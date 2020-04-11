 Skip to content
(Washington Times)   Uh yeah I'll take a double cheese burger no onions ahh large tater tots and a large diet Coke oh yeah and an AR-15 with the supersize magazine and laser site on the side
68
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(Garbled speaker) "For an extra $49 you can get the penis lengthener. Would you like to try that today?"
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is amazing. You're telling me, tomorrow I could do drive-thru Jesus, drive through guns, and then top it off with a drive through triple bacon cheeseburger deluxe with super sized fries in pure lard dippin' sauce?

I...I am so proud to be an American right now. Also I just came in my pants.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't a laser site be above or below the barrel? Why would anyone have it on the side?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is amazing. You're telling me, tomorrow I could do drive-thru Jesus, drive through guns, and then top it off with a drive through triple bacon cheeseburger deluxe with super sized fries in pure lard dippin' sauce?

I...I am so proud to be an American right now. Also I just came in my pants.


That's an extra $20 at drive thru titty bar bikini baristas
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is amazing. You're telling me, tomorrow I could do drive-thru Jesus, drive through guns, and then top it off with a drive through triple bacon cheeseburger deluxe with super sized fries in pure lard dippin' sauce?

I...I am so proud to be an American right now. Also I just came in my pants.


Don't forget the curbside pickup of a mixed drink or two.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm still waiting for zoning approval for my drive-in strip club
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun nuts are nuts.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Shouldn't a laser site be above or below the barrel? Why would anyone have it on the side?


Regardless of how they're mounted they're generally only useful at such a short range it doesn't really matter.

At longer ranges the bullet will be affected by wind, gravity, air resistance, etc. and no longer impact near where the laser is pointing.

They're also useful for training, to show you if you're jerking the trigger when firing, and it doesn't matter how it's mounted then either.
 
etoof
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone should photoshop that Great Depression food line phote with these morons instead.

Times have changed.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

HURR DERP DERP
 
etoof
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is amazing. You're telling me, tomorrow I could do drive-thru Jesus, drive through guns, and then top it off with a drive through triple bacon cheeseburger deluxe with super sized fries in pure lard dippin' sauce?

I...I am so proud to be an American right now. Also I just came in my pants.


I think there's a few places doing drive-thru mixed drinks as well. Because no way could that backfire.

Seriously, the local news station keeps talking about it, but I can't remember where they said it is. Guessing texas or someplace like that.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Outrageous. Don't farking customize at the drive-thru, subby. Just order off the menu.
 
karl2025
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Shouldn't a laser site be above or below the barrel? Why would anyone have it on the side?


If you have it on top it gets in the way of the scope. On the bottom and it gets in the way of the grenade launcher.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Everyone's at home, how the hell are you gonna mass-shoot a school, dumbasses?

Checkmate, conservadum-dums!
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is amazing. You're telling me, tomorrow I could do drive-thru Jesus, drive through guns, and then top it off with a drive through triple bacon cheeseburger deluxe with super sized fries in pure lard dippin' sauce?

I...I am so proud to be an American right now. Also I just came in my pants.


We've been doing isolation for how long now and you're still wearing pants?
 
Blaarrg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The base is definitely solidified this year.
 
Znuh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm as libby-lib as they come. Through and through.

Anything that makes a business transaction safer, I'm all for. If people are going to continue to buy guns, then from a scientific point of view, I'm more than fine with them doing their part not to transmit the virus.

Again, as Libby-lib-lib-lib as I am, I learned to shoot at an early age. I was lucky to have a professional sense of respect and use burned into me. The poal opposite of the moron brigade who use these as genital lengtheners.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: (Garbled speaker) "For an extra $49 you can get the penis lengthener. Would you like to try that today?"


DRINK!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Want me to blast you in the face for free?

AND A GOD DAMNED LITER OF COLA!!!
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In other news, I'm an ER nurse with a ccw, and have started carrying a Walther ppk/s under my scrubs because of all the violent assholes we've been dealing with lately.

Threatening to shoot the ER doctor when you get back might not turn out so well for you when you get here.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Uh yeah I'll take a double cheese burger no onions ahh large tater tots and a large diet Coke oh yeah and an AR-15 with the supersize magazine and laser site on the side"
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is amazing. You're telling me, tomorrow I could do drive-thru Jesus, drive through guns, and then top it off with a drive through triple bacon cheeseburger deluxe with super sized fries in pure lard dippin' sauce?

I...I am so proud to be an American right now. Also I just came in my pants.

Don't forget the curbside pickup of a mixed drink or two.


My favorite Mexican restaurant has curbside pickup, which includes their most excellent margaritas.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now let's do drive-through abortions!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lawsuits have been filed against a number of those shutdown orders, arguing they violate the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment guaranteeing the right to bear arms. Gun owners say they can't exercise that right if they can't purchase a firearm or ammunition.


Weird. I own a gun, and don't need to go to the store. I mean, I'd like to go out shooting, especially since our "crowd" is about 3 people, and we head out into the desert, so I'd like to grab ammo before I go, but I don't need to. I've got enough to stop the toilet paper thieves and steal their ammo...
 
etoof
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Shouldn't a laser site be above or below the barrel? Why would anyone have it on the side?


Depends on if you need to look cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Gun owners say they can't exercise that right if they can't purchase a firearm or ammunition."

What kind of a gun nut waits for a pandemic before arming up?
 
Znuh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: In other news, I'm an ER nurse with a ccw, and have started carrying a Walther ppk/s under my scrubs because of all the violent assholes we've been dealing with lately.

Threatening to shoot the ER doctor when you get back might not turn out so well for you when you get here.


Fark ate the other paragraph I was typing. ^^^THIS. 

My point being, it's going to get worse. Really scary worse. Having a form of defense is going to be necessary.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Gun nuts are nuts.


The people scrambling to buy guns right now don't own any firearms.  They probably were all for all the useless gun control laws they are now becoming intimately familiar with.  "What do you mean I can't take it home today!?"

The only thing existing firearm owners are concerned about is a sufficient supply of ammo.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was there not a non-Moonie Times article for this story you could have submitted, subby?

/not clicking
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

etoof: Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is amazing. You're telling me, tomorrow I could do drive-thru Jesus, drive through guns, and then top it off with a drive through triple bacon cheeseburger deluxe with super sized fries in pure lard dippin' sauce?

I...I am so proud to be an American right now. Also I just came in my pants.

I think there's a few places doing drive-thru mixed drinks as well. Because no way could that backfire.

Seriously, the local news station keeps talking about it, but I can't remember where they said it is. Guessing texas or someplace like that.


Didn't somewhere down south already do that, before any of this bullsh*t?

I remember the phrase "drive thru daiquiri" and someone having a container with a seal across the top of it as proof it was a closed container.

/Google tells me it is a NOLA thing.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meh, still wayyy cheaper over the internet.
 
LovesToSpooge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

etoof: Ambivalence: Shouldn't a laser site be above or below the barrel? Why would anyone have it on the side?

Depends on if you need to look cool.

[Fark user image image 700x700]


Why does he have a hole in his wrist?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "Gun owners say they can't exercise that right if they can't purchase a firearm or ammunition."

What kind of a gun nut waits for a pandemic before arming up?


The kind who's nutty enough to be a gun nut in the first place.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Told ya.
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [i.imgur.com image 326x356]
HURR DERP DERP


Forget it Jake, it's the Washington Times.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This may or may not be relevant to the conversation, but after my reply, I suddenly had a thought:

Why is it that during every crisis situation, people start being violent towards healthcare personnel?!

After Katrina, I was posting regular updates on Fark about what was happening.  At one part, we were taking gunfire at the canal St overpass from a guy down the street shooting at us while we were triaging people the Cajun navy rescued from their roof, starting IVs on them bc they were dehydrated, etc...

It was the first time in my life I fired my pistol at an actual person with the intention of hitting them.  I fired a total of 13 rounds at him, with four striking the corner of the building he was ducking behind.  As of 6-7 months ago, those bullet holes/divots were still in the corner bricks of that building.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So you look more gangsta

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

etoof: Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is amazing. You're telling me, tomorrow I could do drive-thru Jesus, drive through guns, and then top it off with a drive through triple bacon cheeseburger deluxe with super sized fries in pure lard dippin' sauce?

I...I am so proud to be an American right now. Also I just came in my pants.

I think there's a few places doing drive-thru mixed drinks as well. Because no way could that backfire.

Seriously, the local news station keeps talking about it, but I can't remember where they said it is. Guessing texas or someplace like that.


I have seen a couple articles about that but they're only selling premixed mixers, no alcohol. Add your own booze at home. If they had a way to seal the drinks it wouldn't be much different than buying at a liquor store. Just don't open the bottle before you get home.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm pretty far out of the loop in terms of gun laws but is there still a 5 day waiting period or anything? Would you have to go through approval on their website ahead of time?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

etoof: Ambivalence: Shouldn't a laser site be above or below the barrel? Why would anyone have it on the side?

Depends on if you need to look cool.

[Fark user image image 700x700]


Why does that hand have a hole in it? Has that thing already shot itself?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Shouldn't a laser site be above or below the barrel? Why would anyone have it on the side?


That would be a sight to see.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "Gun owners say they can't exercise that right if they can't purchase a firearm or ammunition."

What kind of a gun nut waits for a pandemic before arming up?


typical?
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: etoof: Ambivalence: Shouldn't a laser site be above or below the barrel? Why would anyone have it on the side?

Depends on if you need to look cool.

[Fark user image image 700x700]

Why does he have a hole in his wrist?


Happened a long time ago while cleaning his gun..
 
SirMadness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Now let's do drive-through abortions!


Starbucks already does drive-thru.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "Gun owners say they can't exercise that right if they can't purchase a firearm or ammunition."

What kind of a gun nut waits for a pandemic before arming up?


The kind who are anti-gun until the crap hits the fan and they want one for themselves.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
etoof
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Why does he have a hole in his wrist?


aagrajag: Why does that hand have a hole in it? Has that thing already shot itself?


Idiot Stick Bearer: Happened a long time ago while cleaning his gun..


I'm more interested to see what happens when he fires it with his finger where it is.
 
