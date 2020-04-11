 Skip to content
(AP News)   Have you wondered why these wannabe Nazis all act like a bunch of 13-year olds? There's a reason for that   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Estonia, Baltic states, White supremacy, Feuerkrieg Division, leader of an international neo-Nazi group, Estonian Internal Security Service, 24-year-old Conor Climo, 13-year-old boy  
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It makes sense; for Nazis and conservatives as a while I've always labeled them "just smart enough to think and thrive, but just dumb enough to be dangerously shortsighted." Like a chess player who only sees 1 or 2 moves ahead, thinks they're amazing at chess because they've mated someone in 3 moves before, then gambles everyone else's future on the outcome of their games--and they do view them as games.

/Makes you wonder whether our president was taking cues from a 13 year old in Estonia.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some fine parenting.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny Penis?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care.
Try him as an adult Nazi.

Start teaching history, show pictures.

Every child Needs to see what they did.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: It makes sense; for Nazis and conservatives as a while I've always labeled them "just smart enough to think and thrive, but just dumb enough to be dangerously shortsighted." Like a chess player who only sees 1 or 2 moves ahead, thinks they're amazing at chess because they've mated someone in 3 moves before, then gambles everyone else's future on the outcome of their games--and they do view them as games.

/Makes you wonder whether our president was taking cues from a 13 year old in Estonia.


Or a baseball player literally born on 3rd base and still can't make their way to the home plate.  Then to pile it on they develop impotent rage for anyone who's succeeded through the gauntlet of of batting/first/second base and is now passing them to the home plate.

/if life was a game, north america would be the 'very easy/beginners' start location
//other regions would be labelled 'hard'
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for rehabilitation when it's possible... but if you get to the the age of 13 and don't know that bombing buildings is wrong, you're probably irredeemable as a human being.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are his parents like?  Godawful messes I'd bet.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Silly me. Clicked thinking it was an article about Trump.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lack of development in the prefrontal cortex will do that yo ya.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Don't care.
Try him as an adult Nazi.

Start teaching history, show pictures.

Every child Needs to see what they did.


And then what? Send him to adult jail so he can learn how to Nazi and Crime better?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

skozlaw: I'm all for rehabilitation when it's possible... but if you get to the the age of 13 and don't know that bombing buildings is wrong, you're probably irredeemable as a human being.


Dude. Teenager. They're horrible anyway. We were all horrible as teenagers. Granted, I imagine that many of us weren't actual Nazis as teenagers.....

/ now, if he's 25-30 and still a Nazi THEN he's probably irredeemable.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Probably the same person who called me the N word in Call of Duty.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to Counter Strike?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
isn't there a country like congo or kenya , that western country's could have a exile contract with , where if you find a nazi propagandist you can exile him there.
 
Redwolfhollow [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [pbs.twimg.com image 261x312]


Ad under the article:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's his Fark ID?
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [pbs.twimg.com image 261x312]


I hate Estonia nazis.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Soon he'll hit puberty and with easy access to internet porn, he'll be trapped in his bedroom for half a decade.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This could be the synopsis of a dystopian sci-fi novel. I wonder who will be the first to try writing it.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They didn't watch enough COMBAT! reruns growing up or watch the World at War by the BBC. And they are of a generation that has no family members alive that were directly involved in the war.
 
sotua
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: This could be the synopsis of a dystopian sci-fi novel. I wonder who will be the first to try writing it.


Will get laughed out of the publisher's offices when pitching the idea because "nobody would believe that".
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What's his Fark ID?


This would explain so very much.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: This could be the synopsis of a dystopian sci-fi novel. I wonder who will be the first to try writing it.


Ooh, like a dark parody of Ender's Game?  🤔
 
Dels
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aber beklecker nicht das Sofa.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sotua: MikeyFuccon: This could be the synopsis of a dystopian sci-fi novel. I wonder who will be the first to try writing it.

Will get laughed out of the publisher's offices when pitching the idea because "nobody would believe that".


As would the dryest possible summary of Trump's, and his inner circle of filth's, criminal activities since 2015.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Breeding permits.  Only allow people to procreate if they can parent properly.  Also no pure races.  People can marry whoever they want, love is love.  But there is no constitutional protection for saying the children you want have to be of a certain genetic heritage.  Let people procreate, but they get randomized mixed children.  And to get the randomized mixed children they have to pass tests, many tests.  And trials.  Let's just say it will be unlikely white people will pass.  And we will be better for it with only mixed race people on earth.  If there is no races, there can be no racism.   If an sperm gamete producer wants to procreate, it goes to the regional jizz tank and beats off into it.  Then if a egg gamete bearer wants to procreate, it too goes to the regional jizz tank and withdraws 100cc of jizz and turkey baster blasts it up in there.  If the child desiring units have passed the tests and trials, of course.  Then when the randomized child is produced, the children produced that day in that region are swapped randomly. So that the egg bearing unit doesn't know if that child is of their own gametes.

All children are tested at birth, and if the child is from a couple, and they didn't follow the randomization procedures, it is dismantled and the couple must consume it.  Sent back to the manufacturer for reprocessing.

Ideally we develop tech to just Borgify people and grow new Borg units in tanks. That would eliminate the need for testing the child units and dismantling the unpermitted.

Problem solved.  No more Nazis.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: They didn't watch enough COMBAT! reruns growing up or watch the World at War by the BBC. And they are of a generation that has no family members alive that were directly involved in the war.


They're the kind of person who wants to join the army because Abu Ghraib or My Lai. The entire point of their action is based on idolization of an atrocity. By making it part of themselves, they hope to make as much of a impact on society as ____ (an atrocity) did.
 
