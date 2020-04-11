 Skip to content
(NPR)   NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: "Due to the pandemic, all NYC public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year." Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "Oh, I don't think so"   (npr.org) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He didn't close them," Cuomo said of de Blasio, "and he can't open them."

He can keep them closed though.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF, seriously?!  Nobody should be opening the schools again this school year in any goddamned state.  If conditions warrant it, start the next school year early, but now is absolutely not the time.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: WTF, seriously?!  Nobody should be opening the schools again this school year in any goddamned state.  If conditions warrant it, start the next school year early, but now is absolutely not the time.


Here to say the same thing. Looked up the NYC school schedule and the semester ends June 26.

First of all, I don't remember summer vacation starting that late when I was a kid - half the damn Summer is over. (And summer = June, July and August, not what the stupid calendar says).

To the point, anyone who has been paying attention knows school ain't happening until the Fall at the earliest. Why not just cancel shiat and remove any uncertainty? Be farking decisive, politician-Americans!
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: First of all, I don't remember summer vacation starting that late when I was a kid - half the damn Summer is over. (And summer = June, July and August, not what the stupid calendar says).


For high school students, I think Regents exams went into mid-June.  At least it did for me in the early-90s.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Mexico extended the school closures to the end of the school year, back when the death toll was just 12 in the entire state.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Thanks Zeppo.  You told him he couldn't quarantine the city when he tried.  That really helped things.
 
12349876
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: vrax: WTF, seriously?!  Nobody should be opening the schools again this school year in any goddamned state.  If conditions warrant it, start the next school year early, but now is absolutely not the time.

Here to say the same thing. Looked up the NYC school schedule and the semester ends June 26.

First of all, I don't remember summer vacation starting that late when I was a kid - half the damn Summer is over. (And summer = June, July and August, not what the stupid calendar says).

To the point, anyone who has been paying attention knows school ain't happening until the Fall at the earliest. Why not just cancel shiat and remove any uncertainty? Be farking decisive, politician-Americans!


They don't start school until after Labor Day and Labor Day is LATE this year.  The schools that end in May start back up in Mid August.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Hmm. It's like DiBlaiso saying "FOR FARKS SAKE SHUT IT ALL DOWN" and Cuomo being "Nah" and then "Okay, this one small town. We'll close that."

8000 dead later, he decides "Nah, we'll open up schools. fark NYC."

No wonder all this "replace Biden with Cuomo" talk is happening. "Holy shiat, we DO have a worse candidate! How  can we get him on the ticket!"
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: New Mexico extended the school closures to the end of the school year, back when the death toll was just 12 in the entire state.


Michelle Lujan Grisham is doing an exceptional job during this crisis. She has been right on top of things since the pandemic started. I'm glad she is my governor.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"excellent, proceed"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They should meet in the schoolyard at 3:00pm and settle it.
 
Dadburns [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, politicians competing for air time, that's new... I think they are actually worse than rapper beefs on social media.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cuomo's not saying that he wants to open the schools and we all know that won't happen. He's saying that deBlasio doesn't have the authority to unilaterally close all schools in the city when that decision hasn't been made at the state level. It's not a question of what's going to happen, it's a pissing match over who has jurisdiction.
 
synithium
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My nieces are still doing some schoolwork while at home.  Ohio already had K-12 Online anyway.

Seems a more logical choice than simply abandoning any scholastic progress, even if it isn't 1-to-1 for all education paths.  Pick the most logical place to start and just do it.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One sand pit, one hook knife.
Two self important politicians enter.
One self important politician leaves.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
is our children learning?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Covey didn't see much public school. He was dug in too deep or moving too fast.
Covey's idea of fun with crowds was an overflowing hospital or a church full a sub-geniuses.
For Covey, there was no "going home".. .it was vaccination  ..or death.

True story bro.
 
squidloe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Where's Alexander Haig to run things when you need him...
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Howling Fantods: Cuomo's not saying that he wants to open the schools and we all know that won't happen. He's saying that deBlasio doesn't have the authority to unilaterally close all schools in the city when that decision hasn't been made at the state level. It's not a question of what's going to happen, it's a pissing match over who has jurisdiction.


I would think the Superintendent of the school district would be the person with that authority.  However, I could also understand a Principal having emergency discretion regarding their particular institution.

That said, the schools in NYC should have been closed weeks ago.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: vrax: WTF, seriously?!  Nobody should be opening the schools again this school year in any goddamned state.  If conditions warrant it, start the next school year early, but now is absolutely not the time.

Here to say the same thing. Looked up the NYC school schedule and the semester ends June 26.

First of all, I don't remember summer vacation starting that late when I was a kid - half the damn Summer is over. (And summer = June, July and August, not what the stupid calendar says).

To the point, anyone who has been paying attention knows school ain't happening until the Fall at the earliest. Why not just cancel shiat and remove any uncertainty? Be farking decisive, politician-Americans!


This is simply Cuomo reminding DeBlasio who's got the pimp hand.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Howling Fantods: Cuomo's not saying that he wants to open the schools and we all know that won't happen. He's saying that deBlasio doesn't have the authority to unilaterally close all schools in the city when that decision hasn't been made at the state level. It's not a question of what's going to happen, it's a pissing match over who has jurisdiction.


Can someone from New York explain to this non-New Yorker why there seems to be animosity between DeBlasio and Cuomo?

I noticed this even before the pandemic.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cuomo sounds like a dickhead here.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"It makes no sense for one locality to take an action that's not coordinated with the others," he said at a news conference that began just two hours after de Blasio's, speaking of the state's school districts.

If it means keeping schools closed, it damned will does make sense!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TFA says Cuomo said plans weren't finalized.
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vrax: WTF, seriously?!  Nobody should be opening the schools again this school year in any goddamned state.  If conditions warrant it, start the next school year early, but now is absolutely not the time.


Maryland hasn't announced yet. As of this moment, the kids are slated to go back Monday, April 27th.

However, we got an email from the school that they're doing an orientation for online/distance learning on Thursday, April 23rd.

They're not going back, they just haven't announced it yet.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

robertus: vrax: WTF, seriously?!  Nobody should be opening the schools again this school year in any goddamned state.  If conditions warrant it, start the next school year early, but now is absolutely not the time.

Maryland hasn't announced yet. As of this moment, the kids are slated to go back Monday, April 27th.

However, we got an email from the school that they're doing an orientation for online/distance learning on Thursday, April 23rd.

They're not going back, they just haven't announced it yet.


The time to announce it was about a month ago so people could better plan.
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My takeaway: We could've given homeless children computers all this time but we didn't until they could hurt us by getting sick.

Altogether, COVID-19 may be doing us less damage for the same effect as one of your standard revolutions. Worldwide.

The Black Death basically took out feudalism with all those human lives. I'm not saying it was a fair trade, but if it was gonna kill us anyway, that was nice of it to leave us a parting gift.

I wonder what COVID-19 will leave whoever's left of us?
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vrax: WTF, seriously?!  Nobody should be opening the schools again this school year in any goddamned state.  If conditions warrant it, start the next school year early, but now is absolutely not the time.


Cumo is just being a spiteful biatch. His lack of leadership early, killed a lot of New Yorkers.
 
Dadburns [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Having a spare two-cents, let me put them in; I think this fall if the crisis is over or at least under control and they are looking at opening schools again... a lot of school systems will look at the investments they put into "distance learning", their budgets after the financial problems and say, "You know, we really don't need to open up all of those buildings and fill them with smelly kids. We can save some money this year!"
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: Howling Fantods: Cuomo's not saying that he wants to open the schools and we all know that won't happen. He's saying that deBlasio doesn't have the authority to unilaterally close all schools in the city when that decision hasn't been made at the state level. It's not a question of what's going to happen, it's a pissing match over who has jurisdiction.

I would think the Superintendent of the school district would be the person with that authority.  However, I could also understand a Principal having emergency discretion regarding their particular institution.

That said, the schools in NYC should have been closed weeks ago.


NYC schools have been closed for weeks and they will no doubt remain closed for the remainder of the school year. This is about who gets to make the decision to cancel the rest of the year. Cuomo is saying that the decision to keep schools closed should not be done district-by-district but coordinated at the state level.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"School officials have sought to bridge that digital divide by delivering tens of thousands of devices to students based in homeless shelters throughout the city"

Tens of thousands students in homeless shelters? Seriously, Americans, but wtf is wrong with you people?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Howling Fantods: Cuomo's not saying that he wants to open the schools and we all know that won't happen. He's saying that deBlasio doesn't have the authority to unilaterally close all schools in the city when that decision hasn't been made at the state level. It's not a question of what's going to happen, it's a pissing match over who has jurisdiction.

Can someone from New York explain to this non-New Yorker why there seems to be animosity between DeBlasio and Cuomo?

I noticed this even before the pandemic.

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/22/ny​r​egion/cuomo-deblasio-feud-nyc.html


Basically they're the same people, they fight for relevancy and bragging rights. And you'd think an emergency would let them put their egos aside.
 
zpaul
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

squidloe: Where's Alexander Haig to run things when you need him...


I wish more people got this.   I said this at work the other day and nobody got it.  Well I said "I am in control now".   I lol nobody else did.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Tens of thousands students in homeless shelters? Seriously, Americans, but wtf is wrong with you people?


It's hard to hear the cries of the poor over the noise from all of this shareholder value being created.
 
genner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trik: One sand pit, one hook knife.
Two self important politicians enter.
One self important politician leaves.


I'm generous give them 2.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's no point, unless schools are going to run all summer.

The kids aren't going to learn anything between now and June.
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sheesh. This so unfair to the teachers, they need to be given some definitive guidance for what direction the rest of the school year is going sooner than later.  I was so glad when it was declared that our district would be closed to in-class instruction and doing distance learning for the remainder of the year; from that point on I knew that I could focus my efforts on converting my lessons into something do-able on-line without the uncertainty of any such lesson planning being a waste of time.
 
boozehat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: is our children learning?


This is the path to making Idiocracy a documentary.

Why come you have no tattoo?

Also, not trolling......... I enjoy Common Core Math with my kids.  I'm terrified that parents are trying to teach their kids basic skills like Math when they elected our current administration.  Not that I'm claiming to be a genius, but at least I feel I have the skills to teach a 4th grader the basics.
 
Birnone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Around here the 'school year' lasts until early June. I think it'd be stupid if someone suggested opening the schools sometime at the end of April or any time in May. Why would you do that? What's the point of a month or less of school only to shut down again for the summer? The school year is toast in terms of any usefulness, you aren't fooling anyone. In exchange for a worthless gesture of things going back to normal you risk a bunch of people getting infected and creating a new surge of hospital patients.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Howling Fantods: Cuomo's not saying that he wants to open the schools and we all know that won't happen. He's saying that deBlasio doesn't have the authority to unilaterally close all schools in the city when that decision hasn't been made at the state level. It's not a question of what's going to happen, it's a pissing match over who has jurisdiction.


Yes, these two guys hate each other, probably more than they hate Trump.
 
Birnone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeLurk: My takeaway: We could've given homeless children computers all this time but we didn't until they could hurt us by getting sick.


Computers are only half of it. Not everyone has access to wi-fi. You could have a nice school supplied laptop and it's useless if you can't connect with the online learning stuff. Yet more proof that internet access is a necessary public utility and not a luxury.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seriously? There are in all likelihood more school kids in NYC than the rest of the state combined.   Given that i think the mayor is in the right here, though he should have consulted with the governor or at least the head of the state department of education first.

This is no time for a dick measuring contest.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: "School officials have sought to bridge that digital divide by delivering tens of thousands of devices to students based in homeless shelters throughout the city"

Tens of thousands students in homeless shelters? Seriously, Americans, but wtf is wrong with you people?


Democrat city, Democrat mayor, Democrat state, Democrat governor.

Draw your own conclusions.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dadburns: Having a spare two-cents, let me put them in; I think this fall if the crisis is over or at least under control and they are looking at opening schools again... a lot of school systems will look at the investments they put into "distance learning", their budgets after the financial problems and say, "You know, we really don't need to open up all of those buildings and fill them with smelly kids. We can save some money this year!"


I was thinking that the other day  when our schools shut down for the year. They are already working with internet providers for those who can't really afford it. Our brick and mortar schools may become obsolete, mostly.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vrax: WTF, seriously?!  Nobody should be opening the schools again this school year in any goddamned state.  If conditions warrant it, start the next school year early, but now is absolutely not the time.


Nope.  That breaks on so many levels.  The most obvious to me is that there are so many different types of school.  This year's seniors will be starting college in the fall.  8th graders will be starting high school.  And so on.  You can't blend the end of this school year into the start of next year.  Whatever trainwreck we're on now will reach its conclusion by summer.  Grades will be finalized and the students will move on to the new reality.
 
jimmythrust
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thank you, Super Nintendo Chalmers!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cartmans_evil_twin: Thanks Zeppo.  You told him he couldn't quarantine the city when he tried.  That really helped things.


Heck, even if he was medically right (let's assume) he's committing political suicide by taking this position, this strongly, right now when bodies are stacking up.

/oh, and he might be getting played by De Blasio who can predict his reactions
 
HeavyD8086
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, your schools are open?
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HeavyD8086: Jesus Christ, your schools are open?


No they are not.  They've been closed for weeks.
 
