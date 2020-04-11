 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   You know that game changing rapid covid-19 test? Surprise for the White House. Sending the machines without sending the test cartridges makes the machines great paper weights to hold down the death certificates   (wmur.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do you abandon your car when it is out of gas subby?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Brilliant!
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Live free or die of Covid 19!

/f*ck every Sununu
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Do you abandon your car when it is out of gas subby?


When you bought your last car did they at least deliver it to you with at least a partial tank of gas or did they make you come in with a gas can on your own?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Do you abandon your car when it is out of gas subby?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sdd2000: feckingmorons: Do you abandon your car when it is out of gas subby?

When you bought your last car did they at least deliver it to you with at least a partial tank of gas or did they make you come in with a gas can on your own?


The government gave you a car that runs on hydrogen.   The tank is only half full, and they're the only ones that can give you more.

A car is pretty useless in that case.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

enry: sdd2000: feckingmorons: Do you abandon your car when it is out of gas subby?

When you bought your last car did they at least deliver it to you with at least a partial tank of gas or did they make you come in with a gas can on your own?

The government gave you a car that runs on hydrogen.   The tank is only half full, and they're the only ones that can give you more.

A car is pretty useless in that case.


So is the poster who posed the initial question about "abandoning the car", but then here we are.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sdd2000: enry: sdd2000: feckingmorons: Do you abandon your car when it is out of gas subby?

When you bought your last car did they at least deliver it to you with at least a partial tank of gas or did they make you come in with a gas can on your own?

The government gave you a car that runs on hydrogen.   The tank is only half full, and they're the only ones that can give you more.

A car is pretty useless in that case.

So is the poster who posed the initial question about "abandoning the car", but then here we are.


I'm agreeing with you, just in a slightly different way.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: sdd2000: enry: sdd2000: feckingmorons: Do you abandon your car when it is out of gas subby?

When you bought your last car did they at least deliver it to you with at least a partial tank of gas or did they make you come in with a gas can on your own?

The government gave you a car that runs on hydrogen.   The tank is only half full, and they're the only ones that can give you more.

A car is pretty useless in that case.

So is the poster who posed the initial question about "abandoning the car", but then here we are.

I'm agreeing with you, just in a slightly different way.


And is much more accurate analogy.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x384]


Yeah, I'm sort of 1992 on that front. I think I'd have to dig it out of a closet.
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't trust Abbott products with my life anyway.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?


Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

Come on fecking, you are better than this.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You mean there's a lag between when a new product is developed and when it can be produced in quantity?
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Do you abandon your car when it is out of gas subby?


Do you sit in it till you die of dehydration? They arent even GOING to deliver most of the consumables.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

Come on fecking, you are better than this.


Is he though?
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

Come on fecking, you are better than this.


An assertion not really carried by the evidence.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's still a game changer. Just like a pick-6 in overtime is a game changer.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

Come on fecking, you are better than this.


OK, it is chicken and egg. One comes from the machine maker one comes from the test cassette maker. One will arrive before the other, the vagaries of UPS.

We could have waited for the machine to arrive at some depot, included some cassettes and then shipped that.

Or we could have shipped them separately as many places already have the machine.

This is a tempest in a teapot from people who enjoy bad news. There are so, so many people who are negative during this pandemic. It amazes me how much they want these tests to fail, how much they want more people to die. I really have no idea why? It can't be politics, people can't really be that shallow. It has to be pure evil.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.


It's close enough.  You take an idea.  You develop it.  You test it.  Repeat a few times.  You finally decide it's "good enough".  Then you have to gear up manufacturing. While mass producing the game disk is pretty much the same, you still have to include the disc artwork, cover artwork, etc.  With all that, there is lag from when the beta is signed off as production ready and when product is shipped.  I would imagine manufacturing a medical test is going to be even more complicated and take longer to gear up so that it is available in quantity.  So saying, "we have a fast test" doesn't even come close to saying "we have all the fast tests you want".
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

Come on fecking, you are better than this.

Is he though?


He is not. Also, stop quoting him, i don't wanna see his drivel.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We are witnessing levels of incompetence that were not thought to be possible.
 
zang
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?


How about, "you mean they shipped it in two different boxes?"  Also, "you mean the part that was ready first got shipped first?"

(I didn't read the article yet, so I'm probably making an ass of myself, heads up.)
 
ISO15693
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, another trump administration screw up that will cost lives?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean,
That is technically changing the game. Albeit, grimly...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Do you abandon your car when it is out of gas subby?


They are not asking for a new car. They are asking for the gas they were promised.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

It's close enough.  You take an idea.  You develop it.  You test it.  Repeat a few times.  You finally decide it's "good enough".  Then you have to gear up manufacturing. While mass producing the game disk is pretty much the same, you still have to include the disc artwork, cover artwork, etc.  With all that, there is lag from when the beta is signed off as production ready and when product is shipped.  I would imagine manufacturing a medical test is going to be even more complicated and take longer to gear up so that it is available in quantity.  So saying, "we have a fast test" doesn't even come close to saying "we have all the fast tests you want".


You make this out to be a semantics problem? Really?  You realize nobody has to DIE when you can't play your Frogger remake in time or if it seriously bugged.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: We are witnessing levels of incompetence that were not thought to be possible.


First off, the White House doesn't manufacture medical tests.  Second, it takes time to gear up manufacturing of something new.  Third, the level of incompetence not thought possible belongs to the government of China for their handling of this virus from the very start.  They are solely responsible for causing this pandemic.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: OgreMagi: powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

It's close enough.  You take an idea.  You develop it.  You test it.  Repeat a few times.  You finally decide it's "good enough".  Then you have to gear up manufacturing. While mass producing the game disk is pretty much the same, you still have to include the disc artwork, cover artwork, etc.  With all that, there is lag from when the beta is signed off as production ready and when product is shipped.  I would imagine manufacturing a medical test is going to be even more complicated and take longer to gear up so that it is available in quantity.  So saying, "we have a fast test" doesn't even come close to saying "we have all the fast tests you want".

You make this out to be a semantics problem? Really?  You realize nobody has to DIE when you can't play your Frogger remake in time or if it seriously bugged.


It doesn't change the reality that it takes farking time to manufacture new stuff.  And one important difference is you can ship a game with a few bugs and patch then with a download easily.  You can't do that with a medical test, so you better farking get it right before you ship.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
See?  You can't trust the government to take care of you!  Vote Republican, folks.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Check Trump's desk drawer -- he's probably hogging them right next to half the nation's emergency sudafed stockpile.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?


You're pretty bad at trolling.  Trying the same tactic with a different analogy.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: ParallelUniverseParking: OgreMagi: powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

It's close enough.  You take an idea.  You develop it.  You test it.  Repeat a few times.  You finally decide it's "good enough".  Then you have to gear up manufacturing. While mass producing the game disk is pretty much the same, you still have to include the disc artwork, cover artwork, etc.  With all that, there is lag from when the beta is signed off as production ready and when product is shipped.  I would imagine manufacturing a medical test is going to be even more complicated and take longer to gear up so that it is available in quantity.  So saying, "we have a fast test" doesn't even come close to saying "we have all the fast tests you want".

You make this out to be a semantics problem? Really?  You realize nobody has to DIE when you can't play your Frogger remake in time or if it seriously bugged.

It doesn't change the reality that it takes farking time to manufacture new stuff.  And one important difference is you can ship a game with a few bugs and patch then with a download easily.  You can't do that with a medical test, so you better farking get it right before you ship.


They didn't order that stuff from a manufacturer. It was promised to them by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. And they didn't deliver. Yes, making medical devices and supplies is hard...but that doesn't allow the feds to make promises that they are not even coming close to keep.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: ParallelUniverseParking: We are witnessing levels of incompetence that were not thought to be possible.

First off, the White House doesn't manufacture medical tests.  Second, it takes time to gear up manufacturing of something new.  Third, the level of incompetence not thought possible belongs to the government of China for their handling of this virus from the very start.  They are solely responsible for causing this pandemic.


This White House is provably incompetent at a truly breathtaking level.

But make no mistake - what we are witnessing here is unparalleled levels of *hostility*, not solely incompetence.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the states got any, instead of being seized for "our" supplies (Jared-speak for feds). With more than a half million cartridges shipped, 50,000 being produced a day[source], and only 5,500 sent to states[source], I bet anything that's what happened to the rest. An excerpt from a Wall Street Journal article yesterday:

In Illinois, where Abbott Laboratories is based, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he spoke to the company more than a week ago and thought he had an agreement to conduct 88,000 tests a month, or about 3,000 tests a day. He subsequently learned that the federal government was taking over purchasing and distribution of the tests.

Instead, Illinois received 15 Abbott machines and 120 cartridges. "That's eight tests per machine for all of Illinois," Mr. Pritzker, a Democrat, said.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: ParallelUniverseParking: We are witnessing levels of incompetence that were not thought to be possible.

First off, the White House doesn't manufacture medical tests.  Second, it takes time to gear up manufacturing of something new.  Third, the level of incompetence not thought possible belongs to the government of China for their handling of this virus from the very start.  They are solely responsible for causing this pandemic.


The virus originated in China. The Chinese government was the first government to try and cover up what was going on. But that has nothing to do with the Federal Emergency Management Agency screwing like they did here.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: OgreMagi: ParallelUniverseParking: OgreMagi: powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

It's close enough.  You take an idea.  You develop it.  You test it.  Repeat a few times.  You finally decide it's "good enough".  Then you have to gear up manufacturing. While mass producing the game disk is pretty much the same, you still have to include the disc artwork, cover artwork, etc.  With all that, there is lag from when the beta is signed off as production ready and when product is shipped.  I would imagine manufacturing a medical test is going to be even more complicated and take longer to gear up so that it is available in quantity.  So saying, "we have a fast test" doesn't even come close to saying "we have all the fast tests you want".

You make this out to be a semantics problem? Really?  You realize nobody has to DIE when you can't play your Frogger remake in time or if it seriously bugged.

It doesn't change the reality that it takes farking time to manufacture new stuff.  And one important difference is you can ship a game with a few bugs and patch then with a download easily.  You can't do that with a medical test, so you better farking get it right before you ship.

They didn't order that stuff from a manufacturer. It was promised to them by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. And they didn't deliver. Yes, making medical devices and supplies is hard...but that doesn't allow the feds to make promises that they are not even coming close to keep.


They have no intention of keeping those promises.  The promises are simply to buy time and keep the torches and pitchforks at bay until it's too late for us to save ourselves.

If that tactic doesn't work, I fully expect Trump to order the National Guard to start shooting Democrats.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: OgreMagi: ParallelUniverseParking: We are witnessing levels of incompetence that were not thought to be possible.

First off, the White House doesn't manufacture medical tests.  Second, it takes time to gear up manufacturing of something new.  Third, the level of incompetence not thought possible belongs to the government of China for their handling of this virus from the very start.  They are solely responsible for causing this pandemic.

The virus originated in China. The Chinese government was the first government to try and cover up what was going on. But that has nothing to do with the Federal Emergency Management Agency screwing like they did here.


Yeah, can you imagine if you didn't live in the USA, but lived in China, you'd be dead three times already.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ISO15693: So, another trump administration screw up that will cost lives?


Not so much a Trump administration failure as it is an example of how American Exceptionalism is a lie and why shiat doesn't get made in America any more.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Do you abandon your car when it is out of gas subby?


Yes, you do.  If you can't leave your drive-way with it, you abandon it.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why the President should have held out for the My Pillow guy to develop a test kit.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: OgreMagi: ParallelUniverseParking: OgreMagi: powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

It's close enough.  You take an idea.  You develop it.  You test it.  Repeat a few times.  You finally decide it's "good enough".  Then you have to gear up manufacturing. While mass producing the game disk is pretty much the same, you still have to include the disc artwork, cover artwork, etc.  With all that, there is lag from when the beta is signed off as production ready and when product is shipped.  I would imagine manufacturing a medical test is going to be even more complicated and take longer to gear up so that it is available in quantity.  So saying, "we have a fast test" doesn't even come close to saying "we have all the fast tests you want".

You make this out to be a semantics problem? Really?  You realize nobody has to DIE when you can't play your Frogger remake in time or if it seriously bugged.

It doesn't change the reality that it takes farking time to manufacture new stuff.  And one important difference is you can ship a game with a few bugs and patch then with a download easily.  You can't do that with a medical test, so you better farking get it right before you ship.

They didn't order that stuff from a manufacturer. It was promised to them by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. And they didn't deliver. Yes, making medical devices and supplies is hard...but that doesn't allow the feds to make promises that they are not even coming close to keep.


It's going to have to come from a manufacturer.  I see nothing in the story stating how many test kits were promised, just that they would get less than they ordered.  I suspect the number being ordered from all over the country is well over the current manufacturing capabilities.  This is a fairly common occurrence with just about any manufactured item that has a surge in demand.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: ISO15693: So, another trump administration screw up that will cost lives?

Not so much a Trump administration failure as it is an example of how American Exceptionalism is a lie and why shiat doesn't get made in America any more.


We could always order the Chinese made test kits.  The ones that Spain sent back because they were completely useless.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: ParallelUniverseParking: OgreMagi: ParallelUniverseParking:

The virus originated in China. The Chinese government was the first government to try and cover up what was going on. But that has nothing to do with the Federal Emergency Management Agency screwing like they did here.

Yeah, can you imagine if you didn't live in the USA, but lived in China, you'd be dead three times already.


Oh boy, that's some weaksauce stuff from you today here, fecking. Everything o.k. at home? Is being quarantined getting to you? We're here for you man. Just say the word.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: feckingmorons: ParallelUniverseParking: OgreMagi: ParallelUniverseParking:

The virus originated in China. The Chinese government was the first government to try and cover up what was going on. But that has nothing to do with the Federal Emergency Management Agency screwing like they did here.

Yeah, can you imagine if you didn't live in the USA, but lived in China, you'd be dead three times already.

Oh boy, that's some weaksauce stuff from you today here, fecking. Everything o.k. at home? Is being quarantined getting to you? We're here for you man. Just say the word.


I'm at work. I'm waiting for a new admission, right now I've got 0 patients!

I hope the new guy likes pickles, I've got a big jar of pickles.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

It's close enough.  You take an idea.  You develop it.  You test it.  Repeat a few times.  You finally decide it's "good enough".  Then you have to gear up manufacturing. While mass producing the game disk is pretty much the same, you still have to include the disc artwork, cover artwork, etc.  With all that, there is lag from when the beta is signed off as production ready and when product is shipped.  I would imagine manufacturing a medical test is going to be even more complicated and take longer to gear up so that it is available in quantity.  So saying, "we have a fast test" doesn't even come close to saying "we have all the fast tests you want".


Then it shouldn't have been touted by the White House, er, by GameStop, in your analogy, as being the best game in the universe, and the solution to all our problems, should it.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: ParallelUniverseParking: OgreMagi: ParallelUniverseParking: OgreMagi: powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

It's close enough.  You take an idea.  You develop it.  You test it.  Repeat a few times.  You finally decide it's "good enough".  Then you have to gear up manufacturing. While mass producing the game disk is pretty much the same, you still have to include the disc artwork, cover artwork, etc.  With all that, there is lag from when the beta is signed off as production ready and when product is shipped.  I would imagine manufacturing a medical test is going to be even more complicated and take longer to gear up so that it is available in quantity.  So saying, "we have a fast test" doesn't even come close to saying "we have all the fast tests you want".

You make this out to be a semantics problem? Really?  You realize nobody has to DIE when you can't play your Frogger remake in time or if it seriously bugged.

It doesn't change the reality that it takes farking time to manufacture new stuff.  And one important difference is you can ship a game with a few bugs and patch then with a download easily.  You can't do that with a medical test, so you better farking get it right before you ship.

They didn't order that stuff from a manufacturer. It was promised to them by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. And they didn't deliver. Yes, making medical devices and supplies is hard...but that doesn't allow the feds to make promises that they are not even coming close to keep.

It's going to have to come from a manufacturer.  I see nothing in the story stating how many test kits were promised, just that they would get less than they ordered.  I suspect the number being ordered from all over the country is well over the current manufacturing capabilities.  This is a fairly common occurrence with just about any manufactured item that has a surge i ...


Read TFA: After calibration they can test 100 people. One hundred. That's pathetic. That's NOTHING.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: powhound: feckingmorons: Did your game console come with all the games you want to play?

Because video games are an exact analogy to life saving medical tests.

It's close enough.  You take an idea.  You develop it.  You test it.  Repeat a few times.  You finally decide it's "good enough".  Then you have to gear up manufacturing. While mass producing the game disk is pretty much the same, you still have to include the disc artwork, cover artwork, etc.  With all that, there is lag from when the beta is signed off as production ready and when product is shipped.  I would imagine manufacturing a medical test is going to be even more complicated and take longer to gear up so that it is available in quantity.  So saying, "we have a fast test" doesn't even come close to saying "we have all the fast tests you want".

Then it shouldn't have been touted by the White House, er, by GameStop, in your analogy, as being the best game in the universe, and the solution to all our problems, should it.


Repeat since you are slow brained.  Stating you have a fast test and will start shipping them is not saying you have an unlimited supply of them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: cretinbob: ISO15693: So, another trump administration screw up that will cost lives?

Not so much a Trump administration failure as it is an example of how American Exceptionalism is a lie and why shiat doesn't get made in America any more.

We could always order the Chinese made test kits.  The ones that Spain sent back because they were completely useless.


You mean the ones that were rushed to production without sufficient testing like we're trying to do with these?
 
