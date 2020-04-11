 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tulsa World)   Creator of Care Bears has drawn a new one. It's called the Stay at Home Bear   (tulsaworld.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Mobile phone, Home Bear illustrations, good person, Graphic design, mobile phone, series of illustrations, UK Singles Chart number-one singles, Illustration  
•       •       •

531 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2020 at 5:05 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because Care Bear Stares are as effective against coronavirus as chloroquine?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnsoninca: Because Care Bear Stares are as effective against coronavirus as chloroquine?


As they say, treat the disease, not the symptoms.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And like most work-from-home employees, he's not wearing pants.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
his logo as a open door but when he uses his power the door closes.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm not answering the survey, but I feel like all carebears were identical except for the stomach and color, no?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He should draw one called "Fark Your Stupid Survey Bear"
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The MIL had a collection of garage sale Carebaers. While that seemed creepy at the time in hindsight I count my blessings.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
mccormickjessica.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Got nothin
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What "stay at home" bear may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can somebody post a pic? The article won't open in Germany and this is the only possibly relevant pic I could get with a GIS.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
His superpowers?
Sleeping, Eating for Boredom, Binge Watching Netflix, and Snapping at otherwise insignificant annoyances...
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bloobeary: And like most work-from-home employees, he's not wearing pants.


To be fair underwear is more then the other bears wear.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bloobeary: And like most work-from-home employees, he's not wearing pants.


Meanwhile, Xavier Roberts is sitting nude in his office chair and selfied his personal signatured  tattooed ass-cheek


/shudders
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The other pic from the article.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Can somebody post a pic? The article won't open in Germany and this is the only possibly relevant pic I could get with a GIS.
[Fark user image 541x512]


only 3 illustrations in the link. here's the 3rd. and Tulsa artist Muriel Fahrion herself:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Stay at Home Bear" is the name on my Grindr profile.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.