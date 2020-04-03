 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Please continue to stay the feck at home, unless you want to be intubated by a proctologist   (nytimes.com) divider line
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Last time I saw my proctologist, he inflated my colon!

SiotMoc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Promises, promises!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link or transcription, please?

farking paywall. This is information relevant to public health, FFS.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Link or transcription, please?

farking paywall. This is information relevant to public health, FFS.


Or at least to some of the more disturbed fetishists.

/ Fark always has the latest fad.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Link or transcription, please?

farking paywall. This is information relevant to public health, FFS.


Not enough doctors to go around. Non-ER doctors coming in to help. Some have not intubated or trained it since residency.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Link or transcription, please?

farking paywall. This is information relevant to public health, FFS.


Copy link

Open in DuckDuckGo browser
 
Nidiot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Link or transcription, please?

farking paywall. This is information relevant to public health, FFS.


I think this is the same article: https://www.pulse.com.gh/the​-new-york-​times/world/with-virus-surge-dermatolo​gists-and-orthopedists-are-drafted-for​-the-er/sp93jvf
 
6nome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Link or transcription, please?

farking paywall. This is information relevant to public health, FFS.


It's oddly comforting to still see people capitalizing during this clusterfark.
 
rackrent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for an ophthalmologist to treat someone with COVID-19:

"Which lung feels better...number 1, or number 2."

"Now.  Which lung feels better...number 1, or number 2."

etc.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Link or transcription, please?

farking paywall. This is information relevant to public health, FFS.


1. Get a throwaway email account that you will never read by pounding your keyboard randomly while making a gmail account in private/incognito mode or an alternate browser like Tor Browser
2. Give throwaway email account to NYT
3. Read NYT coronavirus articles for free
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: aagrajag: Link or transcription, please?

farking paywall. This is information relevant to public health, FFS.

Not enough doctors to go around. Non-ER doctors coming in to help. Some have not intubated or trained it since residency.


Which is why this particular gem:

On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a national draft of doctors and medical workers to be sent to places where the virus has hit hardest, starting with New York.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Saw one back in January, I am the perfect ahole 😀
 
Cythraul
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Intubated by a Proctologist will be the title of my autobiography.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

evilsofa: aagrajag: Link or transcription, please?

farking paywall. This is information relevant to public health, FFS.

1. Get a throwaway email account that you will never read by pounding your keyboard randomly while making a gmail account in private/incognito mode or an alternate browser like Tor Browser
2. Give throwaway email account to NYT
3. Read NYT coronavirus articles for free


Nope. Never. Never ever. Not even once.
Media should be paid for by the people who use it. Readers are not seen as the customers. They are the real product. I'm not paying to be a product. Same with FB
Same with clothes with a big logo
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: evilsofa: aagrajag: Link or transcription, please?

farking paywall. This is information relevant to public health, FFS.

1. Get a throwaway email account that you will never read by pounding your keyboard randomly while making a gmail account in private/incognito mode or an alternate browser like Tor Browser
2. Give throwaway email account to NYT
3. Read NYT coronavirus articles for free

Nope. Never. Never ever. Not even once.
Media should be paid for by the people who use it. Readers are not seen as the customers. They are the real product. I'm not paying to be a product. Same with FB
Same with clothes with a big logo


And your mom
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So...

If I get a podiatrist will I end up with Anthrax?

/ give it a minute...
 
