(The Sun)   Nearly 400 women have joined a UK dating site for men with big penises in just one week.
24
posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 10:05 PM



blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The English do love a Hedgehog.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tie My Pecker to My Leg
Youtube n-rLHYsQHgc


Ummmm NSFW
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah... "Women" sure...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone else think the site is some sort of front for a wierd gay porn collection site?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STOP TOUCHING YOUR FACE, RON!
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ummmm NSFW


Well there it is.  The funniest farking thing I've heard all week.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Laddie I daena know where ye been, but it looks like you've won first prize!"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, and 40,000 dudes would sign up to a dating service for chicks with big tits in a week. What's your point?
 
Iczer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"BBC" doesn't mean that as much in England, Subbs...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"1. London*"

* - NOT the fishbelly-white blokes.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
funny115.comView Full Size


Interested in said website.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://bbc.co.uk
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's the best the Sun can do for an obviously paid plug? My God. No wonder WSJ and Fox have turned on Trump. COVID-19 could be the undoing of News Corp.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Finally, an app to advertise my BDE drapes match ... the...curtains.

Big stick, big brane
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ummmm NSFW

Well there it is.  The funniest farking thing I've heard all week.


Agreed. That was incredible.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blender61: The English do love a Hedgehog.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I really don't think he cares...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What you want when you sign up for the site:

Fark user imageView Full Size


What you get:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Explains their teeth.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Men have to be over the global 5.5in average to join.

So it's just a regular dating site with a "No Asians" policy. I was expecting like a 7" minimum or more.
 
