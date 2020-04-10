 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   If you're gonna make ventilators these days, it helps to sell some to the locals   (twincities.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Mexico, Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla, California, Baja California peninsula, people of Baja California, assembly plant, Smiths Medical, Gulf of California  
300 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2020 at 2:35 AM



5 Comments
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If roles were reversed with a Mexican ventilator plant in the US, we'd valiantly allow them to continue production, and even force it to keep running if needed. Then seize all its output for the feds' stockpile.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It looks like they're legally not allowed to sell their products in Mexico.  If only there was a section of the government that competently dealt with diplomacy...
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Should have executed the non-Mexican executives.
Or at least thrown them in one of those famous Mexican prisons.
For profiteering.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mexico now has 3,844 case of the new coronavirus, with 233 deaths nationwide.

At this point Donnie's wall is going to protect Mexico from us.
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When they were handing out the bribes, they forgot to include the governor of BC.

(in America we call them "campaign contributions")
 
