1.5wk ago, while #recovered is drawn from #infected ~3.5wk ago.

Thus various mathematical models are used to extrapolate to the final numbers of both from the current status.

Roughly speaking, there's a factor of About Ten in the size of the respective input pools, so we should multiply the # of recovered in DDR by About Ten, leaving us an extrapolated CFR of about 2%.

/Now let's talk about QDR and GDDR...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sforce: So I know I'm missing something here, but if https://www.worldometers.info/coron​avirus/ shows that a total of 404,865 worldwide have recovered and 108,907   have died, how is that not 21.1% mortality rate?

You can't go based on total cases as that includes cases without a resolution. And I'm sure there's something simple I'm missing, but curious if someone can explain where my math is wrong.


The percentage is based on early cases, who by now will have recovered or died. I suspect the mismatch is because the majority of infected are still fighting the disease and that it takes longer to recover than it does to die. The recovery number should increase rapidly over the next few weeks.

I'm not sure if that's clear. I need sleep. Let's take two hypothetical cases, both infected one week ago. The first died today, so that one goes on the dead list. The second is alive and will recover later, so that person isn't on the recovered list now.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

adj_m: pup.socket: On the positive side, it looks like that herd immunity will arrive before a vaccine.

How does herd immunity work when you can be re-infected?


Herd immunity isn't going to kick in until 80% of the population gets it or gets vaccinated.

Maybe... 3 million or so dead?
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sforce: So I know I'm missing something here, but if https://www.worldometers.info/coron​avirus/ shows that a total of 404,865 worldwide have recovered and 108,907   have died, how is that not 21.1% mortality rate?

You can't go based on total cases as that includes cases without a resolution. And I'm sure there's something simple I'm missing, but curious if someone can explain where my math is wrong.


If you did it your way you'd always be grossly overestimating mortality rate while people were still infected.  People tend to die from Coronavirus in a much shorter time span than it takes to recover, so sampling from only people whose cases were fully resolved biases the sample heavily towards those who died.

The effect of this is much larger than the effect you're considering, so doing it their way is more accurate (and may well also be overestimating the mortality rate, due to not including cases that were to mild to be tested and confirmed)
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

adj_m: pup.socket: On the positive side, it looks like that herd immunity will arrive before a vaccine.

How does herd immunity work when you can be re-infected?


Can they? I've seen no credible reports of that happening, and with hundreds of thousands who have recovered we'd have seen more of of if it did actually happen. At worst it seems very small risk.

Besides, you can't speed up vaccine development without cutting some corners and who knows what will be more dangerous once you do.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

adj_m: pup.socket: On the positive side, it looks like that herd immunity will arrive before a vaccine.

How does herd immunity work when you can be re-infected?


It would be unprecedented of a coronavirus to be able to reinfect this soon.

It's important to be careful about what we're seeing: in a very few cases PCR tests came back + after coming back - twice.

This does not directly imply reinfection because
A) false negative rate
B) false positive due to contaminated test
C) the PCR test detects viral RNA. Patients will continue to shed detectable but small amounts of RNA for a long time, this does not mean they were reinfected

There's enough bad news without jumping to worst-case conclusions.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Since the outbreak began, there have been over 524,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

Doesn't mention that we haven't tested anywhere near as many people that need to be tested to see exactly how widespread the virus truly is within our shores.  That's just one more of many farked up things mishandled by this administration.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sforce: So I know I'm missing something here, but if https://www.worldometers.info/coron​avirus/ shows that a total of 404,865 worldwide have recovered and 108,907   have died, how is that not 21.1% mortality rate?

You can't go based on total cases as that includes cases without a resolution. And I'm sure there's something simple I'm missing, but curious if someone can explain where my math is wrong.


What you're missing is that it takes weeks from infection to resolution, whether that be getting better or getting dead. So Hundreds of thousands of people might get better.

So if you want a REALLY rough ballpark estimate, let's say that Covid takes 2 weeks to resolve. So, look at the total # of cases in the US 2 weeks ago, divide by the number of fatalities today, and there's your estimate of its lethality. Problem is, you know damn well the # of reported cases is nowhere near the # of actual cases, so your estimate is actually worthless ;) Fortunately, since the real case # is so much higher than reported cases, the actual lethality is a lot lower.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

paulleah: Herd immunity isn't going to kick in until 80% of the population gets it or gets vaccinated.

Maybe... 3 million or so dead?


This is the worst case. HIT for the common flu, which is roughly similar in transmission mechanisms and contagiousness is 30-40%. And we don't have a vaccine anyway.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

erik-k: sdd2000: But, but I heard from a source that it "was 15 cases soon going to zero". Are you telling me someone would lie about that?


[i.makeagif.com image 320x180]

In a just world he would be confronted about that lie in his next "press conference."


Just stop.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sforce: So I know I'm missing something here, but if https://www.worldometers.info/coron​avirus/ shows that a total of 404,865 worldwide have recovered and 108,907   have died, how is that not 21.1% mortality rate?

You can't go based on total cases as that includes cases without a resolution. And I'm sure there's something simple I'm missing, but curious if someone can explain where my math is wrong.


As a few have mentioned, recoveries take longer.

Also, that doesn't include asymptomatic cases and mild cases that don't bother to get tested.  You can usually double that number to get the real result.

So if 0.5 million tested positive, then that means 1 million (at least) have caught the virus.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sforce: So I know I'm missing something here, but if https://www.worldometers.info/coron​avirus/ shows that a total of 404,865 worldwide have recovered and 108,907   have died, how is that not 21.1% mortality rate?

You can't go based on total cases as that includes cases without a resolution. And I'm sure there's something simple I'm missing, but curious if someone can explain where my math is wrong.


Generally speaking you don't get tested unless you're exhibiting symptoms severe enough that a test is justified. Arguably, those are the cases more likely to have a bad outcome.

Anyway, the mortality rate is the probability that if you get it, you die. Until there's an antibody test and it's applied to a large random sample, we have no clue how many people are walking around who have recovered but were never diagnosed.
 
