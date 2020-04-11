 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Nobody on Fark is as tough as this little wasp
'' 3 hours ago
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
'' 3 hours ago
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zombie wasp!
 
'' 3 hours ago
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spot on Bevan.
 
'' 3 hours ago
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I, for one, welcome our zombie headless wasp overlords.
 
'' 3 hours ago
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'tis merely a flesh wound
 
'' 3 hours ago
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad he wasn't more headstrong.  Now he'll never get the chance to be the head of a major corporation.

/That's enough channeling my inner Austin Powers
 
'' 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's one less way to kill a wasp...
 
'' 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
matchmakerlogistics.comView Full Size
 
'' 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a theory that wasps are aliens...like space aliens!
 
'' 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How bout
geekologie.comView Full Size
 
'' 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Saint Denis)
 
'' 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waspinator's Unfortunate Events HD
Youtube aLYmcarnFZA


"Waspinator says he is poser."
 
'' 59 minutes ago
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
A carpenter ant was in my jeans this morning, bit me next to my nutsack on the thigh.
I dropped trou, brushed him off, decapitation ensued and I had to pick the living head out by the prying mandibles.
I was pretty calm, all the while recalling having done it before, with a fire ant, and thankful it was just a black one.
F7ck8ng pinche hormingas.
 
'' 18 minutes ago
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So I guess we're going to fall back on "kill it with fire."
 
'' 16 minutes ago
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: So I guess we're going to fall back on "kill it with fire."


Better nuke it from orbit just to be sure.
 
'' 15 minutes ago
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've had nights like that.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Waspinator has headache in his whole body...
 
'' 14 minutes ago
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aw, come on, not a few farkers behave just like a headless fly with a sting.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
'' 8 minutes ago
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We got a few headless people around herr.  No difference.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm actually kinda curious on the science behind how that creature could possibly do that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Last seen headed for your ear hole singing "Yo way yo"
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
'' 4 minutes ago
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A carpenter ant was in my jeans this morning, bit me next to my nutsack on the thigh.
I dropped trou, brushed him off, decapitation ensued and I had to pick the living head out by the prying mandibles.
I was pretty calm, all the while recalling having done it before, with a fire ant, and thankful it was just a black one.
F7ck8ng pinche hormingas.


Wherever you live
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
'' 4 minutes ago
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I'm actually kinda curious on the science behind how that creature could possibly do that.


Parasitic fungus
 
'' 3 minutes ago
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wasps are assholes.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i wanted to know where it went after that....
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Murflette: Cythraul: I'm actually kinda curious on the science behind how that creature could possibly do that.

Parasitic fungus


Hrm. No. Cite it if ya got it.
 
'' less than a minute ago
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
