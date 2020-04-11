 Skip to content
A timeline of panic buying for the pandemic. What color is your hair today?
26
26 Comments
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sticking with gray and thinning.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget webcams, brand new they are unavailable and even secondhand ones are overpriced. I bought a C920 last year and there seems to have been at least a 50% markup since then,
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silver
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm way ahead of everyone on all of this stuff. But it's my fault because people can't find it now .
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Soon.
whyrll.comView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Purple, as of today. Always been tempted to do it, so what better time? If it's hideous (just washed it out, actually), no problem with staying indoors.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
junkee.comView Full Size

"These f*****g hairdressers who go into houses to cut women's hair, what the f**k are they for? Do you understand that the coffin will be closed? Who's going to see you with your hair fixed in the coffin?"
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah all the salons are closed here, so - makes sense.
 
Row1Boston
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Luckily our friends own a daycare with a monthly TP subscription.  They had a ton in a closet.

For baking I only make pizza dough each week but I had a good amount of yeast and flour in the house.  I started a sourdough starter just in case though, should be ready by Monday.  I looked around and there is no Active Dry yeast anywhere online.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Farking vultures
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The ham buying is because it's Easter.  It always spikes the week before Easter.  Last year it was on April 21 so next week they're going to say that ham sales are falling compared to last year.
 
Shani [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: I'm way ahead of everyone on all of this stuff. But it's my fault because people can't find it now .


I, too, stocked up on about a years supply.

Must stay fashionable in my home, damnit!
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Week 6: Great Value Pizzadilla, Balut, and Human Placenta
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Soon.
[whyrll.com image 850x563]


Would it really have been so difficult to find a child model without a bonus chromosome?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm in my 60's and blessed, or is it cursed, with a full head of thick hair.  I have a beard trimmer, and I'm seriously considering setting it to number 4 and just mowing my entire scalp.  It won't be stylish, but I don't give a rats ass.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Week 6: Great Value Pizzadilla, Balut, and Human Placenta


Malort chaser?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Spiral hams? Is this some kind of weird American in-joke at the expense of Canadian Bacon?
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought of dying my hair, but I'd look even more ridiculous than I already do, so I'm keeping it blonde.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been trimming my beard and cutting my hair at home for years. But now I can wear a Balacava over my mistakes and not look like a total tool!

Plus, face masks totally cover my "beard".

It's as if I have been prepping for this global catastrophe since 1969 or 1973 perhaps.

I got my first electric shaver when I was 13 and I still have it and it still works like crap! But I am afraid to give it away before I have a third one.
 
Hal5423
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thisispete: Don't forget webcams, brand new they are unavailable and even secondhand ones are overpriced. I bought a C920 last year and there seems to have been at least a 50% markup since then,


I bought a nice one through gamestop of all places
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baltimoreblonde: I thought of dying my hair, but I'd look even more ridiculous than I already do, so I'm keeping it blonde.


I was thinking either Grecian formula or Minoxodil. Do you know you can buy three months worth of that shiat for $15 a month? Sure, it's probably US funds. But $15 a month. What I am paying for Canadian Netflix and not watching more than once or twice a month.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [junkee.com image 850x566]
"These f*****g hairdressers who go into houses to cut women's hair, what the f**k are they for? Do you understand that the coffin will be closed? Who's going to see you with your hair fixed in the coffin?"


But the women feel that they will know, before they die, that is. Women and men are totally different animals, except when they aren't.

Think like a woman. It might save your sanity. Or at least reduce your thighs so you don't chafe without assless chaps.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

enry: The ham buying is because it's Easter.  It always spikes the week before Easter.  Last year it was on April 21 so next week they're going to say that ham sales are falling compared to last year.


Oh, you so funny. And right.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I sometimes see an older lady that has the type of hairstyle that requires her to visit the stylist once a week to get it "set".  These ladies have to be at wits end by now.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hlehmann: I'm in my 60's and blessed, or is it cursed, with a full head of thick hair.  I have a beard trimmer, and I'm seriously considering setting it to number 4 and just mowing my entire scalp.  It won't be stylish, but I don't give a rats ass.


60
Week 3 full beard.
Girlfriend is into hobo sex now. She is sporting a "skunk doo" (white roots 1 inch either side of center part)

I just hope the deodorant holds out. Even I have standards.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brantgoose: I've been trimming my beard and cutting my hair at home for years. But now I can wear a Balacava over my mistakes and not look like a total tool!

Plus, face masks totally cover my "beard".

It's as if I have been prepping for this global catastrophe since 1969 or 1973 perhaps.

I got my first electric shaver when I was 13 and I still have it and it still works like crap! But I am afraid to give it away before I have a third one.


Mom?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

