(BBC)   What better way to cheer yourself up during lockdown than lean out of your window at 18:30 every evening and moo like a cow? I cudn't think of an udder way and these guys hoof milked it for all they are worth   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
14
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Moo-sic soothes the savage virus.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Moo-sic soothes the savage virus.


it leaves it cow-ering.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Al Roker's Forecast: Moo-sic soothes the savage virus.

it leaves it cow-ering.


Udder chaos!
 
jwookie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A cow you say? Udder nonsense!
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I prefer the HOWL honestly

https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/c​o​ronavirus-howling-8-pm-how-americans-a​re-vocalizing-pent-up-energy-during-is​olation/TWXAK3NV6VETFJBI6ACECBVKBA/
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only saving grace in all of this is my hope that all the extroverts of this world that are currently dying inside right now because they've gone a couple hours without "expressing themselves" finally reach the breaking point and hook up a hose to the tailpipe of their car and pass away peacefully.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let's face it, by the second day we all need moo-moos anyway...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Moo moo, buckaroo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You would be mooing too if you knew the cattleman's daughter as well as they do...

Iron Maiden - Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter (Official Video)
Youtube m0J7XnbUN5o
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Belper moo" sounds like one of my idiotic references to flatulence.

'Did you hear my belper moo during the grand pause of that overture? The conductor stabbed me with his baton.'
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was saying "Moo-Urns"

/We're funny like that in Derbyshire
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was raised on a farm and I have a dead-on perfect cow moo.  In heat, hungry, bored, I can do them all.

No point to this story, just that threads about people mooing like cows don't come around every day.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Goddamn Gallows - Howlin wind
Youtube rSVStg-JrP4
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.