 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 780: "Isolation". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
36
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

97 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Isolation"

Description: Isolation, it's not just you. Shows us images that show or represent isolation of persons, places, or things.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nothing says isolation quite like Iceland. There are HUGE stretches of absolutely NOTHING but empty roads. It's eerie.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Snow, fog, farm field.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't normally take pictures of people. I saw her, and she looked so alone in the crowd.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Tulum ruins, Mexico
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gordian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stumbled on this eerie combo of river-rock and girl along the Rogue in Oregon's Cascades; a child's face cut tight to its lines from some photo, left behind the middle of nowhere and beginning to warp in the rain. It hadn't been there long, but everything was silent and still and I was miles from any town or major road. I still wonder who and how she is, and how her photo was abandoned there; I hope it was by accident and not in ugliness or grief.

I took her photo with me because I'm a total sap and didn't want her to be alone.

/Also, I'm not sure if it's okay to give context/captions in these threads; mods, please delete my posts if not. Thanks!
 
gordian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor Bert, knocked down by life and brokenhearted (or at least partially de-stuffed in his general heart-area), calling into the void from the lonely wilderness (or a neglected flower pot in a quiet French alley)!
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tombstone Park, Yukon Territories, Canada.
It doesn't get much farther away from everything than here!
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Claire on Mt. Frank Rae, Tombstone Park, Yukon Territory, Canada
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Mt. Monolith, Tombstone Park, Yukon Territory, Canada
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
On my way to Coeur d'Alene, ID, a couple weeks ago, I saw a former co-worker...

...well, okay, she was on a billboard for the local hospital in Moscow, ID...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Just a lone bunny wabbit in my front yard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Pre-apocalyptic fuel pumps at 2:00am, due to be replaced soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gorrck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

30 miles from the nearest paved road.  Apache Creek Loop, Prescott National Forest.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Playground Closed by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
gorrck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ifaty, Madagascar
Linky to original: https://flic.kr/p/2ahxxoh
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Alone by the Waterfall by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Alone in the surf
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dry bones
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Alone in Snowmass
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kali Gandaki River Valley, Mustang, Nepal
 
8 inches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thunderhead at Sunset, Goat Rocks, Mount Rainier, WA State
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.