(Detroit Free Press)   Thinking of ordering your groceries online? Yeah....well.....good luck with that
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
... delivery dates are a week or more out. Orders are late or abruptly canceled at the last hour.  And items are missing.

On-line ordering from King Soopers (Colorado) you do have to wait a few days for a pick-up date and sometimes there is no chicken or whatever, but the food there is, so I'm happy I'm still eating fresh comestibles and not out of my emergency Tump-is-president backup food I've filled a closet with.

As for waiting, we lockdowns have plenty of time on our hands.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've had pretty good results with Amazon Fresh so far.  Gotten everything I ordered.  The one difficulty is getting a delivery slot (not sure when they add new slots each day).

I tried ordering from a local grocery store here and ended up getting about half my order, which is worse than I accomplish just by going to the store.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Neither Amazon nor Instacart have delivery dates available in my area at the moment
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I order mine through one of the ugly produce companies. Ordered Monday - Fedex drops it off Thursday. So far, so good. Minimum order $30 with $6 shipping.

So far I've not been disappointed with anything. Stuff shows up on time, it's usually in better shape than the grocery store and less fondled by the unwashed masses.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I looked at local stores today and yes, the delivery slots open are a week or two away, and I've been in the store, it is still fairly chaotic from the look of things. Just as easy to wait in line with my granny cart. Need a new and good quality granny cart but most of the ones I see are cheap and attractive or expensive, big and fugly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was a child, a store in a nearby village sent a truck with groceries in it to communities without stores. It was pricey, but then so was the general store itself, as country stores generally are because they are small independant operations. It was like a bookmobile, but with food and necessities instead of books.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm doing a pickup at Fred Meyer tomorrow.  First time.  I'm just last-minute worrying because I set the pickup stupidly early (for me) thinking mom could just go pick them up. But she doesn't have a cell phone and there's no way I can teach her to use mine and Fred's never got back to me how pickup works without one (even though I sent the question a week ago). So that means I have to go with her and I feel like I'm gonna screw it up somehow.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MerelyFoolish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went on line and put in an order at Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market.  Pickup time was next day.  Got everything I ordered except they were out of 6 oz. Jello so they subbed two 3 oz. Jello packets.  It was a good experience.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero delivery windows any time I try.  So I hoof it to the grocery store once a week with sanitizer and mask.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is hoping no one gets C19 delivered.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local neighborhood farm is doing deliveries now. (Zurich has subsidized farms in the city on incredibly valuable land). I also finally was able to get an online order through to the mainstream grocery chain with delivery 9 days out.

The last time I went to the grocery store they were controlling how many people were allowed in the store and provided latex gloves and sanitizer. I showed up at 8am and it was fine but by 8:30 it felt crowded.  Some asshole even brought his kids who were running around.

Oh, it's much easier to have alcohol delivered than food. And the post and delivery services no longer have you sign for delivery. We're swimming in alcohol and drinking way too much.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Stock up, folks. In late April, when the risk of becoming sick and dying will have reduced the warehouse, truck-driver and store workers to the point of disruption of food supplies and looting breaks out, complaining about a weeks delay will sound quaint.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I haven't tried to order delivery.  My local supermarket is doing ok with most shelves stocked up.  The TP shelf was still empty when I last went a week ago, but I'm doing fine on that, so no worries.  When I went, it was late at night to minimize contact with other people.  That worked out rather well.
 
OgreMagi
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Food delivery vendors have been extremely lazy about increasing delivery capacity to match the rise in demand. With so many people now unemployed, hiring more delivery drivers isn't difficult. Despite this, only Walmart has shown any real interest in meeting the demand. Everybody else is sitting on their arses telling their customers to 'be patient.' It's rather difficult to be patient when most delivery outfits can only be bothered to deliver a week's worth of groceries every two weeks.
 
comrade
frostus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I went up to get groceries Friday morning at about 10:00 AM. It wasn't too crowded or crazy. They had everything I was looking for except flour but I didn't really need it, I'm just getting low. Picked up some toilet paper and hand sanitizer but no liquid soap refills.

They also didn't have any decent ribeyes which my taste buds were telling me we really really needed but I couldn't find them on my list.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess it's time to repeat this warning.

A major city is about 72 hours away from famine.  Before you scream "that's not true", look up the definition of famine.  It is not starving people.  Starving people is the result of a famine.  A famine means there are no supplies of food. So what you have is all you get.  Supermarkets have full shelves because truckers are constantly making deliveries.  Just about every day trucks pull up to your local supermarket with new food.  If that stops, the panic buying we saw a few weeks ago will look mild by comparison.  Personally, I think 72 hours is being far too generous.

It's far too late to stock up now.  You'll just make things worse.  But when this is all over and we return to some semblance of normal, remember what happened and take the effort to prepare for the next emergency.
 
jjorsett
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
It is expensive for me to shop from them (9 dollar delivery fee for every order), and right now nobody's taking food stamps online, but it's worth it to me. I'm lucky to still be working, and any money I would have used to eat out is just going towards making sure we have everything we need. I go work and I come home. That is the only outside thing I plan on doing for as long as I can.

So yeah, so far so good for me in the Springs, but I'm sure it's only going to get worse. The scary part is how many folks on food stamps have to go to the store. SNAP gave us an extra one time increase, so a lot of people are going to be crowding the stores, especially Wal-Mart. That is gonna be a nightmare, but I imagine the Waltons will have no problem safely watching it from their bunkers. Wal-Mart wasn't even trying social distance the last time I drove by.

The Waltons are shrugging their shoulders like, "whatever." Some people simply do not give a rat's ass what happens to other human beings, as long as they're making money.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
OgreMagi
comrade
That hasn't happened anywhere in this crisis and the USA is behind everyone else timelinewise.

There was a funny article out of Wuhan at the beginning of the virus where a family stocked up on ramen but ended up not eating a single package because the stores were always stocked with fresh food.

I guess I could see the USA breaking down though, with their exceptionalism and everything...
 
OgreMagi
waxbeans [TotalFark]
LOL. What will there be loot?
If food stops coming no one will have it no one. Nevermind stores only have a few days worth food. And before the store runs out the distribution and manufacturing sites will have ran out too/first.  Same with B2B manufacturers and producers of food.
You have no idea how groceries work do you?
Do you think people are going to loot a farm? Or a food manufacturing plant? Slaughterhouse? Never mind they will not have food too.
Now they might kill each other for what ever food they hoarded. That's why I have no food. And why I'll hand them tv. Humans are stupid.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look, just... buy enough food to last you 1-2 weeks (depending how much you're able to tolerate sticking to things with longer expiration times), put on your mask to comfort yourself with the placebo effect, and obey social distancing guidelines when you're at the store.

There's just... a fixed amount of infrastructure for delivery as a solution, and expanding it as it currently exists is all but impossible for the same reason full compliance with shelter in place orders is essentially impossible: we as a society have spent decades intentionally making delivery as shiatty a job as possible and screwing over delivery personnel as hard as possible, and one of the major ways this has been done is shifting all of the costs to the most vulnerable and low-paid members of the system because they didn't have the power to fight back.

Which was super great for all you high-income people because you had the wonderful joy of saving ten cents for every dollar you ripped out of a low-income person's food budget, but right now... well, guess what the fark happens when you suddenly need a bunch more specialized delivery equipment (notably, refrigerated vehicles in the case of large-scale food delivery) and the system is set up so that the people who literally aren't paid enough to survive, to the point that the wages are literally set on the assumption that they'll need multiple jobs... are also responsible for all of their equipment.

I try not to get too moralistic about systemic economic issues but, just... you farkers are paying for your sins in a very literal way right now, and you locked every potential savior in a concentration camp on the border.  Just accept it, do what you can, and live with the inevitable infection risk that is your punishment.

And maybe next time your legislature decides to block a minimum wage increase, or some asshole starts a business with a model involving offloading all their costs to their workers or otherwise is "mysteriously" able to out-compete established, well-regulated industries for reasons you don't understand, or anything else happens that dimly reminds you of whatever education you've had about the late 1800s in the US and company stores and so on, maybe you don't just dismiss it as "eh, it's probably fine" or "it doesn't affect me, how is it my business?" or "how bad a problem could this be, really?  'the economy' is doing fine"...

... because now you know why it isn't fine, you know how it affects you and why it ultimately is your business, and you have an actual image in your head of how bad a problem this could be.  It's a shame that it's taking a few tens of thousands of dead people and a nontrivial risk of death to you personally to see the obvious straight farking line between economic abuse and an inability for society to respond to crises that need every member of society to work together... but at least let that line get drawn in your head in the future so next time we're not even more farked.

// And yes, we will have another one of these.  This pandemic was so meticulously, repeatedly, thoroughly predicted decades in advance that a lot of people even guessed it would be a COVID family virus specifically, it's only a coincidence of statistics that China didn't lose control of one of their regular intranational epidemics years earlier.  There will be another one within a decade or two, guaranteed-- and if we actually fix shiat you'll never hear about it because it'll end within a month in the same region it popped up, controlled by working systems responding within weeks like they're supposed to instead of three farking months late.  tl;dr - vote Democrat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
Not really.

The delivery services where I am don't use insulated trucks; they pack temperature-sensitive foods in cooler bags with ice and leave everything else at room temperature. It's still cool enough in most of North America for this to be acceptably safe.

If there's a shortage of coolers, they can be easily improvised as long as insulation is available; with most construction shut down there shouldn't be a shortage of extruded polystyrene or even fiberglass. Even bubble-wrap covered in aluminized mylar has a better-than-nothing R value if nothing else is available.

The problem isn't a lack of resources, it's that most of the delivery outfits are run by people with a cost-hypersensitive mentality who look only at the expenses side of the ledger and see all cash outflows--including for capacity investments--as costs to be avoided at any price.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
Too much this.  Too much this.  Too much this.  Too much this.  Too much this.
This!
Smart and farkied
 
OgreMagi
So your choice is to not prepare for an emergency?   Since we're tossing out the "stupid" label - that is quite possibly the stupidest thing you have ever posted.  And you've posted some damn stupid shiat.
 
K.B.O. Winston [TotalFark]
I have you Farkied as a fellow industry person.  If you're near Burbank, I've had a lot of luck with Red Top Market.  They have pallets of rice and still had pasta, eggs, and TP, when last I checked (last Sunday).
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Been using amazon and wait 2 days ish. Slots open throughout the day
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Thanks for the tip. That's not close to me, but my best friend lives in B'bank. I'll pass that along 👍🏾
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Oh, it already did. I live close to the mountains, and there are several beautiful small tourism towns on your way up. The Wal-Mart is on the outskirts of Woodland Park, but it might as well be in it. We still have several small businesses, but they're giving away to larger chains like Walgreens and CVS who sell their own touristy chotchkies.

I confess I have been shopping there for years. I work as a janitor so, it kinda makes sense. But yeah, I decided, "you know what? The difference between a person who gives a damn about their life, and one who doesn't, is that the first person will do whatever it takes to protect themselves. I can't not go to work, but I can glove and mask up, go directly from home to work and back, and stay the hell out of the stores as much as I can, especially Wal-Mart.

Im using more actual cash than I'd like to, and my credit card probably won't get paid on, but I got years to pay back any muthafarker I may end up owing. I'mma do what I gotta do, and deal with the minor shiat later. Fark more exposure. I'll be damned if I end up taking myself out of the gene pool by fighting with some muthafarker over toilet paper at Wal-Mart.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
You might as well say have an emergency kit to fix a gun shot.
Sure I have a first aid kit. But I'm not investing in a full on set up that is just shy of nearly being an ambulance.  Okay, Rambo?
And I'm not buying end of the world food buckets. That's all silly. I can fish and I can hunt. And I can stub. If some donkey Comes trying to eat my food, which I don't have, I am going to eat that ass.   Lastly MadMax, enjoy trying to be the last person with food. LOL. You don't have infinite bullets. LOL. LOL LOL. Never mind who's to say military personnel won't just drive off with military hardware and come blow up your house for  giggles? as long as you're saying and thinking is going to be 'apocalypse' why wouldn't the above happen?
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
