(USA Today)   Churches claim that their parishioners are being "quarantined for being Christian"   (usatoday.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have an idea.

They're allowed to go to church, but they're not allowed to leave until the last sick person has been healthy for two weeks.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No.  They're being quarantined for being too Christian.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, if there is nothing else to show that they equate "not being allowed special privileges" with "being victimized," it's this. They just aren't getting an exception--they're being treated just like people who want to get together for a play, musical performance, yoga session....
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're being quarantined because they're asshats.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If churches want to hold services (really anyone that wants to hold an event) they should be required to have one or more of those little Abbott testing machines and test and wait for the results for each person before they enter.  Anyone who tests negative gets to enter.  Anyone who tests positive goes straight into quarantine.  No "passports".  This happens for every single service that's held.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ones complaining always need help with that last nail.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 does not give a F*CK if you are christian, jewish, muslim or atheist. It does however care very much how farking stupid you are.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we could quarantine stupid people.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Churches are losing money. That's the true motivation here.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I thought they were allowed to do drive-thru Jesus, what are they complaining about?

"Yeah, gimme the bacon Jesus combo, supersized, with, uh, spicy Pontius Potato Fries and Blood of the Lamb dippin' sauce. Oh, and to drink a large orange Galilee Gulp."

"Bkkrzzh llbe unbuckunjebus cobbo, supsuz, bkkrzzhey frrz wiblud sass anna luj uhrnge gulp, datll be forbeefittyh pullrun tudda nwidw bkkkzzhzzht."
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
At least the Catholics have this one figured out
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Put them each at the bottom of the priority list for ventilators.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't imagine being stupid enough to endanger my family with such a time-wasting exercise as going to listen to grifters claiming to telepathically communicate with a supreme being... in person. If there's anything in the world that could be done online, and shouldn't require people standing physically together, it's that.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AKA, some griftpreacher can't get donations for his yacht. Won't you think of griftpreacher's yacht?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Churches want that sweet sweet Easter cash.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Churches claim that their parishioners are being "quarantined for being Christian"


Uh huh. This is your cross to bear.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wish this was the truth
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do whatever you want.  Except congregate.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Everybody: inside!"..."That means you, too!"

"OMG! Why are you picking on me?!"

Assholes.

Let 'em congregate, isolate them from gen pop.  Say "hi" again in a few weeks to any left.

/tired of coddling morons
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Get off the cross, the wood is needed.
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not christian, can I be excused?
 
wireguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a disease they caught from Rand Paul.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Between these idiots and the "We've got to save the economy" assholes, I don't see how we'll ever be done with this.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Churches claim that their parishioners are being "quarantined for being Christian"


Are Jews and Muslims also"quarantined for being Christian"?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Get Off The Cross, The Wood Is Needed [REMASTERED] (HQ) (with lyrics)
Youtube 14EeasABFw0
Oh great. Here come the locusts.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"God why am I so sick!?"
"Well i did get people to tell you to stay home."
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Between these idiots and the "We've got to save the economy" assholes, I don't see how we'll ever be done with this.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size

Why not both?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Apparently, Christians don't catch viral diseases. They should be allowed to attend church whenever they want.

\ Maybe they'll learn.
\\ Doubt it.
 
Poopy MacPoop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They also claim to have an imaginary all-powerful friend in the sky who gets real mad if you think about butts too much. We don't have to pay attention to what they claim.
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And McConnell's 38 year old DC Circuit Court pick just agreed with them
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Churches claim that their parishioners are being "quarantined for being Christian"


Are Jews and Muslims also"quarantined for being Christian"?


They're correctly being presumptively isolated because they are heathens who don't believe in the One True God.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: If only we could quarantine stupid people.


That is what Texas is for
 
dartben [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, they say a lot of crazy shiat that isn't true
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

grokca: "God why am I so sick!?"
"Well i did get people to tell you to stay home."


What's even better is there's a massive storm system rolling along the southern states.

How many farking hints does God have to send them?
 
keldaria
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

grokca: "God why am I so sick!?"
"Well i did get people to tell you to stay home."


Who the fark are you to get in the way of gods plan to murder people?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: I have an idea.

They're allowed to go to church, but they're not allowed to leave until the last sick person has been healthy for two weeks.


No going to hospitals either, those are reserved for people who have the sense to not endanger themselves recklessly.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If a mosque within 6 time zones of New York demanded to be open during a highly contagious pandemic, Fox would never shut the hell up about it.

Eat a dick, asswipes. You don't worship a god, you worship a building.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As I have said on many a thread, if you see a church full of idiots, don't drag 'em out. Brick 'em in!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Under normal circumstances i would be against anyone restricting the practice of religion. However these are anything but normal times  and extraordinary actions are required to slow or even halt the spread of the Covid -19 virus  and that requires banning any mass meeting for any reasons and quarenting any one who disreguards the ban.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My days of considering them a self-obsessed, anti-human death cult have certainly come to a middle.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Punch line of God jokes GO!


"I sent a car, a boat and a helicopter!"
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ishmel: At least the Catholics have this one figured out


Episcopal and Methodist as well, here. Virtual Easter service is going to be weird.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When you've been the privileged class for centuries equality feels like oppression or persecution.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

enry: They're being quarantined because they're asshats.


Sad as it is, they think being asshats IS being Christian.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Everybody: inside!"..."That means you, too!"

"OMG! Why are you picking on me?!"

Assholes.

Let 'em congregate, isolate them from gen pop.  Say "hi" again in a few weeks to any left.

/tired of coddling morons


Lock the churches from the outside.

Problem solved.
 
keldaria
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: grokca: "God why am I so sick!?"
"Well i did get people to tell you to stay home."

What's even better is there's a massive storm system rolling along the southern states.

How many farking hints does God have to send them?


I find myself somewhat hopeful that a god does in fact exist and that these asshats will find themselves having to explain why they've spent their lives being assholes to the rest of us in god name.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They are being quarantined for being dumbasses.

po-TAY-to, po-TAH-to.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.